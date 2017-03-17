Friday assorted links

1. Siberian barter markets in everything if only they had stabilized nominal gdp. It might mean less sex.
2. Spatial competition and the Great Divergence.
3. Steve Keen turns to crowdfunding to pay his salary.
4. Noah Smith responds on empiricism and humility. Many good points, though I think who is “ideological” is not as simple as this seems to indicate. Even if no one person acts or feels like an ideologue, a system that is not asking all the right questions is in fact highly ideological. When was the last time there was a significant study of child satisfaction with school vouchers? How much attention is given to the economics of animal welfare? And so on.
5. The federal agencies and programs Trump wants to eliminate.
6. 49:45 for my riff on deathbed regrets.
7. Me on Facebook Live, Monday 7 p.m., EST. Here is the Facebook event page.
I’ve often thought parents can be amazingly ignorant of their kids’ classroom experiences. Perhaps it is a kind of willful compartmentalization of what to attend to, and trusting the adults of the school more than their own children. Which suggests — what would happen if regular classrooms were randomly and somewhat surreptitiously live-streamed fairly often? Anyway, it probably wouldn’t hurt to get the kids input on vouchers and might help a lot.
Obviously parent and child satisfaction factors into Total Return, but I’d think that the long cumulative benefits to parent, child, and society cluster around Value Added.
Having a child in early elementary school, and one about to start, I’ve become increasingly skeptical about the whole enterprise of sending kids to these little prisons for 7 hours a day. Many other parents share my concerns, especially with bright kids who are well above grade level. Most of our kids aren’t really challenged or engaged most of the time, and it’s just a big exercise in keeping your head down and following the rules. Depressing.
(I should add that I’m not blaming the teachers at all. The classes are large and it’s just an impossible situation.)
Yet, we are told over and over that classroom sizes have nothing to do with anything else. I favor doing whatever is necessary to halve the classroom sizes.
Large classes have nothing to do with it, other than the fact that 5% of the students will be disruptive resource sinks. The problem you’re talking about would be just as pronounced with four to six students a class following a teacher or teachers around all day.
“Education” should be completely re-thought, i.e., the entire edifice torn down and the earth salted.
And you’re just at the start of the sausage factory. Probably a third of students should leave school by age 14. Another third should leave at age 16. The final third can study advanced math and sciences/arts and letters to age 18, after which the State should have zero role in the process other than to hear lawsuits for breach of contract.
The answer is one of: private school, home school or charter school.
Grade school is basically day care with a faint pretense at education.
>what would happen if regular classrooms were randomly and somewhat surreptitiously live-streamed fairly often?
The answer is: you would get a nationwide Teachers Union strike so massive that school would not resume for a few years, and you would get a Teachers Union lawsuit so massive that most cities and towns would go bankrupt. Then, teacher salaries would quintuple.
Maybe we should ask them to wear body cams instead.
Could you really blame them? The white collar workers in corporate America are too compliant to unionize, they all want that promotion and rocking the boat ain’t the way to get it. The pink collar workers, meanwhile, are simply too dumb to organize, the system has done well to filter any potential agitators safely into the middle class. And then they see the government workers getting such sweet deals with their unions and say “that ain’t fair.” People complain mostly about cops and teachers, but you’ll notice that most of those who complain about the unions of one are fine with the other. They elect politicians who promise to crack down on them, but they never can, because they teachers and cops are not replacable. I don’t have a problem with it. You want what they have, organize and try to get it, or else be comfortable, be complacent, and hope you get that promotion.
I’d be fine with that if they weren’t getting it on my dime.
Who cares about their satisfaction? We are not talking about amusement parks or playgrounds, we are talking about schools!
I find it sort of amazing that Noah does not actually believe that he is susceptible to Tyler’s basic point: That people form their own judgments about social systems and then view empirical debates primarily through those lenses. Read any Noah post on immigration, and it’s pretty clear that is what’s going on there.
