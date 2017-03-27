The show so far, a continuing series

Hint: Trump is not working with Paul Ryan to disassemble Medicare as we know it.
Those of us who predicted gridlock, stasis, and an excessively weak Trump presidency are so far right. Hardly anything has gotten through, though we have managed to scare off 40% of the potential foreign applicants for higher education, one of America’s most successful export industries. Tax reform, which is not an ideological touchstone, won’t be easy, and the Republicans have not reached prior agreement on many of the (numerous) details. Russia will continue in the headlines. The weakness of political parties remains an underlying theme. Overall, it is good that health care reform is off the table for now, because superior alternatives were not likely to result.
Is it good or bad, all things considered, that foreign governments are seeing increasing latitude to ignore Trump’s threats? And why exactly does Trump dislike Germany so much?
By the way, the end of global QE is rapidly approaching, with U.S., European, and possibly Chinese central banks all tightening at about the same time; maybe that’s the real news!
Addendum: Alex writes to me:
39% of responding institutions reported a decline in international applications, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.
‘though we have managed to scare off 40% of the potential foreign applicants for higher education’
Well, let’s not exclude GMU’s growing international reputation from this. A Turkish student at KIT still plans to go to the U.S., but as she noted, she did not want to attend a bad university. When asked what she meant, she replied a friend of hers had attended GMU, and there was no way that she wanted to go to such an inferior school. Of course, she was embarrassed a bit when finding out that I was a GMU alumni, though less so after being told that I agreed with her completely. Basically, this was the first time in a quarter century of living in Germany that anyone has mentioned GMU to me. Thankfully, since I also haven’t worked in the GMU’s PR department for more than a quarter century, it was just funny to hear, as compared to confirmation of something I’ve known for decades, but never would have been allowed to say as a GMU employee, whether for the Foundation or for the PR dept.
alumni is plural
Cut him some slack he DID go to GMU after all
Thanks – but like some other commenters here, I would like to think I contain multitudes.
Thanks – but since I have never given the alumni association (would they be plural in a singular form?) any information since graduation, one will just have to forgive my lack of familiarity with something that has played no role in my life for decades.
Alumnus, alumna, alumnae, alumni, it’s enough to confuse anybody. Not to mention sexist (in my day “co-ed” was popular). Anyway, alum (or alums, plural) has become a popular substitute, although alums who studied STEM might object.
For what it is worth, Prior_test2, GMU has been steadily improving over time certainly over the last 30 years since you were there. I am not going to argue with your acquaintance, but sorry she had a bad experience.
Anyway, as Tyler cannot really reply to this, and as I am not at Mason, I can point out that whatever one wants to say about the current state of things there, it is almost certainly quite a bit better than it was a few decades ago.
Every day p-a comes here and proves that there was nothing wrong with GMU’s standards.
I am beginning to think he is Tyler’s sock puppet.
Come on, I’m sure that Prof. Cowen knows that alumni is a plural.
‘Anyway, as Tyler cannot really reply to this’
Of course he can – though whether the pretense that he rarely looks at the comments is believed or not is probably one of those ways to determined a reader’s loyalty. And I do know, from even the last few weeks, someone is paying quite a lot of attention to not only ensuring that the comment section does not say contain citations of previous legal proceedings, but comments are also read in a fashion to delete posts entirely, so as to avoid looking foolishly out of date.
‘it is almost certainly quite a bit better than it was a few decades ago’
Oddly (or not), I would disagree – the Mason of 1981 still relied heavily on Til Hazel’s largesse, whereas today’s Mason is much more focused on ensuring that a number of prominent donors get the proper ROI – Prof. Cowen undoubtedly is much more up to date than most at GMU on that subject. (Though at least one 20 million dollar donor remains completely shrouded in secrecy – quite unusual in the context of a publicly funded university selling the name of its law school – https://www.law.gmu.edu/news/2016/scalia_school_of_law_announcement )
LOL prior_test2, you are GMU’s man in Istanbul. Doing a sloppy job, violating your NDA, haha.
Foreigners use Tier 1 schools as signaling rather than to learn anything (some argue, like AlexT, that all schools are like this). Thus Oxford I think about 20 years ago (it may have changed) started having a dual track where they charge foreign students a lot more money, just so they can get some easy degree and go back home, and thus subsidize the native students. Smart tactic. Since GMU is a Tier 3 school, last I checked, though probably Tier 1 or 2 if you count worldwide statistics (southeast Asia is notoriously underschooled, I don’t think India nor any of SE Asia country aside from maybe Singapore has a school in the top 200 universities).
“39% of responding institutions reported a decline in international applications, 35% reported an increase, and 26% reported no change in applicant numbers.”
Wow.
I didn’t realize how intentionally misleading the news media reports on this were.
The write-ups in the press of this report are really disgraceful.
Tyler I think you need to comment here? This 40% figure is just a lie isn’t it?
