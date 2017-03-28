Why might better matching reduce mobility?

Wil Wade emails me some very interesting points:
As someone who has changed jobs a fair amount and recently, I thought I might be able to give some ideas on why better matching and results decreases mobility. Some of these might be fairly easy to set up tests for. (Note I am a programmer, someone with many job prospects in almost anywhere I could want, so salt as desired.)
1. You think you will find something. Everywhere has lots of jobs posted, so if feels like if you just wait until tomorrow, that job in your area will pop up. Why look at another city, when your city posts 100 new jobs a day (none of which will be good for you, but you don’t know that)
2. Perhaps especially in white collar jobs, you never get a job from a job posting. Never is a bit strong, but your network leads to most jobs. (of the 5 jobs I have had in the ~10 years since graduating, three of those were network based) The less mobile your network, the less mobile you can be.
3. Comparisons are really hard to make when cost of living varies so much. I do not know if the variance in cost of living has increased over the past 30 years, but I do know that it feels really high. As a programmer I easily could move to any of the large cities SF, LA, NYC. But the cost of living adjustment is really hard to make. And currently impossible to make at an I could move anywhere level.
3. I think this is likely one of the largest barriers. With stagnant wages there are two options; get into something that pays better, or find a cheaper place to live. Often better paying jobs are in places with a higher cost of living.
I talked to two people last week who live in the city and are looking to find somewhere else to live. The commutes, the high cost of housing are the impetus.
It seems like most people in my peer group (late twenties, early thirties) are trying to find their way out of Los Angeles. These are ambitious people with respectable careers that feel like they can’t get get anywhere with this cost of living. Every dinner conversation eventually turns to: “What do you think about Charlotte?” “It’s too late for Austin, right?” “Denver?” The only people not asking these questions are those with lifestyles heavily funded by their family.
As somebody who did UCLA then Berkeley and then got the f*** out, may I kindly suggest: get the f*** out. You’re in a barrel of crabs when you should be on a wide open beach.
I appreciate the advice. May I ask where you went?
If you like the desert climate and want to still stay close to LA, I heartily recommend Phoenix. Great job prospects, incredibly cheap housing, and while the city is spread out, the highways are actually fast- no parking lot style LA traffic.
Utah has mountain biking, skiing, fly fishing. I have a friend who has found steady programming work around Provo.
Interesting history, I think it dates to Evans and Sutherland being so good that they were bankrolled “in the middle of nowhere.”
I had a similar experience. Every now and then one of the group would opt out of the area (and invite others to follow), but most stay put. I was invited out to Texas and Utah though, so the extended group can aid mobility over time.
Better matching will reduce mobility for the simple reason that most people like and value their social networks, and given the opportunity to find a fulfilling and adequately renumerated position that maintains their social network, they’ll chose to preserve it.
Further, given Maslow’s heirarchy, and the fact that we are – by and large – further up it than a generation ago – our social networks are more important than they were then
I find 2 and 3 the most relevant. One reason I’ve stayed in a “high cost of living area” is the daily interaction. Networking is definitely the real way to find opportunities. It can’t be done remotely. This is one of the many reasons that costless communications had only increased the returns to living in certain places.
Strangely NONE of the jobs I’ve had (and they have all been great opportunities) have come from networking.
In one case, I answered an ad in the newspaper. In another case, I went after a specific company and program that I wanted to work for, and applied repeatedly. In another, I was recruited by a head hunter.
I think networking is overrated.
What is underrated is knowing your industry, and having a plan for where you want to go with your career.
“I think networking is overrated. What is underrated is knowing your industry”
I think it’s highly related to the person. I don’t tend to use networking. However, I have fellow co-workers that spend a lot of energy into networking. It’s what they enjoy. So, people that enjoy establishing and maintaining a professional network will probably use it for job opportunities, those that don’t will use other resources.
Having just got off the academic job market — I thought I’d find nothing and got a job from a job posting.
Power of negative thinking!
2 I think is underrated when asking why people don’t move. It might also be important for the concentration of jobs in a few locations.
#2: networking out of your region and perhaps in several countries? The competition is global.
#3: cost of living is simple: rent + food + transportation + insurance + clothing + computer/phone. The amount that is harder to estimate is all the money spent with your new peer group. My present work colleagues have the habit of having a drink on Thursday and dining out on Friday. I tried to “socialize” once and I spent $600 in a month, if my wife joined us the bill goes higher. It’s hard to keep up with the Joneses. A drink after work every once in a while works for networking and keeps spending low.
You forgot childcare, which can easily be the cost of another mortgage. There’s vastly different price for it based on locale
#3 I did the opposite of what many commenters said, moved from relatively cheap place to a super expensive one (within the academic world), but i only did this because i found about my current job through networking, and because the reputation of the place where i work now is really high.
I’ve always thought that if you’re frequently switching employers (or value the option to do so), then you’re inherently favoring cities with a large number of possible employers. Even if notionally there is a handful of possible employers in a smaller town, if you exhaust them then you need to move.
Further, if your own city posts a large number of jobs but many of them aren’t suitable for you, then what is the probability of a very small number of jobs somewhere else being suited for you?
i think you’re ignoring that there’s lots of small towns (or you are putting a transactional cost on moving). You could move from small town to small town and never exhaust the list of potential employers.
