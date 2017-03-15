How Complacent Are You? Take the Quiz!

Here it is. As for my score, well, as Number Two used to say, “That would be telling.”
So, it is now possible to reference http://tylercowen.com/ in the comments?
Well, so much for that previous humility.
The things you think indicate complacency require a lot of complacent behavior, it seems to me.
The options on some questions assume a lifestyle that is rather upper class American.
For example, for most in the world, life must be lived without a cell phone or car/truck. I chose to live without a car or cell phone because both would be complacent acceptance of conservative free lunch economic view that EVERYONE HAS A CAR AND CELL PHONE THAT GOD GAVE THEM. How else would they assume that everyone can engage in activities that require them, and the only reason they don’t is laziness.
To be clear, I not only would give up my car and cell phone, but have given up both for a bike, and then trike (recumbent tadpole).
And why have some else decide the choices for eating and how it is cooked and from what? I’m constantly experimenting, though I have my routine, but even then I try new things if the idea comes up.
Eating out is someone else’s choice and convenience.
“The options on some questions assume a lifestyle that is rather upper class American.”
Yeah, the unexpected week off question should have included: “Catch up on work around the house.”
I think you will find that in most of the world everyone has a cell phone.
It’s a complacently US-centric quiz! And assumes ownership of cell phone and car … lots of people don’t own cars today, as I learned from reading The Complacent Class.
Yes, I wish there were options for us dirty foreigners. I could reinterpret most of the questions, bit a few were very US-specific, like “What US region have you lived in the longest?”.
Does moving from one non-US country to another non-US country count as moving states?
I interpreted it that way. It felt unfair at first; having lived in several countries should give more non-complacently points than US states. But then it’s easier to rack up “countries visited” in Europe.
Tyler’s book was very US-centric so I’d imagine the quiz would follow that mold. Not owning a car is much more normal in countries other than the US.
The quiz is good effort to go viral on facebook. People love quizzes about themselves (myself included).
I’m a Striver biatches!
I got striver as well, but I think I’m a huge asterisk. I’m likely a 3 or a 4, actually, save for my time in the Peace Corps as a young man and the “Have you ever…” questions.
It kinda seems weighted so that if you’re poor, you HAVE to be complacent – so many of the questions require you to have or have had money to burn to choose the “non-complacent” option.
I’m not sure if that was intentional or not.
I am so complacent, I won’t take the quiz. I think I won.
It strikes me after going through this quiz and reading the comments that so-called “complacency,” as with many areas of life, has been reversed over the year between rich and poor. It used to be that wealth was tied to land, so the rich stayed put while the poor were forced to move around.
Presumes a lot of complacency to begin with. “Get off social media for a month….” Never used social media, never will. “Have a civil conversation with someone you typically disagree with…” My political views are an extreme minority where I live, so I have to be civil and reasonable if I want to have any conversations at all. “Delete 4 apps from you phone”…. No apps on my phone (Nokia user).
As others have noted, it would be nice to have a non-US version. People in other countries can also be complacent, but in different ways.
You are using social media right now so I guess you’ve broken that streak
You honestly consider this social media? Seriously?
Of you are welcome to make such a definition, but then that would mean a BBS system of the late 80s was also social media, which seems a bit overly inclusive.
I have to disagree with the notion that participating in a political protest counts against being complacent. Other than being a way to meet members of the opposite (or same) sex, it’s often just a form of virtue signalling for certain groups. You could just as easily give credit for “have you been to church?” Although in my case, the answer would be “no” to both questions.
I’m not sure what to make of this quiz. In the last fifteen years, I’ve moved cities five times for jobs and for grad school, the last of which was to a city on the other side of the world. My wife is a different ethnicity and religion and from a different country in a different part of the world. I’ve been a minority in just about every place I’ve ever lived. I don’t surround myself with people of the same political ideology. In the last two years alone, I’ve been to about twenty new countries for business and pleasure. And I’ve somehow managed to score Complacent.
