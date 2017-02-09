‘Why magic is overrated’

A few days ago you all were speculating about which fictional objects you might wish to own. I was struck by how the more extravagant answers seemed to fail, and partly because of what my early teacher Ludwig Lachmann called “the complementarity of capital.”
Say you had a time machine to visit the past. Sounds like fun, right? But consider the violence in earlier eras, trying to understand their languages, or avoiding nasty germs and infections. How can you return to the current day without a risk of bringing back a plague that will kill many people? Markets have not provided the complementary goods to make these trips work.
How about a pen that creates any object you might try to draw with it? Expect a knock on the door from McLean, or if you are less lucky some polonium in your Product 19. I wonder for how long you could keep such a device secret, and do you always know when there is CCTV? I wonder for how long you could stay alive.
A transporter might kill you through the act of copying you, but that aside how would you know you are not putting yourself into moving traffic or a lake? What kind of monitoring stations do you hope to make use of? How many cultures would attack the arriving visitor for witchcraft? Maybe there is a way to plop down in open fields only, but at that point you might wish to consider a business class ticket along with checked bag.
Even owning something as simple as the Mona Lisa would be problematic. You would have to protect it and install climate control — who is going to pay for that? How might they rezone your house? Or would you never ever tell anyone, and thus keep all your friends at a distance? For what gain, ultimately?
Having one extra thing is devilishly hard to make extremely valuable, even if you are allowed to invent something that doesn’t exist or violate the physical laws of our universe. The real gains in this world are from cooperation and networks of support, and having something unique doesn’t much plug you into those. In other words, trying to bypass market evolution isn’t nearly as powerful as you might think.
Anyway, the best answer was “The Fountain of Youth”, which seems like it would be both profitable and fun to own.
And furthermore, slip an even more extreme hypothetical at the end of it. Worried about medieval violence? It wasn’t like, I dunno, Mad Max back then. Commerce doesn’t thrive where theft and violence are left unpunished, and law-and-order is not something we invented in the last 50 years. Just head over to the nearest monastery with your plans for a steam engine, and start the industrial revolution 300 years earlier. Be patient with the monks as you work past the language barriers.. MAYBE you pick up some disease, but then, maybe you will by visiting Mexico in the modern era, too.
I don’t understand the point of Tyler’s post other than to make him look unimaginative, unsporting, AND wrong. Mission accomplished, I guess?
I argue for Mr Fusion from Back to the Future. Energy from garbage. Would be happy to share the technology because driving energy cost to near zero frees up a lot of humanities resources for other and hopefully better uses.
This is the least child-like blog post of all time.
I agree. To offer scope for a flight of imagination, then to squash it with practical objections such as “you might be attacked if you travel back to medieval times” seems like a bait and switch.
I don’t think so, the general idea seemed more like, “what would happen in the real world if you got such a fictional item?” Evidently one is free to rhink about what would happen if such and such reality constrains were eliminated, too, but it is not what he asked. If every rich man in our world were murdered, wishing having Scrooge Mcducks fortune would be suicide, unless one also asked for Gyro Gearloose’s inventions, that could keep the probable aggressors at bay.
Well, that sure sucked all the fun out of the thought experiment.
‘Why magic is overrated’
Especially in light of this observation – ‘Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Arthur C. Clarke, 1973 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarke's_three_laws
Changing just a couple of words in the following actually describes the world we inhabit, particularly those living in the U.S. – ‘Say you had a machine to visit a new continent. Sounds like fun, right? But consider the violence in other areas, trying to understand their languages, or avoiding nasty germs and infections. How can you return to your home without a risk of bringing back a plague that will kill many people?’
‘Having one extra thing is devilishly hard to make extremely valuable’
The Fountain of Youth would seem to be an example of how extremely facile this perspective is in terms of the original post.
I would like to have had a Fender bass (and Bassman amp, of course) back in the 30’s. I would of rocked.
I propose a test:
Send person A back to 1240 AD or some other medieval period year five times. Send person B forward to libertarian open borders utopia five times- the person who contracts leprosy least often wins.
If I understand the actual libertarian open borders proposal, it comes with zero welfare state (and possibly without birthright citizenship). I’d be OK with those open borders. Until then, it’s fine to be very fussy who we let in. For those who want open borders, I’ll look to the welfare system and say – you go first.
All new inventions are fictional, in effect, until they achieve a certain level of market adoption. Many very good ideas flop for exactly the reasons you outlined – the networks and enabling technologies are absent.
Connie Willis’ sci-fi novel “Doomsday Book” and the “Deathly Hallows” story in Harry Potter are good explorations of these trade-offs.
