Ballycastle, Antrim County, Northern Ireland

Ballycastle was named the best place to live in Northern Ireland in a list compiled by The Sunday Times in 2016.

Link here. 77.7% Catholic, with a lovely 18th century church. The downtown is thriving and intact, with no real signs of hollowing out. Virtually all of the shops are not major chains. People seem to be friendly and helpful.

The town sits on water’s edge, with lovely views.

It has one of the most scenic golf courses in Northern Ireland. Here are further photos, including of the castle. Here are photos of downtown.

Reasonable, well-ordered homes, only a few minutes drive from the sea, can be had for not much over one hundred thousand pounds sterling. As my father used to say “What are we waiting for?”

Northern Ireland remains an underrated region.