I think a real issue is that the types of jobs vary between city and town. If you can’t find a job in a large city, you still may well find a job in a small town… if the type of job you’re after is lumberjack. Similiary, if you interested in a specialized niche–labor economist or patent lawyer–you may have a hard time finding these types of jobs in a small town.
Well, going back to the very first point I have made on all this in my comments here, probably the more important type of matching that may be limiting job and interstate mobility is that involving marriages, which certainly does seem to be going on, and, you are right on this one, Tyler, does also seem to be aggravating the general problem of segregation and income inequality. But the issue here is that as the higher income people who are more likely to be potentially mobile are increasingly in two income families, the problem of what to do about the spouse’s job becomes more important. And it is pretty obvious that this is going to decrease inter-job and interstate mobility. Maybe these non-moving people are complacent because they are satisfied with their existing two income condition, but they may also be fearful of losing that if they move, and more so than in an earlier period when more families were of the one-income type.
+1
I’ll add another factor that applies to me, personally, and maybe is relevant to other people. I have two kids in very selective magnet programs. Getting in was a lot of work–applications, essays, standardized tests, etc. I would feel pretty bad about uprooting them from these schools in the middle of their programs and taking them cross-country. Obviously, I’d do it if I had to, but my kids being in these programs has made me a lot less receptive to attempts to recruit me to a job in another part of the country.
Yeah, the schools argument is increasingly important. A long time ago, in a mythical past (before the 1970s?) you could send your kids to any school in the country and expect broadly the same outcome. Today there are vast differences between schools; and more importantly, you now know about those differences because there are national statistics.
One aspect that I haven’t heard mentioned is the differences in behavior by sex. Is there a difference in the proclivity to move for a job between women and men? It seems that women, by a small but not insignificant margin, prefer to be closer to their family.
If men are more likely to move away from extended family than women, then the rise in dual incomes (and female primary income providers) will lead to a drop in mobility, all else being equal.
I would buy that story…
It seems women chose jobs/careers that exist almost everywhere (geographically-dispersed occupations), thus no need to move. Also from the article ” While most two-earner families feature husbands in geographically-clustered jobs involving frequent relocation for work, families are no-less-likely to relocate for work when it belongs to the wife.” https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=1925913
I’m also a software developer. Also not likely to move. Reasons:
1. Wife is an attorney, doesn’t want to ever take the bar exam again, but also doesn’t want to quit work or take a job that doesn’t require her to have passed the bar. We don’t particularly want to live in the states that have reciprocity with our state.
2. “Culturally speaking” the city where we live is the most palatable in the state where we live. It’s somewhat atypical.
3. It’s also the best job market for my skills in the state where we live.
4. We own a home. Selling/buying homes, and moving, is a big hassle.
5. Kids in school. Yes, can move them to new schools, but we’d prefer not to subject them to that.
6. 90% of our friends live where we do right now. That registers as a “cost” of relocating.
7. Family. Her parents (retired) live where we do now. My parents (retired) live 3 hours away. If we were to move cross-country, it would mean they’d see their grand-children a lot less. That wouldn’t play well.
2. Sounds like Austin.
Purple is the new Red.
Bingo. I could get a job in Dallas or Houston but…no thanks.
Bells ringing.
Any sort of move entails YYYYYUUUUGGGGGEEEEE QOL hits. Grandparents? We like those. Siblings? They are 15 minutes away. My best friend from college lives 20 minutes down the road, my best friend from elementary school lives 20 minutes in the other direction, my wife’s best friend from college is another 10 minutes beyond there.
We’re pretty spoiled economically. We’re in the Chicago-land area, so there are a lot large companies with well-paying jobs.
I don’t see any better cities out there, even not factoring in the loss of friends-and-family (which I understand is considered a zero-cost in the new “borders are just lines on a map” thinking). “Hot cities” have insane costs and crazy commutes. Smaller near-by cities like Milwaukee do not have the job depth.
Certain cities like Houston are POSSIBLE options. Do you trust that job market, though? Oil crash! Boom! No job! Homelessness for you! USA! USA!
Seems to me companies need to offer more tele-commuting options and need to figure out how to manage remote work teams.
Also, when talking about Complacency, we should start casting aspersions at companies like P&G that shell out $57 billion for the Gillette brand, for which money Elon Musk launches Moon missions for fun. Maybe the P&G executives were a little complacent and blew $57 billion in capital needlessly, especially since Unilever bought dollar shave for $1 billion? I’m pretty sure none of my stupid decisions blew $57 billion in shareholder wealth.
The fringe benefits of hating your family….
When I left home, I purposely tried to get as far away as possible.
I believe #2 is highly underrated. I remember some old computer simulations about racial preferences, if people preferred to have 1 in 8 of their neighbors by of the same race (rectangular grid), but were completely comfortable otherwise, this lead to long term self-segregation.
Imagine now that we have companies where there is a slight preference for people whom members of the companies already know. If that becomes a proxy for regionalism we should eventually expect some regional segregation.
Likewise, suppose that you can pursue jobs in city A where the average wage is 10% better, or city B where your network is threefold denser. I would submit that for many fields, particularly those that are hard to establish your value objectively, it is better to fish with a better net in less prosperous pool.