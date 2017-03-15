Empiricism and humility

Here is a Noah Smith post on those topics, and here is Adam Ozimek, both responding to Russ Roberts. Rather than adjudicate the varying points of view here, I will stress some points of my own:
1. The political process does not select for humble versions of empiricism. Those end up with virtually no political influence, whereas some of the more dogmatic form of empiricism may find some traction.
2. A lot of the bias in empirical methods comes simply from which questions are asked/answered. Post Trump and De Vos, I see plenty of commentators and researchers reporting “vouchers don’t raise test scores” and virtually no “vouchers increase parental satisfaction.” Is that empiricism? In isolation, maybe. In terms of reflecting the broader spirit of science, not so much. It is also not humility.
3. I also see bias in terms of framing and contextualizing. One empirical result is “over a short time horizon, a $15 minimum wage in Seattle hasn’t destroyed many jobs.” Another empirical result is “rises in the prices of inputs virtually always lower input demand, with larger effects over longer time horizons.” There is also “non-pecuniary factors of jobs adjust downward, in response to wage minimums, thereby removing the benefits for the workers from the wage hike.” One side claims the mantle of empiricism with #1, the other side claims the mantle of empiricism with #2 and #3. Overall the course of that debate does make me more skeptical about “empiricism as we find it,” though not about proper empiricism. And note that the scholarly division of labor does in fact give any particular individual a sufficient excuse not to be doing the task of overall synthesis.
4. I find a very common pattern among both researchers and commentators. They first form broadly empirical judgments about social systems, based on overall views of history, current politics (too much), and some of their relatively general empirical judgments, such as whether elasticities are large or small, or the relative crookedness of politicians vs. businesspeople, or the relative competence of voters, and so on. Those are empirical judgments, though usually in non-formal, non-directly testable ways, and also inter-smushed with ethical judgments, for better or worse.
They then view very particular empirical debates through the broader lenses they have chosen. For instance, views on politics used to correlate with views on the interest elasticity of money demand. Today views on politics correlate with views on minimum wage elasticity, and so on.
It’s the kind of empiricism outlined in the first paragraph of #4 that has the greater predictive value for beliefs. Furthermore it is sometimes (not always) the more important form of empiricism for settling many questions of policy.
5. I am sympathetic with the view that the broader empiricism outlined at the top of #4 is overused. Yet many of the critics of that broad approach simply wish to protect the presuppositions of the academic status quo from being disrupted by the possibility of other broad paradigms. In other words, I worry that criticizing “ideology” is too often a means of cementing in the dominant ideology in academia (and journalism), rather than an actual critique of ideology.
6. Most generally, humility is always scarcer than one might think. Perhaps that should be one of Cowen’s Laws.
Please note that Seattle hardly has a $15/hour minumum wage. The $15/hour rate started Jan 1, applies only to firms with >500 employees who do not contribute to health insurance. It is $13.50 for those who do. The minimum wage is $13.50 (resp. $11) for smaller firms with (resp. without) health benefits. On Jan 1 2019 everyone will be at $15.
The Washington State minimum wage is $11.
Please note that the labor cost for large employers is essentially $15/hr regardless of whether it’s $15/hr without health benefits or $13.50/hr with health benefits–that is unless you believe in the health benefits fairy who provides stuff for free.
But if the firm is already paying 13.50$ and health benefits, it doesn’t rise to 15$ plus the health benefits. The point is that if there are firms paying at that level, the law hasn’t effected them yet.
None of the characters he linked to discussed the specific value of Seattle’s minimum wage and neither did he, so to just whom do you think you’re responding?
The Smith post includes a discussion of Seattle minimum wage in its argument. fwiw.
Excellent post, please share more thoughts on empericism. This is my favorite post of yours in months.
The way people develop an inconsistent or overfitted philosophy of science, in order to fit their political tribe, is such an incredible abuse of the scientific method, and so many otherwise brilliant professors (of economics no less) make this same mistake. Helping people see that their empirical calibration isn’t functioning well is almost impossible. Motivated reasoning is one hell of a drug
+1. Good post, as well as the links.
