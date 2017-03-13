Are there good new formats for giving talks?

Some old formats:
1. Chalk and talk. Or with Powerpoint.
2. Play a video and comment on it.
3. Panel discussion.
4. Debate.
5. Manage an audience or classroom discussion.
6. One person interviews another or interviews a panel. Or, one person interviews another and children burst into the room, only to be pulled back by their mother. This latter option seems popular right now.
7. All Q&A, no talk (one of my favorites).
8. All questions, no answers allowed from the speaker (never seen this one, but it does produce audience participation).
9. Read aloud from one’s book (the worst).
10. Play or sing a song, or perform in some other manner, such as doing periodic magic tricks. Chat or trash talk while attempting basketball free throws.
Are there new formats worth considering? Has anyone tried “Holding a two-person or group conversation while pretending the audience isn’t there”? What else?
I heard of a talk at SXSWedu during which a keynote speaker said he had been busy and had not had time to prepare a talk, and so gave out his phone number and asked those attending to text him questions. My friend who was there said it was amazing!
Live Twits can work just as fine.
Talk boxing, each panel participant gets to give a 2 minute speech in between boxing rounds. Winner is declared if any speech converts ~10% of the crowd (from their pre-talk distribution) or by knockout.
Variant of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chess_boxing
How is scoring done for chess boxing? As K. Arrow would say, it’s not fair. For example, boxer Manny Pacquino of the Philippines might lose a game to a decent club player but, if he’s allowed to first box then play chess, would knock out the chess player before the opening move could be played.
It seems they establish parity through minimum requirements of chess skill and boxing ability: “The current minimum requirements to fight in a Chess Boxing Global event include an Elo rating of 1600 and a record of at least 50 amateur bouts fought in boxing or another similar martial arts.” That being said, I’m sure the relative disparity in skills in the different tasks is something actual participants work to train around.
OK thanks. I know one chess boxing promoter signed up GM Magnus Carlsen, current world #1 who likes to play football (soccer) and is rather heavy built (GM Simen Agdestein, a fellow Norwegian and sometime coach of Carlsen, was of professional calibre in his younger days at football) but I don’t think anything came of it, it was just a publicity stunt. Pacman however does sponsor a lot of Philippine chess and is a chess lover. He favors Fischer Random (Chess 960) tournaments.
Are victories to be invalidated if it can be shown that highly relevant information was presented in a misleading manner or even outright false?
Socratic Method? With an audience member performing the role of the useful idiot, aka Simplicio in Galileo’s books or one of Socrates’ disciples: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Pupils_of_Socrates
I’m fond of the fishbowl discussion method of running debates/panels with lots of audience participation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fishbowl_(conversation)
A lot of the other unconference methods work well too, although they’re a little scary the first time due to the lack of top down filtering: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unconference
– Podcast (Rogan’s format feels different)
– Any format adding alcohol
– Questions coming from social media
Live Q&A, but with audience questions submitted asynchronously via slack or similar and the speaker (or a moderator) choosing the most upvoted or most interesting questions to answer.
I’ve always wanted to write a philosophical dialogue and present it as a ventriloquist act.
‘Read aloud from one’s book (the worst).’
Somebody clearly does not bother to attend those events where a poet is reading.
If listening to a poet is that important…….why poems are sold in books instead of CD/Vinyl?
Lightning talks are increasingly used in technical fields. They usually are around 5 minute talks, given in succession, without questions (or with questions held until the end). It’s like a panel, but with shorter talks and no expectation that the speakers engage in any kind of dialogue.
I think the last one is similar to theater. I’d like too see that.
+1, came here exclusively to say the least one is a play. Beat me to it.
“Chat or trash talk while attempting basketball free throws.”
Is this something we can look forward to in a future episode of ‘Conversations with Tyler’?
Is this similar to the way fathers and (teenage) sons can talk while fishing, or watching a baseball game, about things they have difficulty with face to face?
An extension to 7, where they are required to (watch a video/read a paper) first, then go for a Q&A. Flipped classrooms applied to one shot presentations.
Here’s a list of 50.
http://www.spencergreenberg.com/2017/03/better-formats-for-group-interaction-going-beyond-lectures-group-discussions-panels-and-mixers
“7. All Q&A, no talk (one of my favorites).”
I’d say short talk (15 to 25 minutes) , long Q&A.
In the nineteenth century, there was a famous defection from a scientific conference to the Red Lion pub. In Birmingham I think. Instead of listening to talks at the conference, they went out for a pint. It was such a success they continued to meet from then on.
8 has gotten a lot more popular recently.
The last one you mentioned is the Talmudic discussion, widely assumed to be the secret of Jewish intellectual achievements. Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky used to do their research through this kind of discussion. If it is so good at flexing the participants’ brain muscles, it might have some effect on the audience, too.
You forgot “give a talk to a room fall of people who are superficially present but actually focused entirely on unrelated content on their laptops/iPads/pocket brains,” which is an especially popular new format on University campuses today.
Or, in other words, “hold a one personal lecture while the audience pretends you aren’t there.”
I like Coversations with Tyler, and I hope it keeps going, but I’m sure it was Tyler’s intention for them to be more like Conversations than Interviews.
Tyler prepares for his guests, but they don’t prepare for him – they treat it like it’s an interview, so it becomes one (mostly).
Yes, the two person conversation pretending the audience is not there has been tried.
