Ballycastle, Antrim County, Northern Ireland

Ballycastle was named the best place to live in Northern Ireland in a list compiled by The Sunday Times in 2016.
Link here. 77.7% Catholic, with a lovely 18th century church. The downtown is thriving and intact, with no real signs of hollowing out. Virtually all of the shops are not major chains. People seem to be friendly and helpful.
The town sits on water’s edge, with lovely views.
It has one of the most scenic golf courses in Northern Ireland. Here are further photos, including of the castle. Here are photos of downtown.
Reasonable, well-ordered homes, only a few minutes drive from the sea, can be had for not much over one hundred thousand pounds sterling. As my father used to say “What are we waiting for?”
Northern Ireland remains an underrated region.
The unspoken opinion in the UK is that Northern Ireland remains riven by tribal divisions, is rather retrograde in social views and doesn’t have much to offer economically other than as a cheap UK location to outsource lower end professional services work. The prospect of NI uniting with Ireland appears to elicit much less angst than Scotland going it alone.
It is a pity, I am generally a fan of underappreciated parts of the country.
Bally – town or townland. Ballycastle: town of the castle. Ballyrema (nearby): town of the middle, or middle town. The Troubles in Ballycastle (a/k/a The Troubles in Northern Ireland).
Presumably there are limited employment opportunities in the region. It’s too far from either Belfast or Londonderry/Derry to commute.
It’s also cold.
High of around 50 each of the next 10 days in mid/late March. Cold?
Having been there numerous times i concur that Ireland is not exactly warm and balmy. However it is a nice country and the people are very enjoyable.
There is a reason why Ireland was called Hibernia by the Romans, but it does not have to do with low temperatures as such. Nonetheless, Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium in the Rhineland undoubtedly has lower temperatures in the winter, but equally undoubtedly, warmer temperatures in the summer.
Not too bad given that it’s only 3 degrees latitude south of Juneau.
“What are we waiting for?” Perhaps that the global warming changes the climate in Northern Ireland to “Mediterranean”.
At least this is true for me: I find Ireland (and also most of Scotland) beautiful and it would be a nice place to live and work, but I am afraid of the rains and relative cold, and grey skies.
i felt the same way when i visited. my view of the place was shaped by 1980s hollywood depictions of violent place. what i didn’t realize is NI was traditionally the wealthiest part of ireland and you can feel that when you’re there. things are quite nice, orderly, sparse, and pleasant.
Best restaurants in Ireland? Irish stew (mutton!), Shepherd’s Pie, and such don’t strike me as Cowen’s favorites. I googled “good restaurants in Ireland” and though the list is short (and I mean short) there’s a Moroccan restaurant and a Korean restaurant on the list. Wikipedia’s entry for Irish Cuisine has this classic sentence: “By the 21st century, much of Irish cuisine was being revived.”
Basically all the downtowns in Ireland look like that. And while the shops aren’t chains, most of them tend not to be that nice. A lot of the merchandise is subpar, and a lot of the shops are pubs, betting shops and the like. Everything is also more expensive, and if you talk to people in any pub you’ll find that most people have themselves or have friends and family who have gone abroad for work.
You’re good and goddamned right: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=armoy+road+races
Look at that, the cars are facing the wrong way, it’s madness! And where are the persons of colour?
If one can handle that it’s 40-65F year-round, has incredible winds and rains 200+ days a year… yes, Ireland is a great place to live. Assuming you can find a job.
The economy in NI isn’t great to begin with, and would be hit hard if border posts are going up with Brexit.
Also, you wouldn’t want any of this stuff from the Wikipedia page coming back:
Loyalist paramilitaries left a car bomb outside the Roman Catholic church (St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s) in the town on 26 August 1973. It was timed to explode as massgoers left the church. But the service ran late, and the bomb detonated when the congregation were still inside the church, avoiding large-scale loss of life. 50 people were injured, 3 of them seriously.
On 19 June 1979 the Irish Republican Army bombed five hotels in different seaside towns in Northern Ireland, including Ballycastle’s Marine Hotel. William Whitten, a 65-year-old Protestant hotel guest, was seriously injured in the blast; he died three weeks later.
Spence McGarry (46), an off duty member of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC), was killed when a Provisional Irish Republican Army booby trap bomb attached to his car exploded in Castle Street car park, Ballycastle on 6 April 1991. Gerard Butler was convicted in 1993 for the attack, and sentenced to 22 years in prison.
In 2001, there was an attempt at mass murder by the Ulster Volunteer Force when a car bomb was left in Castle Street during the annual Lammas Fair.
Cheer up, the USA funded only half the terrorists. Rather like Syria, come to think of it.
Did the British not fund the other side?
GDP per capita in Northern Ireland is lower than in any region of the Republic of Ireland. The poorest part of London is richer than the richest part of Northern Ireland.
Unemployment is well above the national average and wages are well below the national average.
Northern Ireland get about £2 back for every £ it pays in taxes.
Total GDP of Northern Ireland is around £40 billion. Net fiscal transfers amount to just over £9 billion/year.
NI might be lovely but it’s not pulling its own weight and could bankrupt the Republic of Ireland if they attempted a full union.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Northern_Ireland
http://www.nerinstitute.net/blog/2015/11/06/the-fiscal-implications-of-irish-unity/
This post shows you “get” touring Ireland. A stop with no significant historical or cultural sites or 5-star hotel or 3-star restaurant and yet one falls in love.
The cliff at the end of the beautiful view also happens to be Fair Head, a world class rock climbing location.