+1
The obsession with claiming one’s ideology has a monopoly on the “reality based community” or making hats with the word “FACTS” on it (http://www.slate.com/articles/slate_plus/s.html) is one of the more grating parts of reading the main stream press during the Trump era.
the phrase “evidence based” has been in currency for a while. it’s close to meaningless (a) implying anybody who disagrees just doesn’t like evidence when in fact (b) all it means is that it’s possible to find evidence to support a point of view (but the point of view came first, trust me)
This was an excellent post.
The comments on Smith’s blog are also outstanding.
I found Smith’s post very trite and shallow. For example, he posits that it’s quite simple to discern whether Rothwell or Autor et al are right but can’t bother to lay out how he does it, let alone showing how his analysis is, at every step, purely and unassailably empirical and never once resorts to a norm, a hunch, a preference, a shortcut, etc. Being smart is easy when you know you’re right.
I think – empirically – the enormously high correlation between a given economist’s theoretical beliefs and the empirical work s/he chooses to credit and accept is enough to discredit Smith’s argument.
‘Most generally, humility is always scarcer than one might think. Perhaps that should be one of Cowen’s Laws..’
Best satire site on the web.
Like the Mac Davis (he also wrote Elvis’s “A little less conversation”) song “Oh Lord It’s Hard to be Humble, when You’re Perfect in Every Way”.
But the truth is, economists should be more humble, since partial equilibrium is the best they can achieve, there are multiple saddle points in an economy, and the economy behaves largely as a nonlinear system. Many economist models cannot beat a random walk. But that doesn’t stop them from spewing forth papers at 5% significance level and pretending they have the last word. Hucksterism. At least our TC doesn’t do that (since I don’t think he publishes e-CON-omics paper).
Bonus trivia: I see GM Rogoff in his younger days had a penchant for elegant math models explaining various economic forces. But these elegant ‘closed form’ solutions are likely of little to no importance, except as a resume enhancer. Then again, that’s modern economics.
When someone tells you they are humble, do you believe them?
First, consider the option that the prison is really humble. Then, assess the claim in the context of the person’s actions.
Assuming that everyone that claims to be humble is lying is a perfect example of misguided empiricism.
“This past year I’ve gotten very rich, famous, and humble.” -Amy Shumer in her latest special.
No. And the only public figure I can think of who has suggested he is would be Pope Francis, a man who has much about which to be humble.
Personally I don’t like the word humble to describe this approach of being cautious about drawing conclusions, it’s too suggestive of an attitude of moral superiority. I prefer to think of myself as sceptical rather than humble. Scepticism is warranted when anyone is either 1) making claims based on very short run data, or 2) arguing from conclusions, 3) using correlative data as causative or confusing a model for reality, or 4) arguing from consensus. This doesn’t mean you can’t argue for action on certain things where the outcome is uncertain. Like the school vouchers, my attitude is a bit like Milton Friedman’s on capitalism vs communism – “even if the empirical evidence says it is less efficient then I would still prefer it “.
+1
As an economist who got his PhD in the 21st century,, this whole post reads as an old man, who isn’t a data native and never viewed every question as empirically testable as trying to find his way in a new world that has little use for his truth-as-stated blogging without evidence.
i actually hope you’re NOT joking.
I think I agree with TC, but as usual, he overcomplicates and overthinks it. Reality is far too complicated for the human mind to understand, but we can do very well analyzing small areas. We can do very well when the small area allows repeated experiments so we can see make predictions and adjust our theories after the results are in. This works very well for the physical sciences and engineering – now we can reliably fly aircraft, construct tall buildings and send rockets and probes to distant places. We can build cars that last for years and protect us in accidents. The list goes on.
When we turn to large, complicated systems, such as global climate, national and international economies and the reaction of the human body to diets, the human mind is overwhelmed. The factors involved are practically infinite and the web of causes and effects is too complex to isolate and test. Humility would recognize this state of affairs, but that is unacceptable to those who Want To Do Something.
