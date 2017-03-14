“General complaints about economic inequality do not seem to spur action”

This article presents a national measure of Americans’ level of concern about economic inequality from 1966 to 2015, and analyzes the relationship between this construct and public support for government intervention in the economy. Current research argues that concerns about economic inequality are associated with a desire for increased government action, but this relationship has only been formally tested using cross-sectional analyses. I first use a form of dynamic factor analysis to develop a measure of national concern over time. Using an error correction model I then show that an increase in national concern about economic inequality does not lead to a subsequent increase in support for government intervention in the economy. Instead there is some evidence that, once confounding factors are accounted for, an increase in concern could lead to reduced support for government intervention.
That is from a new paper by Graham Wright, via the excellent Rolf Degen. I think of one possible mechanism for this result in these terms. As one group of commentators repeats the message: “Group X doesn’t have enough,” or “Group X is being ripped off,” in fact many voters process the message as “Group X is actually a low status group.” And so they do not end up supporting more redistribution to Group X.
“Be careful how complain” is one of the overarching points here, and it is a point which is not heeded so very often.
Can anyone here point me to some examplars from across the spectrum regarding inequality?
Parents with kids back living at home because the kids can’t earn enough to pay for their own housing, …
…primarily because their parents seek out the cheapest goods and services so workers must be paid much less than the parents were paid in their 20s to produce the equivalent goods and services.
Since Reagan, workers and consumers are logically disconnected in political economics.
The way to improve life for consumers is to cut the prices of everything, which requires cutting labor costs, which are the only cost that can be cut.
Cutting labor costs only cuts income to workers which are a huge burden on consumers, so the more worker incomes are cut, the better off consumers are.
I grew up in the 50s and 60s when the key to economic growth was paying workers more. I remember Milton Friedman complaining that government policies that increased worker pay caused too much consumption, too much production, thus too much demand for higher incomes, thus driving up prices, thus inflation resulted. Inflation confuses both producers and consumers who both produce too much and consume too much before, respectively, wages and prices go up.
If employers don’t pay their workers enough, it’s because they can. They didn’t need Reagan toexplain the benefit to them.
> I remember Milton Friedman complaining that government policies that increased worker pay caused too much consumption, too much production,
[citation needed]
This “inequality” theme is standard Marxist leftism. It has been around for 150 years with endless discussion and promotion. This article adds absolutely nothing of value.
“National Concern” is a faint, subjective, political abstraction that can not be measured. Plain old political hot air.
If “Be careful how complain” was so important… it would have been worth at least one sentence of introductory explanation.
Asking that question in this forum is…optimistic.
> As one group of commentators repeats the message: “Group X doesn’t have enough,” or “Group X is being ripped off,” in fact many voters process the message as “Group X is actually a low status group.”
Sophisticated agitators seem to be at least sub-coxciously aware of this effect. You see this when they combine “Group X is being ripped off” with “Group X is the future, because Group Y is old and dying off.” The implication is that X may be temporarily low status, but will soon rise to power and prominence. So it’s better to align ourselves with them now, while the cost of allegiance is still cheap.
A reason, maybe the main reason, there’s little support for redistributionist policies is that they are viewed as benefiting, well, those people (Group X). And that applies among both Republicans and Democrats. On the other hand, America has several large and popular policies that are in fact redistributionist but the beneficiaries don’t consider them as such. And that includes Medicare, subsidized student loans, and subsidized mortgage loans. It’s all in the perception. Now here’s the irony: Trump’s most loyal supporters are beneficiaries of redistribution, in particular expanded Medicaid and Obamacare. Ryancare, if it were to pass, would shine a very bright light on Trump’s betrayal of his supporters. Trump’s no fool. I expect Trump to abandon Ryancare and come out in support of universal health care in the form of Medicaid For All. It took a Republican (Nixon) to go to China, and it will take a Republican (Trump) to deliver universal health care. Crazy? http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/14/14923784/christopher-ruddy-medicaid
“Trump’s most loyal supporters are beneficiaries of redistribution, in particular expanded Medicaid and Obamacare”
Vs the Hillary voters, I don’t think so.
Agreed, I’ve seen no hard evidence that Trump voters are more likely to be using an exchange policy or the Medicaid expansion than Hillary voters.
> Trump’s most loyal supporters are beneficiaries of redistribution, in particular expanded Medicaid and Obamacare.
The only argument I’ve seen for this is by looking at county level data. But relations that hold at the county level don’t hold at the individual level. It’s more than possible that Hillary voters still use more welfare, as long as Hillary voters (or non-voters) in red counties use more welfare than Hillary voters (or non-voters) in blue counties.
This isn’t just hypothetical. States like Mississippi and Louisiana are frequently cited as examples of red states that suck up welfare. But these states are also the blackest in the union. It’s well documented that blacks 1) use welfare at significantly higher rates, and 2) vote Democrat at nearly unanimous rates. Mississippi consumes a lot of welfare, but it’s not at all obvious that Mississippi Republicans use unusually high amounts of welfare. The impact of Mississippi’s black population is so large that you can’t reason about anything without adjusting for race. Mississippi has a relatively small percentage of blue voters, but they’re almost all black democrats on welfare. That’s a very demographic than other core Democratic groups like Indian software engineers in New Jersey.
