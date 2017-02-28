Tuesday assorted links

1. Should cow urine be worth more than cow milk?
2. No woolly mammoths in two years, sorry.
3. Why Chris Blattman is skeptical about UBI.
4. A critique of Autor, Dorn, and Hanson on China (Due to book and other commitments, I have not read it but I am seeing it get some play). And a Phil Hill critique of the new Caroline Hoxby paper on on-line education, have not read that either, sorry!
5. Matthew Rees review of Complacent Class in WSJ: ““The Complacent Class” is refreshingly nonideological, filled with observations…that will resonate with conservatives, liberals and libertarians.”
6. David French at National Review, “one of the most important reads of the new year.”
David French has convinced me. It is a spiritual crisis. We need faith and submission to God’s will. Only one modern religion offers that: Islam.
Chrisrianity can, too. Have I mentioned the fact Brazil’s Protestants, who are predicted to become a plurarity of the Brazilian popularion, vuilt a replica of Solomon’s Temple. It is already seen as one of the Wonders of our times. Brazil is becoming for Protestantism what Saudi Arabia is for Islam.
#6 – The USA was founded as a geographic redoubt so the Americans could enjoy the bounty of a new land without Continental wars, sectarian conflict, and high taxes. The gentleman farmers and bankers who established the new State do not strike me as particularly innovative. Very bold populist politicians no doubt. Are you calling on us to fly the bloody flag and water the tree of liberty again?
Also, you are running up against Business 101 and Econ 101. Humans seek to reduce risk, increase leisure, and gain individual autonomy. Good luck building New Market Man. If the economy doesn’t grow enough to get us out of the hole that our own poor choices and your bad advice put us in, too bad.
#3 – I thought the “Universal” in UBI meant it wasn’t just for the poor though I appreciate the fiscal and equitable arguments. It doesn’t seem too difficult to determine the cost of a minimal standard of living, averaged across the country, and dole it out to whomever is below the threshold. You will also need to condition it on birth limits and sterilization. People incapable of managing the income in order to provide for their basic needs will need to be placed in some sort of wardship.
#3. There are two general versions of UBI. One is a fantasy and the other is a misnomer.
The fantasy is a check cut to every adult or every household that’s enough to provide for basic needs (i.e something like put everyone above the poverty line). Do the numbers. The amount of money required is absurd relative to federal budget & revenues.
The misnomer is really a guaranteed income, not universal. It gets paid only to the poor, and creates a huge marginal tax cliff for the working poor, which is one of the problems a UBI was supposed to eliminate.
5. Yes, it will resonate with conservatives, liberals, and libertarians, if for no other reason than its assignment of blame (complacency) on everyone. I have long admired Cowen’s non-confrontational attitude; indeed, I prefer to read what he says because he says what he says in such a polite way. My first economics teacher wore a perpetual smile, was always encouraging, and never initiated an argument. I mistakenly assumed that all economists would be like that. I might not have been so even-handed in handing out the blame, but not many would read that book. Many will read Cowen’s book, and they should. Congratulations.