Empiricism is an aspirational goal and good. Everyone does better when they think they are trying.
I was wondering how long it would take for the Siberian sex barter story to make it to Marginal Revolution.
1. I call fake news.
You can certainly call Fake Pictures.
No chance in hell that girl is a typical Siberian, and the city photo was obviously taken during the warm season (which lasts about 45 minutes on August 2).
From the comments she’s a Sydney model, which does look a bit plausible if you Google search her name, though Lake Baikal region does have a lot of former Soviet republican Asians in it also.
All the former Soviet ‘stans are filled with good looking eurasian women. Surprised you haven’t made it over there Ray.
Buryatia is supposed to be a mongol autonomous republic.
‘a system that is not asking all the right questions is in fact highly ideological’
The humility just drips from an observation formulated in this fashion.
5. Some of those Trump-targeted agencies reek of pork-barrel politics and can easily get the boot. The “Denali Commission – Provides economic assistance in Alaska”? And what the heck is the “United States Institute of Peace”?
But the Corporation for Public Broadcasting? Their budget is, what, one dollar per capita per year. I doubt many Americans object to paying a buck a year to have their cooking shows, baby-sitting kiddie programs and dry documentaries.
There are some on the list I like more than others, but I wonder what is really going on. Will GOP Congressmen keep a tally of angry phone calls and cut everything not shouted for? Or will they gamble that they can make people forget the shouting by 2018, 2020, …
Oh, the liberals are making much hay over the fact that this or that program costs less than Melania’s maintenance in New York, or Trump’s sojourns to Florida. Poor optics for the “we much cut to the bone” campaign.
Yet, as Mr. Romney pointed out, are those things worth asking China money?
” I doubt many Americans object to paying a buck a year to have their cooking shows, baby-sitting kiddie programs and dry documentaries.”
Then, for the thousandth time, they can pay for that themselves, voluntarily.
Can we do that for “should Trump golf this weekend?” That would be fun.
Must have been hard waiting 8 years for the chance to use that one.
But the Corporation for Public Broadcasting? Their budget is, what, one dollar per capita per year. I doubt many Americans object to paying a buck a year to have their cooking shows, baby-sitting kiddie programs and dry documentaries.
In which event Americans can pay a dollar a year to the private producer of their choice if they want. Or the producers can lobby for donations from billionaires. It would give people like Soros and Gates something to do with their money other than pay their relatives and their relatives’ friends to do busy-work at “non-profit” foundations.
You should look up “public good” and “positive externalities.” Fun stuff.
To the spectrum-y folks here, nothing good is public, and vice versa.
There’s an accepted definition of public good. “Clean air” and “safe streets” qualify. Garrison Keillor’s Cavalcade Of Whimsy does not.
You can pay for your own positive externalities, and even them to your individual needs. Why should poor people be made to pay for a show on how to cook gourmet French cuisine? Why should anybody be made to pay for Charlie Rose?
None of those items are “public goods.” The term doesn’t mean what you think it does.
How does PBS meet the definition of a public good?
Indeed, all all need to do is cite the word “externality,”(Big Word!) no need for actual logic or evidence.
#3 – Steve Keen is a fine alternative economics public thinker, I’ve read his books and they are pretty good albeit a bit of handwaving in them. He is somewhat close to what I believe in, in that economics is nonlinear and at best (if that) you can perhaps call the “endpoints” or “boundary conditions” of the envelope (and that’s stretching it) but otherwise the data just jumps around in a Markov chain manner, with a slight upward bias over time.
#1. This is probably a viral marketing scam designed to sell Russian porn.
More likely it’s just a scam to get guys to sign up on that website.
#6 – Did TC give KMW all the questions to ask in advance? That was the best TC interview that I can remember hearing.
The deathbed point is a brilliant perspective. I’m surprised I’ve never heard it or considered it before.
Even though my middle aged self wants to give a swift kick my 20-25 year old self, who cares about the deathbed me? After all, I’m almost dead.