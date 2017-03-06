That idea was suggested recently by Bill Gates, though I think you can debate with what degree of literalness. It’s worth a ponder in any case, and here is a recent Noah Smith column on the idea, and here is Summers in the FT, WaPo link here. And here is Izabella Kaminska.
Put aside the revenue-raising issue (which will require some taxes on capital, most likely, including on robots): if we have taken in optimal revenue, is there a separate and additional argument for an additional robot tax? In this context, I would consider “robots” to be capital that is especially substitutable for human labor.
Presumably the claim is that there is either a distributional or an “externalities from a happy human being” reason to slow the rate at which capital is substituted for labor. But if we accept that assumption, should we tax robots or subsidize wage labor?
One reason not to tax the robots is that employers might substitute away from robots and toward natural resources rather than toward domestic human labor. Maybe that doesn’t sound intuitive, but think of paying the energy costs to outsource to another nation and transport the outputs back home.
But the main issue is probably one of incidence. A general problem with a wage subsidy is that sometimes much of its value its captured by employers. For instance if the subsidy takes an EITC form, employers could pay less to their workers, but perhaps many eager workers still would seek the job to capture the somewhat higher net total wage, namely the employer portion plus the benefit. If enough workers are keen to get the pay, employers can claw back much of the EITC boost and still get the work force they need.
Now consider the incidence of a tax on robots. If the elasticity of the demand for robots is high, there will be a big shift away from robots and toward labor (and land and other resources). It is at least possible that workers capture more of the gains this way than from the direct subsidy to their wages. On the downside, the employer fares less well under this scheme.
So it depends on how labor and robot elasticities relate to each other. I don’t know what relationship between the parameter values is likely, but typically in these scenarios just about any result is possible. The robot tax would seem to do best when the elasticity of demand for robots is high, but the corresponding elasticity of demand for labor is low (and differentials in supply elasticities do not offset this). As robots and labor become more substitutable, that difference in demand elasticities is likely to diminish. So if you are going to do this, maybe it is necessary to do it soon, precisely when it does not seem needed.
Your call, but that is the basic set-up of the problem.
For sure, sentient robots should pay an income tax just like everybody else.
Header: Robots to pay taxes says EU parliament (not an article from The Onion)
Robots in Europe may soon be given legal rights and considered “electronic persons,” following a draft report from the European Parliament that aims to address the rise of automated workers.
Under the plans, bosses would be required to pay social security on their robot workers’ behalf, as well as adhere to new taxation rules and legal liability frameworks.
Please why not tax all labor saving devices like tractors , earth moving equipment etc and move us back to the stone age.
Virginia already does – ‘Farm use vehicles do not qualify for car tax relief because, as determined by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association, farm use is considered to be a business use.’ https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/pptr/taxpayers.asp
However, the Commonwealth of Virginia still seems to have avoided slipping into the stone age, even as it taxes personal property used by a business.
This is what makes this post pretty silly, in a sense. When autonomous trucks (ie, transportation robots) become common, the framework to tax them in the Virginia will already be several generations old. That an econ professor at a Commonwealth of Virginia institution of higher learning, and an apparent big booster of autonomous vehicles, seems unaware of this already existing framework, is not all that disturbing nor surprising.
That an author located in Fairfax County is unaware that a business personal property tax is already levied, and would also apply to robots, seems a bit counter-intuitive, or means that the author just lets someone else handle that paperwork –
‘Business Personal Property
Business personal property that is located in the County as of January 1 each year must be declared on County tax forms. The filing deadline is May 1 and the tax payment deadline is October 5 of each year.
Business personal property is depreciated and taxed based on a percentage of original cost. Examples of business personal property include desks and chairs, computer hardware, specialized tools, machinery, and equipment. (Company-owned vehicles are subject to the filing requirements for Motor Vehicles.)
Tax on business personal property (except motor vehicles) is not prorated.
Most business property (except computer equipment) is assessed at 80% of the original cost for the first year and 10% less each succeeding year for six years until it reaches a floor of 20% for all property acquired in the sixth year and all prior years.
Computer equipment is assessed at 50% of the original cost the first year, 35% the second year, 20% the third year, 10% the fourth year, and 2% for all computer equipment acquired in the fifth year and all prior years.
The current tax rate for personal property in Fairfax County is $4.57 for each $100 of assessed value.’ http://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/dta/business_personalproperty.htm
Arlington is pretty much the same – https://taxes.arlingtonva.us/business/business-tangible-personal-property-taxes/
In other words, in the two counties where one can assume that Prof. Cowen spends most of his time, the already existing framework concerning taxing both motor vehicles and business property could be easily tweaked to cover robots. As noted above by Fairfax County – ‘Examples of business tangible personal property include desks, chairs, other furniture, computer hardware, specialized tools, machinery, and equipment.’
Though who knows? Maybe, counter-intuitive as it may seem, robot owners will decide to outsource their robots to Maryland, and ignore the environmental cost of shipping the output to Virginia.
Taxation has always been linked to representation. The problem with taxing a group which is not represented is that it is group adaptive for them to minimise their tax contribution- i.e. they will evolve protocols which take them out of the tax net.
