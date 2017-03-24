Friday assorted links

1. Who’s complacent? Not St. George, Utah.
2. Review of David Goodhart, The Road to Somewhere, quite an interesting book, most of all for the UK.
3. Kenneth Arrow was right about information being a public good: “David Pogue tested 47 pill-reminder apps to find the best.” And two-year fellowships at Brookings.
4. Poor Russian families berate a store owner for handing out free bread.
5. Has Tinderization of the NBA improved road records?
6. Tyrone in 2006 on single-payer health insurance.
You might want to change link #5 to link directly to the reported ESPN piece. The RealGM piece linked is straight aggregation, with just tiny link to credit the original Haberstroh work at the bottom.
http://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/page/presents18969358/tinderization-today-nba is the ESPN piece, for reference.
#4 Thankfully, he was not multiplying the bread. Otherwise he would have been crucified. But first he would have been led to Putin, who would have said: “Behold the man”.
“The clerk also said that people who come after the day’s bread is gone sometimes wait outside the store to shout demands”
I know what they demand, “Give us day by day our daily bread”.
I doubt you have kids but if you do they hate being around you.
I am pretty sure I am at the 5 th percentile regarding parental matters.
What’s keeping you from the 4th percentile?
That darned socialist Jesus!
I wonder which took more time Perry’s op-ed or Obama’s inept attempts at filling out a tourney bracket. Clearly if The who/whom of the story were reversed the NYT would have devoted a lot of several reporters’ time to covering the story. Hard to imagine Perry’s interest stimulating a nation wide surge in inner-city murders either like Obama’s inept intervention into Ferguseon did.
More on Obama here: https://goo.gl/hX0JBI
6. “After jotting down these notes, Tyrone told me that if push ever came to shove, I should not spend more than $8000 keeping him alive.” That reminds me of my father in law, who told his family to put him in the VA rather than spend family money on keeping him alive. His dutiful daughter did what her father told her family to do. I really liked that man and miss him. The will to stay alive, at whatever the cost, I sort of understand, survival of the species and all that, not to mention the uncertainty of what comes after. That a world religion would be based on conquering death is no surprise, although adherents to that religion seem to believe that conquering death means staying alive. It’s estimated that 133 million Americans suffer from a chronic illness, 81 million suffering from multiple chronic illnesses. Misery loves company.
“Put him in the VA…”
So spend our money keeping him alive instead. Of course. That’s the whole problem here.
6. Where is the free market Tyrone advocating solving two issues with creative destruction applied to health care?
Treat people like cars.
When people cost too much to fix, euthanize and chop them up to sell body parts to the rich.
Solves the organ shortage for transplants and cuts health care costs.
This fits sadly with giving cable companies our privacy and employers our genes.
3. Grapple with there being 47 pill reminder apps, with the guy who wrote the 47th, probably for free. The critical turn of our new tech society is that it does not translate neatly into a new tech economy. We are doing things, enjoying things, finding utility in things, without affecting many of the metrics economists use for progress.
47 pill apps probably represent a reduction in national productivity. That might be fine, from the standpoint of happy app writers and app users, but it has implications for invisible hands, and available work and profit for all.
Profit is out there too, at big firms serving millions (sometimes billions) with relatively small staff. Apple or Google, Comcast and Verizon split the take on your free apps.
The implication IMO is that we are ready for a little more wealth redistribution. The economy is doing great. Technology is doing great. Not all workers (or would-be workers) are doing great. That’s what we need to fix.
#1 Utah is growing and has opportunity? Go figure! Consistently rated the best state for business climate, a relatively sane regulatory regime, and fiscally sound state finances, (https://www.forbes.com/best-states-for-business/#2222994ce754 ) one would expect it to be among the most complacent of states, no? After all, it ranks among the lowest states by federal spending (http://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/issue-briefs/2016/03/federal-spending-in-the-states-2005-to-2014 ) and all non-complacents know that federal spending and a non-white population (Utah 89.2% white) are the true engines of economic growth. So, yeah, lets attribute Utah’s growth to a lack of complacency. No way, no how do things like tax burden, low student loan burden (http://www.deseretnews.com/article/865659641/Utah-has-lowest-average-student-debt-report-says.html ) or regulations have anything to do with economic growth and dynamism.
I really lovehow you deducted it all from what is basically an ad for one city in Utah. Those phonies at labs use more than a guinea pig…
LDS
Might want to check your assumption that Utah has a low tax burden.