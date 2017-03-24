Optimism about the margin is sometimes pessimism about the infra-margin

Let’s say you believe that a flood of forthcoming warrior-entrepreneurs will create exciting new products and earn high rates of return on their capital; associated venture capitalists will benefit too.
That might sound quite optimistic, and in one regard it is. But the high returns also indicate that the status quo ex ante is in some way deficient. Had the earlier entrepreneurs done better, the opportunities for these new creators might have been less. In a sense, the prediction is also an (implied) pessimistic take on the current world as it stands. The overall state of affairs may be less positive than many others believe.
The mood states of “optimism” and “pessimism” are often misleading ways of classifying or thinking about people’s views on the economy, or indeed about other matters too. Those descriptors do not distinguish between attitudes toward likely final outcomes, as opposed to attitudes about benchmarks and constraints.
Hmmm, I think that’s less true than you’re arguing, as it verges on the zero-sum fallacy. More often one advance creates the conditions necessary for the next, e.g. social media was partly a product of advances in telecommunications that caused cost per bit per mile to crater and numerous advances in EE, fracking became viable due a number of technical advances in sounding and injection, your local store became viable because of your housing development. Today’s opportunities are usually more the fruit of successful past investments than of their lack.
OTOH constraints probably are a dominant factor outside the OECD — e.g. Maoism was pretty clearly a disaster, and the constraints in China changed quite a bit to allow some of those enormous value-creation opportunities to be exploited. Of course, well-founded pessimism about the present isn’t helping most poor countries bridge the gap…
“More often one advance creates the conditions necessary for the next”
Yep. I’ve seen this called the ‘adjacent possible’. Few things could have been invented much before they actually were — until conditions became such that they became all but inevitable (with multiple inventors all on the verge of making the same discoveries at the same time).
If a supply shock occurs, that could create opportunities that your warriors could exploit. It need not only about playing catch up.
Peter Thiel is branded as a pessimist, but I think he’s an optimist. He believes that the world ought to be a lot better than it is, and he’s advocating that we figure out how to get there. “We’ve spent 40 years wandering in the desert, and we think that it’s an enchanted forest.” That’s more properly the optimistic view; it’s the pessimist who thinks that everything is already wonderful.
I think a lot of people who see a brighter outcome that has obtained are often labeled pessimist. I suspect part of that is driven by “messenger” rather than “message” derived from communication style. The message in the post seems a bit pessimistic though — as has a lot of TC’s themes (cannot say writings as I’ve not read the books) but perhaps that’s the dismal science rhetoric 😉
‘warrior-entrepreneurs’
'warrior-entrepreneurs'

First, this just seemed to part of the same mind set that felt that governments planning for war was good for growth, but it seems even emptier than that.
Nonetheless, the U.S. has certainly experienced a fair bit of growth causedprior_test2 by the need for warrior-entrepreneurs, where the warrior distinctly means a desire to use war for personal gain, to ensure a solid ROI.
And just for fun, here is a top three google result for 'warrior-entrepreneur' – http://warriorentrepreneur.libsyn.com/ Inspiring stories of just the sort that one hopes will not find disfavor those occasional times someone just happens to glance at the comments before removing inappropriate content. For example, episode 008 – featuring a 'journey from the mail boy at a large corporation, to owning a Lamborghini, and creating the largest Privately held Wireless contractor in the Western United States.' No complacency there, right?
By this reasoning it is optimistic to say that the glass is half empty, because it implies someone has had the pleasure of drinking the missing half.
Both optimism and pessimism imply a view of the future, not the past, everything before the present moment. While evaluations of the past might be positive or negative, they’re not properly expressed as being pessimistic or optimistic.
Comparing high “rates of return on their capital” of future entrepreneurs with the low “rates of return on capital” of today’s entrepreneurs isn’t a fair comparison because the goal of today’s investors isn’t the “rate of return on their capital”: it’s asset appreciation. Cowen’s Great Reset will fix that problem. When I studied economics in college as an undergraduate (back in the dark ages) the professors used the same hypothetical of the entrepreneur making and selling widgets. Today’s students would likely ask: “What’s a widget?” I’d ask that student: “What’s a rate of return on capital?”