Heligoland fact and video of the day

In 1947 British forces set off here the largest non-nuclear explosion on record, blowing up what was left of Hitler’s island fortress.
That is from the new (and recommended) book Heligoland: Britain, Germany, and the Struggle for the North Sea, by Jan Ruger.
Here is further information, the blast was estimated to be one-third the power of Hiroshima, note that Heligoland is a holiday resort once again.
Britain traded Heligoland for Zanzibar- which made a decent profit, unlike German Tanganika.
So what if it was the site for the disposal of surplus explosives?
Here’s a somewhat smaller, but none the less satisfying explosion in the Straights of Georgia. A place Capt. George Vancouver described as “one of the vilest stretches of water in the world.” https://youtu.be/6W9PV_s_zF4?t=117
it was the largest up until that point in history. Minor Scale and Misty Picture in the 1980s were larger.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Minor_Scale
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misty_Picture