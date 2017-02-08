“Is a strong dollar better than a weak dollar?”

Yes, for Americans though not for the world as a whole. For the relevant thought experiment, assume an exogenous shift in noise trading boosts the value of the dollar. That increases the wealth of individuals and institutions that are long dollars, and presumably this is the case for this country overall. If you owned lots of ponies, would you not want the price of ponies to go up?
A weak desire to substitute into imports could blunt this result to some degree. Or in other words, American tourists will benefit to a disproportionate degree.
The down scenario is that a lot of emerging economies have too much dollar-denominated debt, and the second-order blowback from their potential insolvencies could hurt America too.
A wise man once taught me to be skeptical of stories. What would that man say about anonymously sourced articles that confirm one’s existing biases?
“Anonymously sourced” are the new magic words.
The way I see it, many of these news organizations have 100+ year histories on “sourcing” and internal rules on doing it. I believe for instance that all old players require at least 2, and on important stories more, independent sources, even if none are willing to use their name in print.
The new web kids may go with 1 source, but that is where reports about “what Flynn said” cone from.
That is “not” where Flynn stories “come” from. Sorry for the confusion.
I don’t think highly of Trump, but of all things I would expect him to understand, the business and economic implications of relative currency values would rank pretty highly.
We’re told constantly that Trump has substantial business interests outside the US but at the same time he’s not sure what the implications are of a strong or weak dollar. Okay.
We try to make sense of these things, as they roll in, now several times a day.
I personally think the best thing Trump can do for Trump is retire “for health reasons.”
Short of that he should keep his head down and have some practiced pols establish a new normal.
I think that most of Trump’s overseas ventures are brand licensing deals where a developer in a foreign country pays to use Trump’s name on a building that is otherwise unrelated to Trump. The contracts may even be be priced in dollars. If not, I assume that it is still a fixed payment that is largely divorced from economic conditions, immediately converted to dollars at the prevailing exchange rate, and has no offsetting costs. So, I’m not sure that his business experience would help him here as much as might be expected.
Hmmm….if called, I would have given different advice. Trump says he wants to increase exports and reduce imports which means that for him a weak dollar is better!
And at 3 a.m. EST, you in fact would not have been asleep.
True, we can optimally divide time so that one of us is always available to answer Trump economics questions. Marginal Revolution never sleeps.
+1 He could do much worse and probably will.
It is much hours easier for MR not to sleep when the time difference between TC and you is 10.5 hours ( EST vs IST).
Exactly right. Strange that so many conservatives want a strong dollar but more exports.
I think it’s because it sells better politically. Even if Trump wants a weak dollar most Americans don’t want to hear that. The political selling point is America is strong or exports will grow since most Americans don’t understand the economic implications. At the same time, I’d expect a strong dollar and weak imports also implies higher inflation or at least higher prices for goods. I’m not sure most mid- to low-income people would like that, but again, I’m not sure most people understand the implications.
I actually find Tyler’s strong dollar answer so vexing because he has been so strongly in the camp of “nobody–even smart people” really understand the implications of the destination based cash-flow corporate tax revisions. I think a secondary implication of this stance is that nobody really knows if a strong dollar or weak dollar is preferred because otherwise we have a lot more certainty around the efficacy (or lack thereof) of the DBCF.
This is the point of the 3:00 a.m. advice: http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/02/trump-asked-national-security-adviser-for-econ-tips-report.html For what it’s worth, the Chinese are confused too: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/02/07/business/china-bank-foreign-reserves.html?ref=business
I must say that the description by Doris Kearns Goodwin of FDR and a besotted and naked Winston Churchill discussing strategy to defeat the fascists at 3:00 a.m. in the White House is far less alarming than Mike Flynn and a naked but sober Donald Trump discussing whether it’s better to have a strong dollar or a weak dollar at 3:00 a.m. in the White House.
Perhaps MRUniversity could do a video on this? One that could loop on CNN/Fox in the wee hours?
“Is a strong dollar better than a weak dollar?”
… Is a sound, stable currency better than an unsound, unstable currency ?
This type of basic questioning apparently keeps economists awake at night.
What does Janet Yellen think about it ?
Money has three functions- medium of account, medium of exchange, and stable store of value. In the contemporary US, there are many other assets that serve as stable stores of value, but only money has widespread use as a medium of account or exchange. To me, this indicates that the latter functions should be prioritized.
