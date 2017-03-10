Jason Furman and Olivier Blanchard on the Border Adjustment Tax

Net revenues from border adjustment taxes and subsidies will be positive so long as the United States runs a trade deficit. But if foreign debt is not to explode, trade deficits must eventually be offset by trade surpluses in the future. Net revenues that are positive today will eventually have to turn negative. Indeed, any positive net revenues today must be offset by an equal discounted value of negative net revenues in the future.
Suppose that higher border adjustment revenues today are used to decrease other taxes—corporate tax cuts for example—leaving the budget unaffected in the short run. As trade deficits eventually turn into trade surpluses, and thus border adjustment net revenues turn from positive to negative, the other tax cuts it initially financed will still be on the books. Sooner or later, taxes will have to increase, or spending will have to be reduced, to compensate for the shortfall. Just as when the government issues debt, taxpayers get a break now, but they will have to pay off the cost of the debt in the future.
What if the exchange rate does not adjust fully? The story becomes more complicated, but the bottom line is the same. Depending on the demand and supply elasticities of imports and exports, the incidence of taxes will fall partly on US consumers, partly on foreigner producers; the incidence of subsidies will fall partly on US exporters, partly on foreign consumers. In fact, with incomplete exchange rate adjustment, it is plausible that in the short run US consumers will pay more than 100 percent of the net taxes raised—effectively financing a transfer to foreign producers as well. In any case, as trade deficits turn to surpluses, the roles will be inverted. What foreigners paid, they will get back. What US taxpayers received, they will have to give back. In the end, just as for debt finance, whatever tax breaks they got now, they will have to pay for later. On net, again, foreigners will not contribute.
Here is more of interest, self-recommending…
Wait, this is b.s.: “Net revenues from border adjustment taxes and subsidies will be positive so long as the United States runs a trade deficit. But if foreign debt is not to explode, trade deficits must eventually be offset by trade surpluses in the future.”
OK, how is this different from no border tax? Eventually, the USA cannot continuously run a trade deficit, forever, can it? So a border tax just accelerates this, yes? Please walk me through it, small words. I am amazed how these economists on the one hand say a perpetual trade deficit is no problem (something about the Triffen paradox) then on the other hand, a tax all of a sudden makes this an issue.
It seems to me that the excess imports are funded with US profits on foreign investments. They have already been paid for. They don’t need to be paid for with future exports. So when the dollar rises and those foreign profits are worth less in dollar terms, it will be global US firms that pay the tax through lower foreign profits.
“Some supporters of the border adjustment to the cash flow tax being considered by Congress maintain that they have finally found a way to tax the fellow behind the tree: Namely with revenue coming from foreign producers. As a result, they say, these additional revenues can be used to pay for reductions in other taxes, in particular corporate tax rates, with American taxpayers getting off free.”
“Some supporters…maintain…” is a strawman argument. Who are these “some supporters”? The majority of supporters maintain that a consumption tax (my favoured would be a Europe-style VAT) would allow a reduction in corporate income tax and taxes on labor and therefore a more economically efficient means of raising tax revenue. But, revenue does *not* come from foreign producers and I’m not aware of any serious person who claims there is a free lunch here. Revenues from consumption tax comes from US consumers (as does, currently, a large chunk of corporate income tax) and that is as it should be. And, corporate income taxes currently account for 9 percent of overall US tax revenues (somewhat more if one includes all business “entities”). I can see the sky crashing already.
And, this:
“As trade deficits eventually turn into trade surpluses, and thus border adjustment net revenues turn from positive to negative, the other tax cuts it initially financed will still be on the books. Sooner or later, taxes will have to increase, or spending will have to be reduced, to compensate for the shortfall”.
Paraphrasing a famous economist, “sooner or later we are all dead” (why is that quote used by economists so often, but not here?). Even so, there seems to be a fallacy being pushed here that if US trade deficits turn into surpluses, that automatically means that tax revenues will on net decline. Not sure that follows if the net result is more exports *and* more imports with additional revenues also coming from improved revenues from employment activity and increased saving and investment. And, wouldn’t it be just terrible if “sooner or later” the US were to (finally!) turn from a massive net importer to a net exporter of goods and services, if only modestly so. If that terrible outcome were to “sooner or later” materialise, I wouldn’t really mind if the US government were to be able to reduce its spending.