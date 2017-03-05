Payola and satellite radio

In the last two weeks I’ve heard the new George Harrison box set mentioned so often on channel 26 Sirius satellite radio — accompanied by the playing of Harrison songs — that I’ve concluded some form of payola is going on. In its early days, satellite radio was critical of the mainstream radio stations for this practice, but now it’s jumped on board. And you know what — no one cares! Even on the internet, there is hardly anyone complaining. Hard to believe, I know, but that is maybe one indirect advantage of the current political polarization.
And why should you complain about satellite radio payola? Without payola, the stations choose songs (directly or indirectly, through dj instructions) to pull in the marginal subscriber. With payola, payments from IP holders become a separate influence on program content. Those payments are most likely to come from IP holders whose products show a high elasticity of demand with respect to advertising. In other words, the influence of producer surplus rises, relative to consumer surplus.
Intuitively, that seems to me “music that a lot of listeners already are familiar with, even if they don’t know that a new boxed set just has been released” is how that category translates into satellite radio circa 2017. Or, in other words, George Harrison.
Perhaps the most underrated George Harrison song is “You.”
Addendum: Interestingly, payola in earlier parts of the 20th century seemed to favor music for the young, black music, and new, previously undiscovered artists. It’s worth thinking through why this has changed. For 1950-2000, there is no “marginal subscriber to radio” the way there is for satellite radio, rather most listeners are in the relevant network. Furthermore, today’s satellite radio listeners are I believe considerably older and somewhat wealthier than the typical radio listener, either now or earlier. When more or less everyone was on the “free radio network,” the high elasticity of profits with respect to advertising was for the artists who otherwise wouldn’t get much exposure. In contrast, today it is for “golden oldies,” where the taste for the product already is there but information about availability may be lacking.
Huh. I never knew it wasn’t legal.
Yeah, payola was made illegal in the 1960s, earlier than I thought. Like comparative advertising, which is also illegal de facto, as well as inside trading in the stock market, seems payola is a victimless crime. If you don’t like the song, as J.C. Mellencamp said on payola (he favors it), don’t listen to the radio station. Payola won’t make a hit out of a non-hit and it allowed black musicians to break the color barrier. (nowadays it might be the reverse of that in rap, given that there are hardly any white rappers anymore…Eminem… Vanilla Ice…Iggy Azalea? )
It must be. “U-2, Syngman Rhee, Payola and Kennedy, Chubby Checker, “Psycho”, Belgians In the Congo. “
My last truck came with a free subscription for a few months. I was utterly unimpressed, and didn’t subscribe.
If there are enough choices, there’s less concern about the purity of those choices.
If I’ve got 100 satellite and 30 terrestrial radio stations (plus a CD player and the ability to use my phone through the car speakers), there’s not much reason to care about what’s on channel 26 if it’s not one of my presets.
When radio spectrum was rare and stations few, it made sense to have a public service ethos to broadcasting. With digital radio the number of stations that can be broadcast must be enormous – more than anyone could listen to. We don’t ban payola in fruit shops – or book shops.
Is it a type of advertising? The radio makes money by selling air space. Presumably the problem here is that the advertising is disguised as comment and so it is form of lying to the consumers. However in the end, the listeners want to listen, they pay for that. Advertisers want to sell ads. They will pay for that. Music companies want to shift albums or downloads and so they will try to get their music before the consumer – and clearly they are willing to pay for that. The radio station is providing a form of public service that greatly enriches many people’s lives. Less so than before. They get paid by everyone to do so.
I don’t see the problem except perhaps they need to be more open about what they are doing. Still, the correct solution may be for everyone to assume they are pimping their credibility. The only losers are those members of the broadcasting fraternity that like to think of themselves as a cut above that sort of thing. Maybe they were behind the payola ban.
So, let’s compare what the kids these days are doing, and a subscription model from the end of the broadcast era, back –
‘According to data from Edison Research, the percentage of Americans 12 years of age or older who have listened to online radio in the past month has once again continued to grow – rising from 53% in 2015 to 57%. That share is about double the percentage of Americans who had done so in 2010 (27%). Updated data for devices of choice for online radio listening in 2015 were not available, but during 2014, 73% listened on smartphones, while 61% listened on desktops and laptops.’ Let us simply call that number 150 million, and recognize that some people listen online in ways unlikely to be measured. Such as the global pirate framework (cannot give any links here, though) and people with multiple thousands of downloaded and catalogged songs, where one could argue this involves something like negative payola.
However, the preceding was just to place the below information, representing a 1/5 of the people above, in context –
‘Satellite and web-based listening in cars
Sirius XM – the only satellite radio platform in the U.S. – reported an uptick in subscribers in 2015 to 29.6 million, up from 27.3 million in 2014.
According to Edison Research, web-based radio listening in cars held about steady, revealing a slowdown from the growth of the past several years. As of January 2016, 37% of U.S. adult cellphone owners have listened to online radio in the car. That is just slightly more than the 35% who did so in January 2015, but about six times the share (6%) who had done so in 2010.’ http://www.journalism.org/2016/06/15/audio-fact-sheet/
There is nothing all that interesting in payola involving in a single market, using a technology billions of people do not have access to. Nor would they likely pay for it, assuming it was available, as their current access to music essentially 24 hours a day is more than adequate for their listening desires.
In marketing strategy class in 1981 at UCLA B-school, I was on a team with a guy who was obsessed with getting rich off of outer space. Good luck with that, I figured, although he was so much smarter than me that I couldn’t rule it out. But it seemed a very sci-fi ambition.
Later he pretty much invented the satellite radio business.
Now he’s listed as the highest paid female CEO in America.
A very sci-fi life.