The tax man too has an incentive to grant effective representation to every group that is taxed so as to combat this.
If robots start paying tax we will get fiscal policy increasingly oriented to what is in the interests of robots as a community.
Bill Gates’s proposal is not as humanitarian as it sounds.
No, we should not tax robots.
“One reason not to tax the robots is that employers might substitute away from robots and toward natural resources rather than toward domestic human labor.”
“If the elasticity of the demand for robots is high, there will be a big shift away from robots and toward labor (and land and other resources).”
Yet another case in which the obvious answer of increasing the taxation on natural resources emerges fairly readily. But where are the people calling for this today?
Where are all these robots I keep reading blog posts about?
Well, a good number of them are sitting in the Stuttgart region, Rastatt, Gaggenau, Wörth, and are owned by Daimler.
An American such as yourself, with very different interests, might be forgiven for not noticing.
Many new ones are in electronics manufacture. Where a high degree of precision and quality control is required, humans are often simply outclassed by robots. But for tasks such as assembling toys or stitching clothes where being a millimeter or two off is not a real problem, humans still win on price and flexibility – for now.
But those are already in places like China – where, apparently, the owners don’t care about paying the energy costs to transport the outputs to other, seemingly less robotically advanced nations, such as the U.S.
The 1st robot welded bicycles were crude & agricultural.
Today they can do it better than humans.
http://www.livescience.com/56828-robot-sets-rubiks-cube-world-record.html
Thay are now our superiors in every way.
But what’s the difference between “robots” and “automation,” which has been around for, what, 250 years?
That the automation in automobile factories over the last, what?, 35 years has included machines with arms poses a new conceptual problem for tax policy … how?
None, and there is no particular need for some new robot tax policy (see above concerning the localities where Prof. Cowen works and lives). However, your original question was where are those robots, and you received a couple of different answers.
But please, do keep letting us know about all the differences in humans, maybe cite Franklin’s ground breaking pamphlet again when talking about the need to keep swarthier people, like Swedes, far from America’s shores, etc.
That machine can solve a Rubik’s cube faster than a professional. It is different from slavishly screwing screws. Whoever controls the bots, controls the present. Whoever controls the present controls the past. Whoever controls the past, controls the future.
In the future, this will be as well received by our robot overlords as the three fifths clause of the Constitution is today, and for the same reason.
‘Maybe that doesn’t sound intuitive, but think of paying the energy costs to outsource to another nation and transport the outputs back home.’
So, a GMU econ dept. prof. now uses his intuition to describe the American trade relationship with China in terms of things like textiles, electronics, etc. when it comes to labor costs and environmental regulations?
I don’t think that’s a good idea since, unless I’m mistaken, that’s why the robots in the original Westworld malfunctioned. Something to do with no taxation without representation.
Taxation can come out of many different sources. It can come from investments, or from consumption. We might want to tax investments – we might desire a more equal society for instance with lower economic growth. But in general there is probably no serious case to tax anything other than consumption. That is, the individuals who ultimately own things.
Do robots consume? At the moment they are glorified tools who do nothing but productive work. It would be odd to tax them for it. Better to tax their owners who will have a lot of time for relaxation.
Apparently TC thinks my “quibble” about what precisely he means by robot is superfluous. Let’s start with any device which contains at least one logic gate and at least one basic mechanical machine (wheel & axle, pulley, inclined plane, wedge, screw, & lever). Where do you draw the line between machine/device/tool on one side and “robot” on the other? Is the modern fabric loom a robot? How about a CNC lathe? What if I take what is a minimal robot and remove a single part to another place in the system? It seems to me the only place where such taxes will be applied is high margin products. In all other cases, the overlords will find loop-holes in any law specific enough to be effective. The only way I see this could be applied broadly is by evaluating the result. If it could be man made or done by a person, and not a machine (or system of machines) available in say 2000 (or 1990 or 1960 or…) and is made by machine without human intervention, then the machine is a robot and its value added is to be taxed. This makes Alexa, Siri, etc. robots.
It is a stupid idea. It is very hard to define what exactly is a robot. It there is a tax on it, it can be broken down into various sub-systems which are not called “robot”, like sensors, force actuators, computers, etc. If the controlling computers are outside the tax country is it still a “robot” ? It is no difference from BG / MS redistributed the corporate incomes among different countries to minimize the tax. BG is getting senile.
You could tax robots easily enough by proxy. Simply tax integrated circuits by the number of transistors on them. A device would have to have a sign on it indicating how many integrated circuits it contained and how many transistors in total.
You could give every device a billion or so for free. Place a very small tax on the rest. Or just place a very small tax on every one.
The best thing about this is that Moore’s law guarantees that the budget deficit will be paid off. After all, Congress can’t increase spending exponentially.
Some people seem to be getting hung up on the definition of robot.
An autonomous vehicle is a robot, and will just as easy to tax as any other vehicle using the public roads, using various criteria (commercial/personal use, weight, purchase price, etc.)
However, it appears that even public advocates of the coming age of transportation robots are still unaware that an autonomous vehicle and a transportation robot are precisely the same thing.