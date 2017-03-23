Can rents in megacities keep on going up forever?

That is the topic of my latest Bloomberg column, and it is assuming no major increase in supply in the megacities themselves. Here is one bit:
We live in a special time where clustered activities are unusually important for economic growth. Some activities, such as dentistry and cement production, don’t cluster geographically very much, for obvious reasons. In contrast, finance (New York and London), information technology (the Bay Area), and entertainment (Hollywood and New York) are the most clustered. For whatever reasons, it makes sense to have many of the top decision-makers in one place.
Leading cities have become so expensive in large part because two of these clustering sectors — finance and information technology — have been ascendant. There is no particular reason to expect those trends to continue forever, and that will bind rents in affected cities.
Even tech will decentralize its gains over time:
If you think of a typical technology project, some of the gains go to the venture capitalists and the intellectual property holders, and some of the gains go to broader society, including consumers. Insofar as the gains are disproportionately reaped by the early project initiators, then yes real estate values in the Bay Area (and other tech clusters) will rise. But the most likely future for information technology is that it will spread its benefits more and more broadly into more and sectors of the economy. That scenario suggests a partial convergence of urban futures.
Another way to put the point is that intellectual property returns erode over time. In the early years of smartphones, a big part of the gain goes to Apple. As cheap imitators enter the market, prices fall and more of the gains go to consumers, or business users of the product, who are scattered across the country.
The article contains other points of interest.
Well, that’s making too easy of a case, isn’t it? I mean, after a certain point, we have to count on the asteroid or the super nova, and I really don’t think the high rents will survive those.
“For whatever reasons, it makes sense to have many of the top decision-makers in one place.”
What are those reasons, anyway?
I remember the Information Superhighway hype of 1993 about how in the future it wouldn’t matter where you lived.
How naive we were …
My view is that the trend away from the country to urban areas which has been going on for the last couple of millennium but accelerating in the last 3 or 4 decades is now becoming a trend from small cities to mega cities. Mega cities lead in service specialisation, specialisation is what makes economic growth. And it’s chicken and egg, you can’t be a specialist without a big enough market in your area, and you can’t get a specialist if you only need them once or twice. So mega cities solve this coordination problem. But it is a network effect, the more specialists the more there can be supported. As an example a big hospital can add a specialist in one area because their skills are complementary to the other specialists, where a small hospital can’t.
The challenge is of course the cost of living can simply eat the rent, the answer though is more dense housing, whether Nimby’s can be overcome will be the determining factor on whether a particular mega city can grow land prices for ever.
I’m glad to see acknowledged the increasing returns to others from technology. We seem to forget that there was a thriving market for mobile phones (not smartphones) at $1000+ a pop with batteries that allowed just 30 minutes of talk time and high per-minute costs. That market, I’m sure, still exists and is getting a great bargain. Same thing for computers, etc.
Just because the marginal price of a smartphone is low doesn’t mean the consumer surplus is low. In fact, it is huge.