In particular, the combination of sticky nominal wages and money’s status as the medium of account make counter-cyclical monetary policy vital to economic health.
Isn’t the right answer a Goldilocks dollar – not too strong, not too weak? Either deviation leads to inefficiencies which inevitably hurt the US in the long run. I have no idea what the Goldilocks rate would be and I don’t feel I’d be very helpful in the Whitehouse
Anyone with a spec of humility would be helpful in this whitehouse.
You mean the 9 straight years of blatant narcissism is wearing on you?
The cute thing about RWNJs is the way they adopt magic words in unison, and how they do it so often after a solid blow has been landed against them.
“Trump is a malignant narcissist.”
Well, call everyone else a “narcissist.” Behold the power of a magic word.
See also the way the RWNJs now use “fake news.”
Trump at the law enforcement conference today: “I was a good student. I comprehend things very well, better than, I think, almost anybody”
“Isn’t the right answer a Goldilocks dollar – not too strong, not too weak? ”
+ 3 bears
‘Yes, for Americans though not for the world as a whole.’
Not for Americans in manufacturing industries.
However, for Germans, Koreans, Japanese, Chinese, etc. working in manufacturing, the strong dollar has been a generation long god send. And the strange thing is, if you asked any of those people, they would likely insist that the strong dollar is pretty good for their world – tjhough not good for America (not that mercantilist German industrialists are likely to talk about it in public much).
Particularly as the strong dollar means that competitive devaluation is not needed, which is quite disruptive to trade.
” they would likely insist that the strong dollar is pretty good for their world ”
Yes, but how does the southern portion of the EU feel about German mercantilist trade policies? Is is just the German boot with a different type of leather?
“Study says Germany profited from Greek crisis
BERLIN — The German government profited from the Greek debt crisis, concludes a study by a leading German economic think tank that counters complaints by Europe’s largest economy that it unfairly bore the brunt of Greece’s financial troubles.
Calculations by the Halle Institute for Economic Research (IWH) found that Germany “benefited significantly from the European/Greek debt crisis,” and that Berlin’s first balanced budget in 40 years was “largely the result of lower interest payments” on public debt.
“Bad news in Greece was good news for Germany and vice versa,” the study concluded.”
http://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2015/08/11/greece-debt-crisis-bailout-germany-benefits/31449779/
As Alex points out, a substantial portion of Trump’s supporters are short ponies, not long.
Isn’t the dollar always going to be overvalued (relative to America’s economic performance) as long as it is the world’s reserve currency? Maybe ending that status is what Trump is really after. If so, I’d have to think his team is off to a good start.
An important aspect to this Flynn story is that Trump keeps going to military and law enforcement venues. He is going again today:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/829315036329963521
Maybe those who used to worry about things enforced “by the barrel of a gun” still should. Worry, that is.
When he wanted to plan the economy, he asked a general.
I assume all readers are up on Trump and asset forfeiture, Trump and claiming a crime wave.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/02/trump-sheriff-asset-forfeiture-texas-234740
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/true-crime/wp/2017/02/07/trump-makes-false-statement-about-u-s-murder-rate-to-sheriffs-group/
It is all academic. The only thing that matters is the ability of the US to continue borrowing obscene amounts of money at almost no cost. A strong dollar essentially reflects strong demand for US treasury bonds.
Those wall street guys are going to rue the day that they didn’t give Trump bundles of cash for his election.
It always amuses me that the following two phrases are equivalent:
1) The currency is weakening
2) The terms of trade are improving
and yet thanks to the connotations of the words “weakening” and “improving”, I’m sure if you polled it, most Americans (not just the president) would be against 1 and for 2.
“I am sorry this post did not come up at 3 a.m.”
Unacceptable.
I had my alarm set and everything.
Confuses income with wealth. Income is more significant than wealth, so you want those ponies coming in, not worry about about those you already have.
The people with all the ponies tried to buy themselves another one and she turned out to be a donkey.
This is based on a rather mercantilist fallacy that a country can be treated as a firm that wants to maximize sales and minimize purchases; the currency is not a good to sell, but rather a medium of exchange.
“If you owned lots of ponies, would you not want the price of ponies to go up?” Well, TBH I’d prefer to see the demand for Ponies go up. Having lots of expensive Ponies sitting around is, well.. expensive. Reading of Trump’s activities, and now the mention of Ponies, I’m reminded of the quote ‘he flung himself upon his horse and rode madly off in all directions.’