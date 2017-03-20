Demovote 101, the future polity that is Danish?

What are we doing
We are devising a way to hack direct democracy into representative without changing the rules by building two things: 1) A web-based platform for Danish citizens to vote on all legislature put forth in parliament. 2) A political party to vote according to the general vote on the platform.
Why are we doing it
We believe that the current representative democracy holds a faulty incentive structure for politicians making it inefficient. We follow politics closely and see a need for reform. Giving back decision making powers to the public makes it impossible to block legislation that citizens want and pass legislation that they do not. By taking agency out of the equations, everyone shares a common goal.
Here is the link. Wouldn’t it be funny if this party did not win every election?
Since everyone wants lower taxes and more government services, what could go wrong?
They should check out the problems caused by citizen ballot initiatives in, e.g., California.
At least California’s ballot initiatives are voted on by a broad, representative set of voters in the general election. This Danish plan would be extremely prone to influence from the group of special interest voters that care a lot about any particular bill, since they are the ones who would bother to vote on it. The more obscure the bill, the bigger this problem would be. The special interest problem is one of the key problems of representative government, and their idea amplifies it rather than solving it.
It might be tragic. Ancient critics of Athenian direct democracy often focused on the erratic and arbitrary nature of governance in a system that depended on the mood and attendance of the day.
I could have sworn Robin Hanson theorized something like this years ago, although it might have been tied in with letting an immortal corporation hold office.
Re: democracy
A quote from Jason Brennan from an article by Alex Tabarrok:
“How other people vote is my business. After all, they make it my business. Electoral decisions are imposed upon all through force, that is, through violence and threats of violence. When it comes to politics, we are not free to walk away from bad decisions. Voters impose externalities upon others.
We would never say to everyone, “Who cares if you know anything about surgery or medicine? The important thing is that you make your cut.” Yet for some reason, we do say, “It doesn’t matter if you know much about politics. The important thing is to vote.” In both cases, incompetent decision-making can hurt innocent people.
Commonsense morality tells us to treat the two cases differently. Commonsense morality is wrong.”
Link to the MR article below:
There’s been a political party in Australia runnning on this platform for about 10 years – Senator Online. I think they changed their name not long ago.
They have not achived any degree of success. To achieve a senator in Australia requires only about 15% of preferences. With some luck you can achieve this with less than 1% of votes if you are ranked reasonably on other party’s preference lists, as you’d expect a neutral party such as this might be.. But still no success.
People don’t vote to have to vote again – they just want to vote to sack someone once in a while. In countries with variable election term, they get anoyed at having to vote before the end of the term limit.
If you vote for a senator who will simply follow public opinion, you are more or less giving away your vote. Instead of helping your side win, you are helping someone who is just as likely to support the other side as yours.
No, this party will not win every election. Policy and leadership are different. I liked Nixon’s policies but Kennedy’s style of leadership. I would have voted for Kennedy (I was too young) but for a party that promoted Nixon’s policies.
A Dutch party ran with this idea in last week’s elections: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GeenPeil.
They didn’t have much success though, but it’s interesting the idea is popping up in multiple countries.