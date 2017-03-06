Monday assorted links

1. How to wiretap Trump Tower.

2. Economist Dorothy Rice passes away (NYT). And The Economist on feminist economics.

3. Underrated explanations for understanding the rise of Trump (NYT):

Historians will long ponder the factors behind Mr. Trump’s unlikely rise to the presidency. Most analyses cite his advocacy for the economically disaffected, his rejection or embrace of one form of identity politics or another, or his preternatural ability to connect with “Middle America.”

But another factor deserves attention: a bipartisan approach to national security focused on terrorism that has distorted America’s understanding of its interests.