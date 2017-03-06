Antrim, Northern Ireland bleg

That is the part of Northern Ireland along the northern coast, renowned for its scenery. What is the best way to drive there from Dublin, and what is best to see along the coast?
Dublin -> Belfast via main motorway roads; head north from Belfast on the coast road. One of the most scenic drives in the world, but take your time.
http://www.discovernorthernireland.com/causeway/
I visited in 2014. The coast up there is beautiful. We took the standard drive through Belfast – M1 – A1 – A2 – A44. We stayed at a B&B in Ballintoy. Things to do – the causeway is spectacular, the rope bridge down the road is touristy but also spectacularly scenic, Bushmills Distillery is close by and there are a bunch of ruined castles on the coast that you can check out for free if you are willing to hike around a bit (i especially liked hiking out to Dunseverick Castle).
About a decade ago I walked from Derry to Belfast, got good and lost a few times, and came across some interesting places and people. Off the top of my head, I highly recommend exploring the Glens of Antrim, which is probably NI’s most beautiful natural feature (I found Giant’s Causeway a bit underwhelming by comparison, but worth it for pondering the geology of it). There are nine glens, the most famous of which is Glenariff (for good reason). The Glenariff Forest Park is probably the most convenient way to experience it.
If you are up for some long walks/hikes, I recommend The Moyle Way. If you haven’t yet booked accommodation and will be in the vicinity of Carnlough I can recommend the Londonderry Arms, which was once owned by Winston Churchill and whose friendly staff took pity on a sore-footed traveler despite being all but fully booked when I turned up. I had a great meal at The Cellar in Ballycastle.
North Antrim really is a beautiful and hugely under-visited part of Ireland. Good choice. I’d say just drive along the coast road and stop off anywhere you like the look of. If you fancy taking a break for food on your way up from Dublin, Carlingford is a pretty little place right on the border. I always make a point of stopping off here for seafood chowder, oysters and Guinness every time I’m back visiting my parents: http://www.pjoharescarlingford.com/ If you want to take a look at Belfast, or find out a bit more about the Troubles, I would definitely advice a black taxi tour: https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g186470-d565147-Reviews-Official_World_Famous_Belfast_Black_Taxi_Tour-Belfast_Northern_Ireland.html you’ll learn a lot. They make a point of taking you to both Catholic and Protestant areas and all the guides are local cabbies who know what they’re talking about. Have fun.
Take the motorway from Dublin to Belfast (where you should stay for a day or two as there is lots to see) and take a Black Taxi tour.
Drive along the Causeway Coast Road (where Carrickfergus Castle and the Gobbins footbridge in Islandmagee are worth seeing in the South, Glenarm & Carnlough in the middle and Bushmills & the Giants Causeway in the North – https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/tourism/things-to-do/causeway-coastal-route/ and http://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com )
If you have time carry on round to Derry/Londonderry which is well worth a visit.
(I moved to East Antrim in 2000 and it is a great part of the world)
Driving north from Dublin, worth seeing Newgrange
http://www.knowth.com/newgrange.htm.
Carlingford is a pretty old town which takes you on the coastal route just south of the border.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlingford%2C_County_Louth
Taking the coastal route via Newry, Rosstrevor and Newcastle or over the mountains is wonderful also.
Newgrange is amazing as is Knowth nearby, but both feel a little sterile from the works to preserve and present the rock carvings. My favourite has always been Dowth, ruined by the British Israelites who hauled away the middle of the mound in their search for the Ark of the Covenant, then left to return to nature, overgrown. You can sense how these old, old tombs slumbered through millennia.
Mid-Antrim 150–real roads racing, the greatest motorsport in the world. Cancelled for 2017, but supposed to be back for 2018. I certainly hope so.
Come to think of it, there’s also Armoy. Which is running this year, though not till July.
Agree with all of the takes on sites along the Antrim coast. You may want to stop in Portrush too. It’s a typical British seaside resort town, kind of like Blackpool but I think a bit nicer. If you golf it has one of the best courses in the world and will be hosting the Open in a few years.
If you have time, I did a spectacular hike along the cliffs on the coastline starting at Whitepark Bay (the hostel there is a peaceful place to stay with nice views out over the bay) that ended at the Giant’s Causeway. The causeway itself isn’t that incredible a site, but arriving there by foot over the coastal trail enhances the experience. You’ll also meet a lot of locals walking their dogs and the like who are usually happy to talk with visitors. This hike and many others are on the walkni.com website.
It’s fascinating to visit the unionist supporting areas. You know you’re there by the explosion of union jack flags everywhere. I described it as being like the 4th of July on steroids in terms of all the flags you see. Bushmills was one town outside of Belfast where this was particularly striking.
Definitely find time for Derry, but I think you’ve already blogged about this so I’m sure you’ll visit.
I think you’ll enjoy your visit. It’s non-touristy compared with the rest of Ireland, but you still have the beautiful scenery, great Guinness, delicious fish and chips and friendly locals.