A Straussian neoreactionary review of *The Complacent Class*

The specific thinkers cited for ‘cyclical models of history’ are Vico, Spengler, and Toynbee, in that order.
With that triple-burst trigger pull, the race to a second, Straussian reading begins.
Taking a cue from those statements, consider that the book itself might be a cycle. Read forwards, it is a series of slightly overcooked thinkpieces that ends on a surprisingly bold note. Read backwards, one finds it hides a thrilling call to arms.
This is a contrarian reading; one I make no claim should actually be attributed to Cowen himself. Nonetheless, the coherences pile up too neatly to simply be ignored once seen.
Cowen shows us that if we had the courage of immigrants and foreigners to ignore contemporary mores and treat our strengths as something to take pride in rather than something to hide, we might restore our culture to a dynamic greatness. Such honest pride in ourselves and our abilities was ours only a half-century ago, before the 60’s, he implies. It is not so long gone.
However, a proper neoreactionary, he doesn’t pretend we can simply wish ourselves there. Americans’ current complacency is not pure timidity. The transcendent is not something we’ve simply lost. It was crushed, stolen, and turned against us.
There are plenty of questionably designed statistics and politically correct thinkpiece citations scattered throughout like so much gauche op-ed bling.
What are examples of political correct think piece citations on the book, according to you?
Apocalypticism sells books, just like apocalypticism sells religion, from the Book of Daniel to the Revelation of John. For some reason, people love misery, and misery loves company. Coupling the apocalypse with the kingdom of God on earth makes for a happy ending, as does a return to 3% to 5% annual economic growth. And people of all faiths love a happy ending. But not this guy: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/27/books/review-american-war-omar-el-akkad.html?
They need to read Death of the author.
I find the fact that you are linking to that site to be fascinating.
Yes, the alt-right is heavily masculine (though not exclusively, especially in the more racist areas). But what philosophical movement isn’t heavily gendered? Who are the great male feminist philosophers, for example?
>Who are the great male feminist philosophers, for example?
Jesus Christ. And I mean this in the most negative way possible.
He thought prostitutes were people.
Big deal. The people down the road thought that prostitutes were sacred.
I like the idea of a male feminist philosopher. I would offer in contrast perhaps the only significant female philosopher of recent time – G. E. M. Anscombe. Hugely out of fashion, in large part because she was an observant Catholic (convert) who had seven children and viewed abortion as murder. Does that make her a female misogynist philosopher?
Susan Haack, scourge of postmodernists! Brilliant philosopher.
“Are we not men?”
We are Devo!
Yeah, that, too, as a consequence.
“You guys” – This is hilarious for anyone who’s been to typical libertarian seminar, conference or get-together, especially in the DC metro area.
“Hello fellow white guys”
Via Scott Alexander:
“For the record, here is a small sample of other communities where black people are strongly underrepresented:
Runners (3%). Bikers (6%). Furries (2%). Wall Street senior management (2%). Occupy Wall Street protesters (unknown but low, one source says 1.6% but likely an underestimate). BDSM (unknown but low) Tea Party members (1%). American Buddhists (~2%). Bird watchers (4%). Environmentalists (various but universally low). Wikipedia contributors (unknown but low). Atheists (2%). Vegetarian activists (maybe 1-5%). Yoga enthusiasts (unknown but low). College baseball players (5%). Swimmers (2%). Fanfiction readers (2%). Unitarian Universalists (1%).”
http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/02/11/black-people-less-likely/
Last time I checked this blog was run by two white men. Are you gonna replace Alex with a woman? Or is there some gender dysphoria play coming soon?
You could just replace the gender, not the person, these days.
That’s an unfair point though, the GMU econ dept is mostly women.
Tyler becomes more despicable every day.
The anti-neoreactionary interpretation of American complacency would argue that younger Americans are more complacent than the older generation of Americans because the costs of complacency are much lower than existed previously. This is actually sign that things are better than they ever have been, not worse. Why hustle and grind and work yourself to the bone, when you can still eek out a pretty decent life due to the conveniences of modern life.
If you got stuck in a dead-end job in the middle of the 20th century and your quality of life suffers dramatically. Now you get stuck in a dead-end job, at least you can still live rather comfortably: access almost all of the same forms of entertainment as the wealthy, travel abroad relatively cheaply, have all of human knowledge at your fingertips on the internet, a personal chauffeur that pulls up at the click of a button, enjoy the proliferation of amazing food and drinks, and interact with friends who, along with you, are willing to prolong adolescence as well. Additionally, with the disintegration of traditional family morals and the ubiquity of sex before marriage, bachelors no longer have to settle down and take on responsibility to sleep with women. Americans can now get the most of any person in history has ever gotten with the least amount of effort.
Not sure about the “least amount of effort” part, but I see what you’re saying.
The only thing you got wrong is that apparently most bachelors don’t sleep with any women at all.
Well, they have sex less often but clearly enjoy greater variety.
