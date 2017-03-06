Monday assorted links

1. How to wiretap Trump Tower.
2. Economist Dorothy Rice passes away (NYT). And The Economist on feminist economics.
3. Underrated explanations for understanding the rise of Trump (NYT):
Historians will long ponder the factors behind Mr. Trump’s unlikely rise to the presidency. Most analyses cite his advocacy for the economically disaffected, his rejection or embrace of one form of identity politics or another, or his preternatural ability to connect with “Middle America.”
But another factor deserves attention: a bipartisan approach to national security focused on terrorism that has distorted America’s understanding of its interests.
4. The real story of Japan’s Bond Girl (NYT).
5. Atlantic Business on The Complacent Class: “[The Complacent Class] provides an open invitation for the reader to think deeply.” And Arnold Kling reviews Complacent Class: ” There is a lot to the book. You should read it. Even though it is getting a lot of coverage, don’t just assume that you can pick up its contents by osmosis. But prepare to disagree with him at times.” And a review by Dalibor Rohac.
0 comments?
Bonus trivia: the Google doodle features the Komono dragon. I got 5/5 on the test.
Eh, its all nytimes articles. Most people here aren’t going to bother wasting time reading those links. We used to come to marginal revolution for the novelty and wide ranging articles to which TC would link and discuss. But now that his audience has grown more liberal, he is trying to increase his influence within beltway circles by peddling their BS. It’s inevitable, and I don’t blame him, but it makes this place less interesting.
1. The FISA court never turns down surveillance requests:
http://www.motherjones.com/mojo/2013/06/fisa-court-nsa-spying-opinion-reject-request
Trump knows he’s screwed. He’s trying to merely cast doubt on the source of an eventual revelation.
#3 – interesting quote and article.
However, are the American people wrong about the importance of terrorism, or do they just disagree with the author and like-minded elites?
The question “What are America’s interests?” vis-a-vis terrorism or anything else is a matter of opinion. It involves some combination of preferences and an attempt to predict the future consequences of policy. Obama’s statement “more Americans die each year falling in the bathtub than from terrorism” was a factual statement, but lying behind this is a set of assumptions about how we should weigh the importance of terrorism–and not everyone agrees with those assumptions.
I’m one of the people that thinks terrorism should be emphasized less. But that doesn’t mean people who disagree about this are mistaken.
I want to read Tyrone’s review of The Complacent Class.
I haven’t read the book yet but based on Tyler’s interviews I’m looking forward to gems like:
“We used to use Windows 3.1 and write in DOS commands but now we just point and click – in my view, that is complacency – a clear sign of a lack of dynamism in America.”
3. Short summary: Islamic terrorism on US soil is no big deal; Trump is evil for exploiting it.