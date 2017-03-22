Planet earth spider fact of the day

Their conclusion was that there are 25m tonnes of spiders around the world and that, collectively, these arachnids consume between 400m and 800m tonnes of animal prey every year. This puts spiders in the same predatory league as humans as a species, and whales as a group. Each of these consumes, on an annual basis, in the region of 400m tonnes of other animals.
Somewhere between 400m and 500m tonnes is also the total mass of human beings now alive on Earth.
Here is the Economist article.
One creepy thing about spiders is how they go through boom and bust cycles. About 15 years at the Lake Balboa park in the San Fernando Valley (not normally an insect-intensive place), the tall trees lining both sides of the Los Angeles River were completely encased in opaque spider webs for a hundred yards or so.
Thanks Tyler,
I was already having trouble sleeping tonight.
Save the planet – kill some spiders?
What would Peter Singer say about this and does it depend on how much the spider-victims suffer? (That’s a serious question)
Outside cephalopods, arachnids are the most intelligent invertebrates. Jumping spiders out-perform primates on certain intelligence tests. In contrast the typical insect prey, like flies or beetles, are very stupid in comparison. And because spiders are so small it takes significantly fewer insects to support a spider mind than a mammalian insectivore.
Conclusion: There’s no consistent and rational ethical axioms that accept anteaters, but not spiders.
And before any smart alec comes in, spider related human fatalities are virtually unknown in modern times. The vast majority of diagnosed spider bites come from other insects or infection.
Sure, but why should we accept anteaters either? In a consistent Singerian world, do we not have a moral obligation to prevent cruelty on a planet-wide scale irrespective of species? Spiders are particularly cruel given the enormous number of thinking organisms they consume. Those organisms may not think very well but it would be speciest to privilege higher forms of life over bugs.
Therefore, to be consistent Singerians we should aim to reduce, painlessly, spider populations to the lowest possible number. Ideally, these predators should be confined to laboratories like smallpox – without, of course, being allowed to go extinct. And feed some sort of vegan insect substitute. After all, insects can and do suffer as far as we can tell. We have an obligation to reduce that suffering as much as possible. All animals have rights. If spiders violate other organisms’ rights to life, liberty and happiness they need to be restrained.
The greatest happiness to the greatest number of organisms regardless of species demands no less.
Weighing organism well-being regardless of intelligence or some other measure of complexity devolves into a reductio ad absurdum. In almost every case the right answer would be to replace as much biomass as possible with bacteria. Orders of magnitude more bacteria can be sustained on the same resources as a single eukaryotic cell, let alone a large multicellular organism.
If we simply count up organisms, without distinguishing between them, the joy of a successful strep throat infection outweighs the tragedy of the holocaust.
We have yet to completely destroy smallpox. However counting bacteria might be a little hard. How do bacteria differ from their siblings in a way that the skin on my left hand differs from my right?
But by all means, let’s consider their intelligence. Spiders are killing *a*lot* of insects. That is a small amount of intelligence over a very large number of organisms. What is more it is not really how clever they are that matters but how much they suffer. Do insects suffer? Well a human has just been convicted for boiling a lobster so the law clearly accepts they can and do – under the influence of Singer.
So the case seems strong. And of course if the argument is so easily reduced to absurdity it suggests the assumptions are not good ones.
From Wikipedia
Philosopher Peter Singer has argued that intervention in nature would be justified if one could be reasonably confident that this would greatly reduce wild animal suffering and death in the long run. In practice, however, Singer cautions against interfering with ecosystems because he fears that doing so would cause more harm than good
It is interesting to see Peter Singer acknowledge the limits of his information. Such modesty reflects well on him.
However it is interesting that these limits do not apply to his work on humans. Consider his interesting claim that we should donate all our money above subsistence to aid the Third World. He does not consider whether or not such aid does any good or if impoverishing the West wouldn’t in fact impoverish the Third World even more. He wants to give some primates human rights without properly considering the unforeseen consequences of doing so. He wants to kill disabled children even though there is a clear slippery slope – Canada has started allowing doctors to kill organ donors for instance.
Why do these limits only apply to insects?
Good work by the whales given their relatively small numbers compared to humans or spiders, although I suspect we’re mostly talking about lame AF baleen whales slurping up plankton versus orcas and sperm whales massacring penguins and giant squid and the like.
.
What is striking to me is that a spider apparently eats 16x its body weight a year. Moreover, my naive guess is it is energy-rich food (bugs).
Compare to a human who is apparently (on average) eating 1x its body weight in prey, and I’d guess something like 7x its body weight in grain, fruit, and vegetables.
The striking thing to me is the human is warm-blooded and has a big brain and other features that would make me think it is much less energy efficient than the spider, but it seems to be more efficient. Perhaps this is the cost of spinning webs.
Humans dig minerals out of the ground to make our tools. Spiders transform food into directly into webs.
Indeed. For a spider, perhaps we should consider her web (if we could define it clearly) to be part of her “body” mass.
But then, we could say similar things about beavers and dams, and humans and their houses. Or farms.
Hey. https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn27468-spiders-sprayed-with-graphene-or-carbon-nanotubes-spin-super-silk/
“””The team isn’t sure how the graphene and carbon nanotubes end up in the silk. One possibility is that the carbon coats the outside of the strands, but Pugno thinks that would not be enough to account for the increase in strength. Instead, he believes the spiders mop up materials in their environment and incorporate them into the silk as they spin. This comes at a cost, however – four of the spiders died soon after being sprayed. At this early stage it’s not clear how such a material will be used, but one possibility is a giant net capable of catching falling aircraft, suggests Pugno.”””
As a proportion of their body weight spiders contain much more “expensive tissue”. E.g. spiders have much larger brains relative to their body size than any mammal. Being a large organism affords certain economies of scale when it comes to the nervous system, digestive tract, internal energy distribution, etc.
In the entertaining & educational tradition of Ray Lopez: In Australia, only the spiders that dwell @ knee level & below are venomous.
Some spiders, eg the Huntsman, are your friend [pest control] :http://www.australiangeographic.com.au/topics/wildlife/2012/08/australian-spiders-the-10-most-dangerous/
An interesting and active little spider has moved into my bathroom. I don’t think that I’ll deliberately disturb it.