Given the dynamics of inter-sexual relations, it would work out that the majority of women sleep with the minority of men.
This thinking also holds true for women… A minority of women sleeps with a lot of man… Thank god!
If only we could return to before the 60s, when women and black people knew their place, then we could Make America Great Again!
The idea that pre-1960s was ‘great’ might be lazy. But so is the view that pining for some set of past glories requires (or suggests) those glories were intertwined with women/black/places is lazy.
There probably were positive cultural values in those days that have been lost. You can appreciate those without the women/black/places aspect.
This is the alt-right’s view of the past we’re talking about, isn’t it?
These are the same people who think everything went to shit when we started letting in non-white immigrants on an equal basis with white ones (Immigration Act of 1965).
Hazel,
Regarding your question, I think it would be instructive for you to have a read of this piece on theory and history: http://www.socialmatter.net/2016/10/04/where-did-it-all-go-wrong/
The neo-reactionary view was that America went to shit in 1933.
The reactionary view was that Europe went to shit in 1789.
The classic reactionary view was that Christendom went to shit in 1517.
The ultra reactionary view was that the West went into deep shit in 321.
The super reactionary view was the Rome went to shit in 133 BC.
However, it all started to go sideways when democracy killed Socrates in 399 BC.
Actually that is the soft-school alt-right. The hard line is that the 1965 law was a problem but the bigger mistake was earlier – when the Ellis Island immigrants were let in from Southern and Eastern Europe.
Everyone condemns the Fifties but everyone wants to live there. As soon as anyone can afford it, they move to a leafy suburb where wives stay at home, men go out to work, the children are mostly well behaved, everyone goes to Church on Sunday – and there are no Blacks. Even Black people do it.
So you can mock pre-1965 America, but everyone in their heart of hearts misses it and wants it for their children.
When, as a young non-complacent man, moved to SF from my safe suburb, I figured I’d live in the cheapest area. Save some money — I wasn’t getting paid much.
So I checked out the Tenderloin. Well… Okay, can’t live there. I kept walking around this new city, with no real idea for the geography, like some sort of Nelder-Mead algorithm with only a faint idea of what I was optimizing for. By time I felt safe and at home, I was in the areas that were safe, picturesque, 1950s, and affordable (and mostly white and Asian, but don’t notice those things. Stop it!).
I ended up in Pacific Heights. I could barely afford it, but it seemed like the only sane choice.
Isn’t it weird when you really think about it? One of the richest, most vibrant, smartest, and most progressive city in the world! And as you walk down the streets, maybe the wrong streets, (sometimes you take the Union street Bart and just need to go up a few blocks, you know?), you find yourself stepping over the unconscious and avoiding eye contact with the wrong people.
Anyway, It’s probably due to GOP cuts for mental health or something. If they’d cut a slightly bigger cheque it’d resolve itself.
One of the little advertised consequences of otherwise literate people failing to complete the calculus: they focus on absolute quantities rather than gradient.
Someone might want to alert the peer reviewers of the Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy that the Bergin & Fisch tr. of The New Science of Giambattista Vico does indeed include the Practica (pp. 427 to 430), just as did all four of Fausto Nicolini’s eds.
When will Tyler stop being complacent?
Why hasn’t Tyler announced his startup to build brain implants?
“SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is backing a brain-computer interface venture called Neuralink, according to The Wall Street Journal. The company, which is still in the earliest stages of existence and has no public presence whatsoever, is centered on creating devices that can be implanted in the human brain, with the eventual purpose of helping human beings merge with software and keep pace with advancements in artificial intelligence. These enhancements could improve memory or allow for more direct interfacing with computing devices.”
Tyler talks about everyone being complacent, but fails to lead by example, like the immigrant Elon Musk does.
Maybe it’s because Tyler wants everything he does to turn an economic profit or rent.
It’s clear Elon Musk has no interest is safety or profit.
Of course, Elon is only twice as crazy as Jeff Bezos. Who likewise has no interest in safety or profit.
But the same might be said about Bill Gates. Who would try to eliminate malaria, dengue, yellow fever, polio, AIDS, etc in populations that are dirt poor? Where is the profit?
I bet Bill Gates would concede that eliminating the causes of poverty in Africa like disease and lack of education and ready energy would be very profitable to him as a Microsoft shareholder. Elon and Jeff tell people that their projects will eventually be profitable so they will invest billions in ideas the complacent consider insane.
The question is who today offers the hope and optimism to stop being complacent?
Who is saying “We choose to go to the Moon! …[6] We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things,[7] not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win …”
Ted Cruz? Jeff Sessions? Trump? Tyler?
Elon sees democratizing access to the coming AI as essential for maintaining a free and democratic society. He discussed this idea a bit an AI conference, but I don’t have a link. I may be mis-remembering, but I believe the thought is that if humans are by design represented via links to and within the AI system and can exert influence on its direction, it is likely to produce a better outcome for the humans.
