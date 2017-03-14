How Emotions are Made*

That is the new book by Lisa Feldman Barrett, and the subtitle is The Secret Life of the Brain. I am not well-informed in this area, but here were some of my takeaways:
1. The previous dominant view of emotions, sometimes associated with Paul Ekman, suggests that emotions are a natural and pre-programmed response to changes in the environmental. Imagine a wolf snarling if a potentially hostile animal crosses its path.
2. According to Barrett, the expressions of human emotions are better understood as being socially constructed and filtered through cultural influences: “”Are you saying that in a frustrating, humiliating situation, not everyone will get angry so that their blood boils and their palms sweat and their cheeks flush?” And my answer is yes, that is exactly what I am saying.” (p.15) In reality, you are as an individual an active constructor of your emotions. Imagine winning a big sporting event, and not being sure whether to laugh, cry, scream, jump for joy, pump your fist, or all of the above. No one of these is the “natural response.”
3. Immigrants eventually acculturate emotionally into their new societies, or at least one hopes: “Our colleague Yulia Chentsova Dutton from Russia says that her cheeks ached for an entire year after moving to the United States because she never smiled so much.” (p.149)
3b. There is also this: “My neighbor Paul Harris, a transplanted emotion researcher from England, has observed how American academics are always excited by scientific puzzles — a high arousal, pleasant feeling — but never curious, perplexed, or confused, which are low arousal and fairly neutral experiences that are more familiar to him.” (p.149)
3c. It can be very hard to read the emotions on faces across cultures, and Barrett is opposed to what she calls “emotional essentialism.”
3d. From her NYT piece: “My lab analyzed over 200 published studies, covering nearly 22,000 test subjects, and found no consistent and specific fingerprints in the body for any emotion. Instead, the body acts in diverse ways that are tied to the situation.”
4. One reason for my interest in this work is that it potentially provides microfoundations for thinking about how “culture” matters for economic and other social outcomes. It also helps explain the importance of peers for education, and for that matter for religious experience, in the same outlined by William James. It may help explain Jonathan Haidt-related research results about disgust. It also provides potential microfoundations for explaining how individuals with different cognitive profiles (autism, Williams and Rett, Down syndrome, etc.), will, for related reasons, process some emotions differently too, although Barrett does not explore this route.
5. The concepts of a “control network” and an “introceptive network” are explained and presented as critical for controlling emotions, and in terms of the broader theory the mind is fundamentally about prediction. From my outsider point of view, the emphasis on prediction seems a little too strong. For instance, there may also be a need to make ourselves predictable to others, even if that lowers out own ability to predict.
6. “Affect is not just necessary for wisdom; it’s also irrevocably woven into the fabric of every decision.” And she refers repeatedly to: “…your inner, loudmouthed, mostly deaf scientist who views the world through affect-colored glasses.”
7. I found the chapter on animals the most problematic for the broader thesis. It seems to me that the Ekman view really does handle the snarling wolf pretty well and that is a case of emotional essentialism. Barrett tries to outline how humans are different from other mammals in this regard, but I came away thinking the truth might be a mix of her view and the Ekman view. It seems to me that some version of emotional essentialism provides an overarching constraint on the social construction of emotions, and furthermore there might be some regulating process at a higher level, mixing in varying proportions of essentialist and social construction features of emotional responses.
My apologies for any errors or misunderstandings in this presentation!
I can say this book is very well-written, it covers material not found in other popular science books, and it comes strongly recommended by Daniel Gilbert. I asked a friend of mine who researches directly in this area, and she reports that Barrett’s view is in fact taken seriously by other researchers, it has been very influential, and it is has been gaining in popularity. Make of that what you will.
Here is a very useful interview with the author. Here is her Northeastern home page. I recall reading somewhere that she is a big fan of chocolate, but can no longer find that link. Should I laugh, cry, or shrug my shoulders in response to that failure?
I thank Benjamin Lyons for the pointer to this work.
A lot of academic books are basically: “No, the glass isn’t half-full, it’s half-empty!”
Darwin wrote the half-full book a long time ago: “The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals.”
“Imagine winning a big sporting event, and not being sure whether to laugh, cry, scream, jump for joy, pump your fist, or all of the above. No one of these is the “natural response.””
Consider the famous poster of Muhammad Ali in 1965 snarling in exultation at the fallen Sonny Liston:
That was fairly novel at the time in American culture because it was so unsporting. Joe Louis didn’t do that. But it was certainly natural. It was a milestone in the deconstruction of the social construction of Anglo-American sportsmanship.
This deconstruction of traditional sportsmanship makes sports on TV more entertaining — all those in-yo-face touchdown dances — but it has probably gotten tens of thousands of young African-American men murdered by other young African American men over the last half century due to our culture becoming less controlling of natural impulses.
But he’s not happy in that photo, he’s angry. He suspected Liston was throwing the fight, and was saying “get up, get up”.
“I recall reading somewhere that she is a big fan of chocolate” – aren’t most women chocolate lovers? It’s a female aphrodisiac as I recall.
This is a perfect example of the variability of emotion. Most people would be ashamed to post such a stereotype, but a misogynist doesn’t bat an eye. Chocolate contains theobromine, a stimulant – for those of us who are human.
This is something I’ve been curious about for some time, I might have to buy this book.
Translation for the Perplexed: Some academic somewhere looked into the literature on the cause(s) of emotion and tried to do a meta-analysis. Finding that decades of noise mining via NHST has produced nothing but a mountain of noise tailings and nothing else she chose not to do the right thing – make a hunch about emotions, model her hunch, deduce its predictions. run a pre-registered study and publish the results – but rather to do the wrong thing – make up a story out of whole cloth that is merely explanatory and neither robust nor testable. Thereupon she began peddling it to the sort of people who love good stories (TED Talk groupies) spun from dorm room bull sessions rather than hard truths wrought from hard work.