Or, as long status quo is the rich are getting richer, no reason to rock the boat, right?
My theory is that in rich countries, no one actually cares that much about inequality, except maybe in theory.
Bill Gates chilling on his yacht is horrible if you’re starving, but not that bad if you’re watching funny videos on youtube while eating chips before working in a climate controlled coffee shop.
Exactly this. The left was pushing income inequality as the most important thing ever for a while, but i think they realized that its hard to start a political revolution over the injustice of someone having a Ferrari while you have to slum it with a Honda Accord. Or maybe they are just really fickle.
People dislike inequality, but the kind they dislike is their brother-in-law making more money than them or their next-door neighbor getting a nicer car. Nobody gives a crap if Jeff Bezos is worth $10 billion or $50 billion.
Whether good Americans support redistribution is a political question, not an economic one. The economic question is whether inequality, at some level, causes bad things to happen, such as investors chasing rising asset prices rather than productive investment, excessive risk-taking, bubbles, and financial and economic instability. One can’t help but notice that many of the explanations for the financial crisis were political in nature, with those of a conservative bent blaming redistributionist policies. Let’s call them Conway Explanations, in honor of Kellyanne. While I don’t favor redistribution, I also don’t favor financial and economic instability. As I’ve commented many times, markets have a way of fixing things. And that would include excessive inequality. Ask Cowen’s Austrian friends at Mercatus. Complacency I would define as the belief that asset prices will rise tomorrow because they rose yesterday and today.
Redistribution will often do more harm than good, or transfer from the poorer to the richer – the US is very good at both, and not overy competent at redistribution that actually helps worthy receipients.
I’m not blowing a moral horn here, I’m talking about net economic reality.
Why is obamacare failing? It couldn’t extract enough money from young not-so-rich healthy people to cover the costs of not-big-company employee sick people. It didn’t/couldn’t remove the massive and perverse subsidies to employer provided health care, which include not only the tax dodges, but also splitting of the risk pools. In short, it robbed poor Bob to help even poorer Joe, while ignoring the sweet deal it had given Frank and Dave.
What do government subsidizes for college debt do? Force *all* students to take on greater expense, and virtually all (all but the very richest students) to graduate with too much debt. The moral choices of the student don’t matter – govt subsidies have forced up costs for *all* students. And so, government “redistributing” wealth (or merely dumping debt on people) is net bad for all.
Government (in its various convoluted layers) helps concentrate jobs in small areas, helps control housing density (at the wish of the well off like me), subsidizes lots of debt. So *everybody* is forced into high debt to have a decent dwelling near work and the best schools. If government didn’t manipulate the mortgage debt market, refrained from trying to force density of jobs, etc., literally almost everybody would be better off.
So now, before you tell me how deserving group X is, tell me how you will assure me that any possible government intervention will actually do X more good than harm on net over time, and will not actually destroy value for everybody else? (Recall, that banning employers from asking people if they have a felony conviction caused a DECREASE in the employment of black men….. If I were a black man I would seek rest from such “helpful intervention”)
We don’t even get to the in-group/out-group, high-status/low-status question.
Good point about complaints from/about group X as they relate to perceived status.
This is a point that comes up in feminist and racial theory: that constant pleas of victimhood vis-a-vis a particular victimized group can be counter-productive insofar as they cement the notion of that group as natural victims. It’s an ugly fact about human nature that we see victims as contemptible, but it is a fact nonetheless.
Until now, I hadn’t realized The Simpsons is a documentary:
Lisa – I’ve got a weekend job helping the poor, and I’m only eight.
Homer – [ Scoffs ] That’s not a job.
It’s a waste of time. What can poor people pay you? Nothin’! What satisfaction do you get from helping them? None! Who wants to help poor people anyway? Nobody!”
I really do not understand how people can live this way…
It’s really bizarre to read that the President of Brazil would flee the Presidential mansion to avoid ghosts.
“Brazilian President Michel Temer moves out of official residence because of ‘ghosts'”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/brazil-michel-temer-ghosts-alvorada-palace-president-dilma-rousseff-crisis-petrobas-lava-jato-a7626336.html
It is not true, it is an anti-Brazilian slander! As the thoughtful article says, he was just joking about the creepness of the place. He just didn’t feel the presidential palace was to his taste. He didn’t like it, his wife, younger than half his age, didn’t like it, only his little son (who helped to choose the symbol of his administration) liked it – the boy probably was outvoted by his parents. He always felt better living at the vice presidential palace.
Many Brazilians presidentes hated the presidential palace. Dictator Figueiredo thought it too hot. President Lula favored the “Granja do Torto” field residence. President Fernando Henrique used to say he only missed from his terms as president the swimming pool.
“General complaints about economic inequality do not seem to spur action”
They were going to do something about it, but it just seemed like a lot of work.