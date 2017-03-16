Does knowing the price lower your enjoyment of goods and services?

I don’t quite agree with this as stated, as the experience of enjoying a bargain can make it more pleasurable, or at least I have seen this for many people. Some in fact enjoy the bargain only, not the actual good or service. Nonetheless here is the abstract:
Prices are typically critical to consumption decisions, but can the presence of price impact enjoyment over the course of an experience? We examine the effect of price on consumers’ satisfaction over the course of consumption. We find that, compared to when no pricing information is available, the presence of prices accelerates satiation (i.e., enjoyment declines faster). Preliminary evidence suggests price increases satiation by making the experience seem like less of a relaxing break and something to financially monitor. We rule out several alternative explanations for this effect and discuss important implications for marketers and consumer researchers.
That is from Haws, McFerran, and Redden, “The Satiating Effect of Pricing: The Influence of Price on Enjoyment Over Time.” The original pointer was from Rolf Degen.
More luxurious experiences tend to be more fixed cost than variable cost. For example, I would imagine that members of Augusta National Golf Club pay the same dues whether they played one round of golf or 100 in a year. (Caddy tips, however, depend upon the number of rounds played.)
Tom Wolfe pointed out that nothing is more calming and creates more of a sense of well-being than “the existence of conspicuous consumption one has rightful access to.”
My impression is that members of Augusta National very, very much enjoy being members of Augusta National.
‘Prices are typically critical to consumption decisions, but can the presence of price impact enjoyment over the course of an experience?’
Well, how does one categorize something that is free? For example, between work and home is a lake (Baggersee), my hours are flexible, and on a cloudless hot August day, hanging out there for hours, either alone or with friends, essentially involves no cost.
Economics – trying to place a cost on everything, while ignoring the value of anything.
I think there are experiments where people rate wined higher when told that they are expensive so clearly there are effects in all of kinds of directions. Similarly I do not enjoy a good bargain…