I see you take the “hard sci-fi” approach to fantasy (hard fantasy?). Reminds me of this post by Eliezer Yudkowsky: http://lesswrong.com/lw/hq/universal_fire/
A big part of the disease problem back in the day was, I believe, that no one really understood how they spread, lacking knowledge of germs. You as a time traveller won’t have that problem.
As for being accused of witchcraft, I think it’s just as likely that you could perform a miracle or two and they’d worship you as a God.
But Tyler, your concerns are all easy to address! Let’s take them one by one:
Q: Say you had a time machine to visit the past. Sounds like fun, right? But consider the violence in earlier eras, trying to understand their languages, or avoiding nasty germs and infections. How can you return to the current day without a risk of bringing back a plague that will kill many people? Markets have not provided the complementary goods to make these trips work.
A: Who needs complementary goods when they are a part of the package? I would have a time machine that comes with a force field against germs, a universal translator, and a replicator to generate whatever items needed to appease or ward off physical threats.
Q: How about a pen that creates any object you might try to draw with it? Expect a knock on the door from McLean, or if you are less lucky some polonium in your Product 19. I wonder for how long you could keep such a device secret, and do you always know when there is CCTV? I wonder for how long you could stay alive
A: My magic pen would come with a guarantee against all these things. Remember: it’s magic!
Q: A transporter might kill you through the act of copying you, but that aside how would you know you are not putting yourself into moving traffic or a lake?’
A: On killing me: I could just accept that the sense of continuity of existence is good enough and that the convenience is worth it. But really I’d just make sure to get a transporter that doesn’t kill me. My transporter uses the universal maps that come with it, and it has the same attachments as the time machine. Come to think of it, the time machine and transporter would be one device that fits neatly in my pocket. My toes get cold easily so there’d be something for that too.
Q: Even owning something as simple as the Mona Lisa would be problematic. You would have to protect it and install climate control — who is going to pay for that? How might they rezone your house? Or would you never ever tell anyone, and thus keep all your friends at a distance? For what gain, ultimately?
A: The Mona Lisa is not a fictional object, and the practicalities of owning a famous art piece fall outside the scope of this exercise.
I was going to say Tyler doesn’t understand magic, BUT, while you’re technically correct (the best sort of correct!), magic is magic and can magic through any difficulty, I figure this is a good a post as any to reply with…
historically magic has conditions, at least the better-written magic. I will spin straw into golden thread IF I take your firstborn child. You may live in the enchanted palace IF you never say the word ‘cow’. The Monkey’s Paw/Aladdin’s Lamp both grant wishes terribly literally. And these conditions are not cause-and-effect, but merely prices to be paid. IF you march around Jericho 7 times and blow the horns, the walls will fall. That is not saying that the marching and blowing of horns collapsed the walls, but merely you’ve fulfilled your end of the bargain, now God will do his end. There is a logic to magic and to the magic realm – if the Ugly Sisters are older than Cinderella, then Cinderella MUST be younger than the Ugly Sisters, and no amount of magic makes that go away. If Jack the Giant-Slayer is the son of a miller, then a miller is the father of Jack. Magic is actually quite logical in this sense. It merely divorces the assumption of cause and effect – which is not a weakness. Science only talks about weird repetitions, but it is still assumption. IF I drop the apple, then the apple will fall. It starts to seem like magic, and the mundane becomes marvelous. I can rely on that magic just as Harry Potter relied on the Cloak of Invisibility, but I should appreciate the constancy of the both.
“How can you return to the current day without a risk of bringing back a plague that will kill many people?”
Other way around, we would be carrying back the modern mutations of ‘flu, colds, measles, polio and all the rest. Be the Colombian Exchange all over again.
“The real gains in this world are from cooperation and networks of support”
Is Tyler promoting socialism now? Or does he think that the politeness necessitated by the threat of sudden death in the libertarian paradise will evolve into networks of support?
The concept of time travel is silly and closely related to the belief in linear time, a cultural construct that fits in nicely with the modern idea of time as a commodity.
There was a lovely late episode of the X-Files that also wished to crush all your hopes and dreams in this fashion: “Je Souhaite.”
Just ask the poor guy who thought it’d be a good idea to wish for a boat (can’t afford a slip for it; still have to pay taxes on it!), let alone the horrible repurcussions of the more magical wishes (cluminating in the horrifying implications of “world peace.”)
“An object in possession seldom retains the same charm that it had in pursuit.”
Pliny the Elder.
It could be Cowen baiting readers to reveal just how much they are motivated by wishful thinking, since wishful thinking has spread throughout the land like the pods in Invasion of the Body Snatchers.