Curious to know what moves the needle in this quiz and what does’t.
According to this quiz, Sherlock Holmes, Immanuel Kant, and Warren Buffett would have almost certainly ranked as complacent, maybe Steve Jobs too.
Ironically, the quiz seems to discriminate against infovores, who may be extremely complacent via a vis the external world—eg eating the same meal at the same place every day—but are always conquering new world inside their heads.
I do know what to make out of this quiz. It is a perfect symptom of complacency. The questions are inconsistent, there are many biases (mostly unintentional I think), and it does not really matter. People love talking about themselves (as pointed out by others) and this will be viral regardless of its lack of merit. Am I complacent? Am I a striver? Am I a trailblazer?
To me, this is the definition of complacency. Being drawn to a survey like this (and I was) indicates complacency, regardless of your answers.
After taking this quiz I’ve concluded that if I was any more complacent than I am now, I think I’d probably be dead.
I wonder how the ideas in this book contrast with the ideas in Create Your Own Economy. I guess I’ll have to read both to find out.
The quiz told me what I already knew about myself. Maybe even more so. I find the tips to be the most interesting part. Even the tips I would not necessarily agree with. For example, given that I don’t have many opportunities to try new restaurants, I tell myself that I use Yelp to help me discover new things without wasting my opportunities, not to find something inside my comfort zone. But when was the last time I tried a new restaurant the old fashioned way? I can’t remember.
I still have a little trouble with the word complacent, though I don’t have an alternative. It is interesting that in the quiz tips the word “dynamism” is used as the opposite of complacent. Dynamism works nicely, as it did in Virginia Postrel’s The Future and its Enemies. She used the word “stasists” instead of “complacent class”. Stasists was an awkward word too.
Too many travel and moving questions… must be nice money bags. Wold like to see folks thoughts on frequency engaging local resources like library, municipal services. Understanding those less fortunate and local, or the organizations that help, maybe donate time or resources? Do you yard or estate sale? What % of your meals are packaged, manufactured? How often do you take a different but local walk, at least two or three separate sectional or zoned areas distance difference than your home? How often do you feel you’ve reinvented yourself… do your neighbors, coworkers, friends, family, spouse regularly do so? Otherwise, super fun quiz.
I accept my label of comfortable. How does reproduction and child-rearing fit Tyler’s complacency framework?
Something is up with this quiz. I’m living in a foreign country, speaking only the foreign language for weeks on end, and of a different race than the people among whom I live. My home back in the States, when I return to it, is on the opposite side of the country from which I live. I haven’t had a paycheck-type job for 14 years.
Somehow I rate as “complacent.”
It seems that I’m complacent, according to the test. And here I was considering reading his book. No longer. This test is far beyond condescending.
I got “Striver”. Now here’s my are you a cuck quiz:
#1 Are you reading this post on MR right now?
Yes? Then turn around because your wife is banging BBC right behind you you CUCK!
and the celebrity I most resemble is Scott Baio
Got Tier 3: Comfortable. As you might guess, I’m fine with that. I see no need for xenophilia and I have no taste for the exotic. For some reason, the elites in this country hate it when people seek to lead normal lives, or have a “normal country” in the sense that Jeane Kirkpatrick wrote about in her Fall 1990 National Interest article. To those folks, America is always a means to someone else’s ends rather than an end in herself, and individual Americans’ lives (and time and money) are always expected to be mortgaged on behalf of the Other (whoever that may be during a particular month).
Questions obviously meant for urban/city/sub population. The good Prof. Cowen should visit western rural America sometime and interact with real people.
“You are a striver—You embrace newness, but you need to strive harder to break the mold.”
Which is it?
PS – I was born and raised in paradise and would not dream of leaving.
Here are related questions –
Do you have more than two children?
Are more than 50% of your coworkers from a foreign country?
Has someone in your workgroup been fired in the last five years?
In at least one of the last five years, have you been unable to contribute the full amount into your company’s retirement plan?