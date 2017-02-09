Thursday assorted links

1. Does adjusting for household production make the great stagnation worse yet?
2. Can an Indian billionaire sell cricket to the United States? (No, says I)
3. MIE: Domino’s pizza now offers a wedding registry service, to ease the ordering of pizza.
5. Scott Sumner on the stronger vs. weaker dollar. I say imagine that foreigners decided to remit 1% of every dollar-connected foreign exchange transaction to me and Scott. Yes there are second best possibilities, but I still think the likely answer is that America is better off. I don’t so much worry about higher real wages that result from higher wealth. What’s hard is specifying the ceteris paribus conditions properly, so that other changes don’t have a chance to offset the initial wealth gains.
Here’s how I tend to think about the dollar question. When the US dollar appreciates due to an unexpected tight money announcement, the US stock market typical falls. When the US dollar appreciates due to stronger economic growth, the stock market typically rises. Yes, the stock market is far from a perfect indicator of what’s best for America (think corporate tax cuts), but in these two cases I think it does pretty accurately reflect the overall impact on America.
+ 1
“Never reason from a price change”
of course, I am quoting you.
Sir, all trolling and kidding aside, this is pure nonsense. There are so many factors involved in Fx–I once saw no less than a dozen listed in a Barron’s outline of economics–that the ceteris paribus condition is impossible to satisfy. Thus any prediction you make is bogus. For that reason Fx markets are a random walk.
Instead, tell us how you feel about this: “I say imagine that foreigners decided to remit 1% of every dollar-connected foreign exchange transaction to me and Scott.”
I would think that the stronger/weaker dollar issue were “settled science.”
I find worthy of comment world interest rates. The 10 year UST bond trades at around 2.4% while the Portuguese is about 0.3%. What gives? Surely the creditworthiness of Portugal is not that far above the US.
I must ask, what’s the fake tweet count? This post has been up fifteen minutes with zero comments, and yet 60 people have apparently tweeted it. Soon it will be thousands…
This is one of the most popular blogs in economics in the world. Tens of thousands of people read it (check Alexis) yet you see the same small number of commentators here. That’s because 99% of the people reading don’t read the comments and the simply retweet the main news article. That’s the alternative fact and I’m buying the party line of newspeak (or is that News-speak?). See more here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Newspeak
As of this hour, searching the url on twitter gives 5 tweets. So I think it is mostly fake.
Set aside the improbability of people tweeting a list of various links, the engagement with MR’s own tweet on the post shows zero replies, zero retweets, zero hearts. And, as Jason notes, you can search prior links and find basically zero hits despite these posted counts in the thousands.
4. The good part of cities creating wealth is that cities are creating wealth. The bad part is that you can (and @chris_arnade does) find very sad stories of the left behind. A different kind of Left Behind book.
I really don’t think macroeconomics, let alone trumpeconomics, can really target the distributed rural poor.
I think you need programs. But that is “progressive.” Sadly many forms of utilitarianism, even those highly respectful of individual rights, are “progressive.”
5. Is America better off by being a skimmer, collecting 1% of dollar-connected foreign exchange transactions? Sure, it means higher wealth for those doing the skimming (bankers including services we don’t think of as banking such as those provided by Paypal), but what of the rest of us, are we better off? Having a strong dollar and the trade deficits that are implied means that foreigners don’t purchase goods produced in America, they purchase financial assets produced in America. America: the banker to the world’s plutocrats. Not every economist agrees, including at least one graduate from GMU, Mark Calabria, who opposes securitization. What’s a foreign billionaire to do with his profits from selling goods to Americans if he doesn’t have high yield financial assets produced in America in which to invest? There is an alternative: a weaker dollar and the trade surpluses that are implied, a surplus Americans could invest in other countries, spreading both the benefits and the brand of free enterprise for which America was at one time known.
But what about “tech”? Can’t American prosperity be be based on “tech” as well as banking. California is certainly prosperous. Yes it is, and so are the smart people who work in “tech”. But there’s a problem: “tech” generates almost all of its revenues from advertising, advertising goods manufactured in the world of atoms (to use Thiel’s metaphor), manufactured (as a whole or in part) outside America. “Tech” is very much like the bankers: both are skimmers, collecting a small percentage of the world’s transactions. Question: does “tech” prefer a strong dollar or a weak dollar?
Your idea of “tech” is a distorted. Silicon Valley employs 8% of US coders. The car you drive has an ECU, a.k.a. car computer, running on software written on C. Heard about manufacturing robots? Also code. Most of media we consume? Not from Silicon Valley.
https://www.wired.com/2017/02/programming-is-the-new-blue-collar-job/
Yes, and here is an article about GE that offers lots of optimism about the future of the real “tech” to which you refer. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/08/28/technology/ge-the-124-year-old-software-start-up.html But that “tech” is in manufacturing, manufacturing that is discouraged by a strong dollar.
The numbers in #2 seem to be a bit messed up, which makes me question the credibility of the article. I also don’t think cricket will take off in the USA, as there is already a perfectly good equivalent in baseball, plus what sports people like is highly path dependent, since in essence most team sports are equivalent in any possible way you might imagine.
On the weaker vs stronger dollar, this is much less of an important question since we moved to fiat currencies. Clearly at any one point a change in exchange rate is of little importance to most people. Poorer people mostly have consumption and sell their services in their home currency so as long as there is no immediate increase in inflation, they are likely insulated. Richer folks, whose consumption through foreign holidays and luxury goods might be more exposed to weaker or stronger currency effects tend to also have investments which even if they are formally not invested overseas contain many multinationals who are foreign currency earners. So you will immediately see, as Scott says, a stock market adjustment of quite a large amount when there are big currency swings. So in the short term currency changes are no big deal in terms of consumption. Longer term, we can expect that any longer term effects are arbitraged out as well – if it really is the case that a stronger dollar makes a company less efficient, they will adjust wages etc to regain competitiveness so any increase in wealth is offset against lower wages.
#2 I wait for the resident commodore troll comment….
Hear, hear, a rousing cheer.
#2 – I think it might work, because there are a lot of Hindu and Pakistanis in the US and they want a sport that their kids can play without getting demolished by their bigger, stronger peers.
One sport I’d love to learn more about is curling. I think the Olympic competition draws a pretty decent number of eyeballs. And I confess I only watch the women’s event.
Is there a reason curling is sex-segregated?
#1. “When [women] entered the labor force, they produced less of that something.”
With the exception of child-care, I’m not sure how true this is. By the time of the post-war years, a lot of the strenuous, skilled, time-consuming labor women used to do in the home had already been automated by a combination of home appliances and mass production. It used to be a thing to worry about bored housewives with way too much time on their hands spending their afternoons watching soap operas.
#6: The market may work in this case. Never knew about the ban on conflict minerals but I’ve seen in jewelry shops the Conflict Free Gold Standard. These guys say the analyze case by case artisanal gold producers to determine if money is supporting war or not. They promise the standard implementation is assessed by independent audits…. http://www.gold.org/gold-mining/responsible-mining/conflict-free
Mr. Drum forgot to write this: the ban may not be optimal but the objective is worth. So, if the ban has an implementation problem, the market solution is there. Also, about a year ago Apple announced they have audited all their suppliers and they stopped buying minerals from the ones related to conflict.
5. Upshot: economists don’t agree on the issue, so it is a reasonable thing to wonder about.