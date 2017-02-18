USA NBA fact of the day

Overall, I estimate that the average white player in the N.B.A. has a fan base that is 56.7 percent white and 22.7 percent black. The average black player has a fan base that is 46.7 percent white and 32 percent black, a significant difference…
If a white and a black player are similar on paper, it is the black player who will have more fans.
Among black Americans, black players are roughly twice as popular as comparable white players. But black players get a slight boost from fans of every racial group. Compared with white players who are similar to them in all ways I could think to measure, black players have more fans among white Americans, Hispanic Americans and Asian-Americans.
Honestly, I was blown away by the overall size of this advantage. Roughly speaking, I estimate that a white player would have to score 10 more points per game to have as big a fan base on Facebook as he would have if he were black.
That is from Seth Stephens-Davidowitz at the NYT, there is much more discussion at the link, though no mention of The Incandescent Rex. In other words, if the styles of the black players are in some way more dynamic and thus more popular (Rex being an exception, Pete Maravich another), and if we could adjust for that variable, how much of the race effect would go away?
Is Seth Curry white or black?
Black.
Reminds me of an old “In Living Color” sketch on Michael Jackson’s “Black or White”…
MJ: Officer, can you tell me if I’m black or white?
Cop: You’re under arrest.
MJ: I guess I’m black.
It is probably better to focus on the style of play. Because a naive reading of this would be that Black fans are racist and White fans are not.
While leaning towards the second argument, personally, I would not discount the first.
Let’s be honest…[John Stockton]’s wonderful bounce passes aren’t the spectacle that [Jordan]’s dunks are.
I’m sort of embarrassed that I can’t fill the brackets with a more contemporary pair, but I suspect if you watch the All-Star Game this weekend, you’ll see a slam-dunk contest featuring not very many white guys.
Oh hey look… http://www.nba.com/allstar/2017/events/dunk-contest
Also re: “racist”… let’s not adopt the vapid standards of the left here. If Facebook isn’t racist for lacking black coders, basketball certainly isn’t racist for lacking white dunkers.
There is, I should note, a difference between the two…namely that if you and I wrote a script for Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes called “Black Men Can’t Code,” we would be irretrievably racist and nobody would employ or talk to us again.
Basketball doesn’t lack White players. That is not the problem. The problem is simple – Black fans do not like White players. White (and other) fans like Black players more than they like White players, by a little. But Black fans really don’t like White players:
That is a gross difference. Now if the roles were reversed – if White fans really liked White players but not Black players – the NBA would be doing everything it could to shame and insult its fans.
Now I will agree that Black players probably benefit from the same dubious (and dare I say racist?) beliefs that Black rappers do. White suburban teens clearly enjoy what they think is the ghetto life vicariously though songs like Big Pimpin’. No doubt they also like the attitude of Black NBA players. Which is probably also why there are so few Black coders – no street cred in that. However it is normally assumed that different outcomes means racism.
Imagine a black dude rolling around town in a Kevin Love jersey. There must be massive social pressure against that kind of thing (yo Uncle Tom), while nobody thinks twice about a white guy in a LeBron jersey. I can’t say I fault individual black fans for not defying this; I’m not sure I would.
NBA players don’t manage their Facebook accounts. That job is delegated to a PR agency. Surprisingly, the amount of daily FB posts was not considered. A popular guy is “posts” several times a day, perhaps posting at rates incompatible with being a pro NBA player. Fans want hourly updates, why follow someone that makes updates once a month? In Twitter, PR people have found optimal hours to make a tweet. Why think this is about race and not cold dead marketing, PR and numbers?
Because many of us like to pretend to believe in a world where ‘cold dead marketing, PR and numbers’ is not involved. Even though it is now easier than ever to discover someone’s job title – for example the Mercatus Center employs a ‘General Manager and Chief of Product for Marginal Revolution University.’
“how much of the race effect would go away?” In the USA, The Race Effect is never going away, You can import as many yellow, brown or off-white immigrants as you like, you are stuck with The Race Effect.
Pretty much, particularly in the strange way that Americans look at it. Though I can no longer find the link, a few years ago, a British actress (I seem to recall this occurred at an airport) was asked about how she felt being an ‘African American’ actress in a major Hollywood production. She insisted she was not African American, but the American reporters continued to insist she was – based on her skin color, of course.
Maybe we can now look at how this works for non-Americans compared to Americans, based on the Spurs – ‘But mostly he watched Popovich, who in his 21st season is the longest-tenured head coach in U.S. professional sports, identify with players and coaches who transcend cultures, nations and backgrounds: Tony Parker, a point guard from France; Manu Ginobili, a shooting guard from Argentina; Kawhi Leonard, a small forward from Los Angeles. Four years ago, 10 of San Antonio’s players were born outside the United States, the most international roster in NBA history. Popovich’s assistant coaches include Becky Hammon, the first woman to be hired full-time as an NBA assistant, and Ettore Messina, a famed EuroLeague coach.’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/wizards/spurs-coach-gregg-popovich-finds-a-voice-as-critic-of-president-trump/2017/02/17/9f9cf462-f480-11e6-a9b0-ecee7ce475fc_story.html