The NYT article appears to be intentionally misleading:
“Nearly 40 percent of colleges are reporting overall declines in applications from international students, according to a survey of 250 college and universities, released this week by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers. The biggest decline is in applications from the Middle East.”
NYT is fakenews. And no I don’t like Trump.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/16/us/international-students-us-colleges-trump.html?_r=0
Do the math, unweighted, the trend is down (sum up the figures on your hand held calculator). Do you think Tyler Cowen, a chess master, makes mistakes? Very unlikely. You’ve not played a chess master have you? I have, and believe me they have 100 eyes. The b.s. two move tactic that you’re planning they saw it five moves ago.
Bonus trivia: Just beat Remi Coulom’s Crazy Bishop freeware at 2175 Elo setting in blitz. LOL that was fun, not even thinking more than 2 moves ahead, moving fast, but from experience I know what a winning attack looks like. BTW that usually does not work in chess, as a lot of people suppose. You do have to calculate most of the time.
from a closer reading it looks like 40% of colleges see a dip in foreign applications, not all foreign applications are down 40%
From the article, it is also unclear how much of the dip is due to Trump vs. other factors. It might just be noise.
Separately, It’d be interesting to see an analysis of NKorea’s behavior. It feels like they are using this opportunity to test as many weapons as possible since the parents are not at home.
Well, it isn’t as if the Iranians, after being put on notice, aren’t doing the same – http://www.npr.org/sections/parallels/2017/02/03/513229839/did-irans-ballistic-missile-test-violate-a-u-n-resolution
Though one can only hope that Bannon won’t repeat his failure at making ultimatums to people who could care less about his position as Trump’s favored hatchet man.
“Overall, it is good that health care reform is off the table for now, because superior alternatives were not likely to result.” I really thought that Tyler didnt like Obamacare, but from this sentence he seems to admit he is not right?
One can dislike Obamacare, but also think that, given the current political reality, a fix that really improves things is unlikely to happen.
“I really thought that Tyler didnt like Obamacare”
One can sialike Obamacare and dislike even more the option on the table. It seems to be the case with Republican lawmakers for example.
* dislike
Perhaps a strong USD is more important than Trump? Lots of the clients of US universities come from emerging economies. 20 or 50 pc increase in costs due to exchange rate makes people reassess the objective of getting a graduate degree in the US.
Axa,
Actually dollar has been falling more recently, basically since it became clear that Trump was not going to increase infrastructure spending or cut taxes any time soon due to his apparently total bungling incompetence. Even Fed tightening has not halted the slide, mostly due to them not saying they would raise target fed funds rate four times this year instead of just three, with indeed the apparently coming tightening elsewhere offsetting that.
BTW, I would prefer that Tyler avoid using “tax refom” for what Trump might do. It will just be tax cuts for a bunch of rich people, not anything that really deserves the label “reform.” But, I recognize that the media, including NYT, has accepted using this annoying terminology.
Just checked the numbers of the three most traded EM currencies last year. Indeed, the Mexican Peso and Korean Won bottomed back on early January and are recovering. But the CNY keeps going steadily up since it bottomed 3 years ago. So, no clear trend. The only one that keeps sinking in the Turkish lira, but it’s caused by their own dictator apprentice, not Trump.
So the 40% figure is a lie. The failure over preserving Obamacare is being blow out of proportion – as if it is a problem.
The rest? It looks like hope rather than objective observation to me. Tax reform has not started yet so how can it have failed already? Russia will, no doubt, continue to be in the headlines. Every time there are big protests in Moscow, Putin does something stupid so expect something stupid. Political parties should be weak – one of America’s great advantages over Europe. Are foreign governments ignoring Trump? No signs of it. No more than they ignored the self-absorbed incompetence of Obama. And all fear the end of QE! Which has not happened yet.
We get it. A lot of people don’t like Trump. But let’s not lose perspective here. He has not failed yet. He is not failing at all.
The Republicans, like a lot of people, were completely unprepared for the prospect of a Trump win. They anticipated at least another four years of Principled Dissent, haggling over marginal tax rates under Queen Hill. They did not think they would actually end up with the levers of power.
Trump clearly has other fish to fry at this point in his term. I’m not sure why the goofball Speaker got it in his head that “now is the time!”
There is a very rapid paradigm shift unfolding among voters. The prospect of socialized medicine no longer frightens people, doubtless after observing that the whole rest of the developed world seems able to provide some level of guaranteed medical coverage for their citizens. We have socialized medicine for the poor, the elderly, Congressmen, soldiers, and other government employees. It is becoming hard to argue that some form of medical coverage for other citizens is simply untenable. This really is low-hanging fruit: the party that gets some comprehensive medical reform and universal coverage passed will be in power for a long time. Next target: the racket known as higher education.
Trump has good instincts, as we already know. He saw a $100 bill lying on the floor that everybody else refused to touch–immigration–and he picked it up and went on to victory, blowing out a lot of cerebral cortexes along the way. I expect he sees the way the wind is blowing on medical care as well.