Since the “progressive” is not results-oriented, but rather devoted to showing good intentions, the outcomes of tinkering are not really important. For example, take the “war on poverty” or the desire to eliminate racial bias through anti-discrimination laws. Poverty has not decreased, except inasmuch as more people are dependents of the government. Overt racism is way down from the 50’s and 60’s, but the sensitivity to racial slights is greater than ever.
Russ Roberts’ counsel of humility is a direct attack and threat to the entire world of the Smiths and Ozimeks of economics.
I agree. I think Tyler says as much, since most of his post is basically saying that Noah’s arguments are not “empirical” in any useful way.
It is true that opponents of school vouchers sometimes conveniently omit to mention their positive effect on parental satisfaction. But voucher advocates (As far as I can tell) mainly advocate vouchers based on their supposed positive effect on test scores, not parental satisfaction. Both sides could do with more careful consideration of each other’s positions.
Since when “parental satisfaction” is even relevant? Parents are supposed to choose schools thinking about what is best for their children, then what could be relevant was “student satisfaction”.
I agree parental satisfaction isn’t the most important factor, but if you can make parents more satisfied and therefore happier without reducing the quality of other aspects of the child’s education, then why not?
Cowen is very good at illuminating differences in the way people see things. Consider progress. What is progress? Is it a reduction in world poverty, an increase in world literacy, a reduction in premature deaths from starvation and disease, an increase in tolerance for gays and lesbians, a reduction in the number of mothers and children who die in childbirth? Or is it an increase in the number of people who attend church regularly, a reduction in the number of abortions, an increase in the number of children born to each woman, a reduction in permissiveness toward homosexuality, an increase in the number of families structured as a patriarchy, a reduction in the number of women in the workplace? A libertarian might define progress as anything that reduces the power and size of government. A progressive might define progress as anything that reduces suffering. And never the twain shall meet. The debate about the fate of Obamacare reveals difference in the way the competing sides view progress. On one side is the view that an increase in the number of people with health insurance is progress. On the other side is the view that a reduction in the role of government especially a reduction in taxes is progress. Empiricism is meaningless if the two sides don’t measure progress in the same way.
Economics is a lot like baseball; there is a lot of data (for the most part) but it really depends on how one analyzes it. For many years, baseball relied on human observation but then Bill James started digging deeper and sabermetrics was born. Even then it took someone such as Billy Beane to fully apply it and win some championships. We know that shark attacks were responsible in part for Wilson’s loss of votes in seaside New Jersey counties in the 1916 Presidential elections and that droughts and floods have had impacts on Presidential elections, including Al Gore’s loss to W in 2000. The data is there; just look at it. Sometimes it is short term and sometimes long term which is why the observer needs to be careful in interpretation (and also why there is a lot of junk science being done; e.g., bad interpretation).
Good arguments for states rights and policy experimentation.
Here is Noah Smith’s column today in Bloomberg on this topic: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-03-15/how-to-restore-faith-in-economics It’s understandable that Cowen would suggest humility when it comes to empirical findings, Cowen having just published a book that relies (in part) on the cyclical view of history. Smith: “So be skeptical of new economic findings [empircism] that you read about in the news. But be far more skeptical of evidence-free pronouncements from people who claim to have access to a special mode of thinking. Evidence is imperfect, but it’s a big step up from conjecture and ideology. The empirical revolution should make you trust economists more, not less.” Call me simple minded, but the fight between micro and macro strikes me as missing the distinction between what can be measured in the past and what can be predicted for the future. Sure, what has been measured in the past might provide some clues as to the future, but history isn’t necessarily determined by the details of the past. History is determined by a mix of many factors, economics being only one. Smith’s “evidence-free pronouncements” may be someone’s else’s critical observation of the past. And that would include Cowen’s.
Critical observation of the past would include empirical facts about the past, yes? And if they do, they aren’t “evidence free pronouncements”. I think he’s just calling for people to support their claims with evidence rather than ideology, which I’m totally on board with.