You know who’s really at risk from machine learning? Not the refinery welder who does something that looks routine from 30,000 feet but is really non-stop problem solving when viewed up close; no, it’ll be the academics who don’t do anything useful and can’t even do that very well.
One of the more interesting results in psychology, proving Darwin right and Margaret Mead wrong, was Paul Ekman who showed a group of photographs to some Fore tribesmen in Papua New Guinea. They could all recognize the emotions being displayed by White Americans despite not having had any contact with other human beings before.
If anyone wants to dispute this they will either need some pretty strong evidence, or they will have to find some other uncontacted group.
I don’t feel as strongly about this as those academics who physically assaulted Ekmans. But I am disinclined to change beliefs because of a pop psychology book. If that is what she is in fact doing.
I have a much more parsimonious explanation. Russians don’t express happiness differently, they are just happy less often. But everyone expresses happiness with a smile. Some people are happy when their team wins a sporting event and some are exultant. But everyone expresses exultation by raising their hands.
Studies have been done on people blind from birth, their facial expressions and gestures are basically the same as sighted people’s. QED.
Russians are happy just as much as anyone, they just don’t see any reason to act happy when they are merely calmly going about their business. The only time Russians would smile and act happy with nothing behind it is when they are trying to ingratiate themselves. When I worked in Moscow I had a Russian colleague who did a six month stint at our New York office. When he came back he commented “the smiling gets really tiring, they do it all the time and you can’t figure out what they want from you”.
My theory is that Russians expect that if they are too happy, other people will notice and they will end up being sent to a labor camp in Siberia. So because they distrust other Russians so much, and expect them to react badly to someone else being cheerful, they keep their emotions well hidden.
Whereas I think that if Americans show any other emotion except those normal to a young labrador puppy, they will be subject to an intervention from their friends and will be medicated within an inch of their lives.
Despite that I expect that the emotions are pretty much the same in both populations adjusted for weather. If you moved more Americans to, say, Churchill and provided them with nothing but Black bread and vodka, they still would be upbeat and cheerful in public while being as depressed as Russians in private.
“I have a much more parsimonious explanation. Russians don’t express happiness differently, they are just happy less often.”
That is not inconsistent with the theory. From the useful interview:
“Culture is not an independent variable with emotion as the dependent variable – culture does not cause emotion. Instead, emotions are performances of culture, enacted and structured through the conceptual knowledge that is enacted and transmitted as part of socialization and acculturation. ”
As an aside, I once linked to a paper in some busy comment pages. Some disagreed with with the conclusions. But here’s the trick. The download page included a download count. In the 24 hours downloads went up by one. Not strong evidence that commenters are working hard to acquire and process new information. Most use the opportunity to present, yet again, their preexisting beliefs.
Ha! Reading on I see a test of who has read it an who not. I won’t spoil it.
My only comment is to express my surprise that anyone, especially a supposed expert in the field, finds the homo economicus/rational behavior meme a good starting point for economic models. At least, that seems to me to be what TC is implying; that he hasn’t bothered to carefully consider the science of decision making in the real world. Or am I missing something (oh, oh, doubt is another emotion, innit?)
I remember my first econ course in college back in the early ’70s. The textbook as well as the lecture by the dean of the Krannert Business School, explained homo economicus to the packed lecture hall, and I just sat their with my mouth open trying not to laugh (or groan) out loud. (Of course, I’m an arrogant SOB.) It’s got to be complicated. Fear isn’t simply an arbitrary response which is learned, although it is that too. The nature/nurture debate is just plain silly, we know better, so speaking about what is and is not “hardwired” (talk about an overused (and misleading) term…) is pointless (at least for the foreseeable future). Emotion both communicates and (internally) motivates. It is neither “just” social nor “just” physiological.
You missed something. To put it in your framework, it is not merely that real economic agents are not homo economicus, they are vastly more complicated than standard psychology predicts.
How you behave (and feel!) in a “game” might depend on your childhood neighborhood, as well as if Econ 101 has put its stamp on you.
The study of economics as emotional regulation ..
Is this new?
A story. During the Yugoslav civil war I was working on a project with a fellow born in Croatia. After a week or so I came home and told my wife that I finally understood what was going on over there.
A second one. Someone remarked at the difference between flying into the Montreal Airport at Dorval and the Toronto Airport. In Toronto everyone was buried in a newspaper, few people talking. In Montreal everyone was talking and gesturing.
Culture matters greatly. Learning a language is about learning a different way of thinking. We learn emotional responses as much as we learn language when we are children. We can learn a different language, even become fluent later in life, as we can learn a different way of expressing emotions. As there is natural variance in the abilities and skills at using language between individuals in the same family, so there will be variance in expressing emotions.
“Is this new?”
Well, your paragraphs have little to do with Conceptual Act Theory. It is not “a different way of expressing emotions,” it is a culturally shaped way of generating emotions.
Allison Stanger on the emotions of the students at Middlebury College: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/13/opinion/understanding-the-angry-mob-that-gave-me-a-concussion.html?ref=opinion I recently saw a television commercial for a drug that controls inappropriate, uncontrollable crying and laughing that is sometimes triggered by a stroke. In my own experience I have laughed when presented with sad news, cried when presented with happy news. I suspect most people have. It’s as though the “wrong” emotional response is nature’s way of providing balance.