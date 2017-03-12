Toward a neo-Austrian theory of fiscal business cycles

In standard Austrian business cycle theory, artificially low rates of interest, as driven by monetary policy, induce investors to engage in too many long-term activities and overextend the structure of production. A comeuppance later ensues, due to the malinvestments.
I suggest a very different fiscal version of this story. Imagine a government that is perpetually in debt, and with voters who do not like new taxes, if you can stretch your mind that far. There are also some constraints of borrowing. The fiscal policy of this government thus is relatively active when interest rates are low, but contractionary when interest rates are high. When interest payments eat up a smaller share of the federal budget, more goodies are given out.
In other words, with low interest rates, the government does indeed expand its activity, but in a manner oriented toward the present, through the medium of transfer spending. Unlike private entrepreneurs the government is not a profit maximizer and instead it will pursue more votes when it can.
When interest rates eventually rise, money is taken away from transfer recipients and sent back to high-saving bondholders. That is a kind of aggregate demand shock, or in Austrian terminology you could say that the structure of production had been geared too much toward the short term and now that is unsustainable and some adjustment costs will ensue.
The active agent here is government, and lower interest rates bring too much consumption, not too much investment. An eventual reversal again creates some economic disruptions. I think of that as Hayek’s theory in reverse. When you mix that with the standard Hayekian account, I wonder how/whether those two kinds of disruptions interact.
We will find out won’t we.
It would depend on what increases the interest rates. There would be two scenarios, one where the overextended government has to pay higher rates to attract capital because of risk, or the cost of money increases due to demand for investment in other spheres. In the second scenario the low interest rates become entrenched as the increase in the cost of borrowing increases the extraction of resources from the economy, causing the initial demand increase to cool. So interest rates drop. Highly indebted governments with a large enough economy to supply it’s continuous borrowing needs cannot escape from low interest rates.
Except by the first scenario when the debt and costs get so out of control that government cannot borrow and interest rates rise as a result of a debt crisis.
Has there ever been a time when interest rates are so low?
I guess the two theories cancel each other out, but good God, when does Tyler sleep?
Aren’t many of these posts pre-written and auto-released?
I would simply call it a malinvestment in government.
If government borrowed less and paid money to individuals with no or very little money, the demand would fall more, which would put further downward pressure on prices.
Either individuals would starve, like in say Sudan, where there basically is no government, or individuals would be forced to squat and produce and barter, say in areas people are encroaching on public lands, or in the squats outside cities. In any case, nationally, they do not contribute to national gdp in either production or paying for gdp.
The only time I know of that corporations acted as if supply side economics made any sense was in the 70s when businesses produced more every quarter no matter what. That ended badly when they ran out of warehouses for everything not sold.
Today, production does not happen unless someone is 95% certain to pay for it. So, given the working poor likely won’t pay, nothing is produced. Thus the working poor remain poor. Tax revenues stay flat or go down. Thus investment goes down, infrastructure deteriorates, the wealthy leave, crime goods up, consumption by government locking people up increases.. as well as dealing with drug overdoses and shootings. And given no body pays except maybe government, it’s not counted as production even though lots of labor in expended. Nor is anything of value produced.
Keynes argued that the last resort is government paying workers to build productive capital assets.
But I bet you think there are too many roads, too many water and sewer, too many power lines. Until you are stuck in traffic, or you have no water or the sewer backs up into your basement, or the power goes out for 3 days. All of a sudden,, you demand government fix it.
Why don’t you pay workers to build good public investments. Fix the roads that are congested with your own money. Thus both workers paid driving up wages, thus demand driving up prices, increasing traffic and congestion so you can spend your money making good investments in roads.
Very solid post, thought provoked.
I can’t tell… Is this a descriptive account, or prescriptive policy advice?
How is this a theory of the business cycle it is a theory of fluctuations in investment and consumption. It does not protect itself from the criticisms of the Austrian Business Cycle. Instead I often feel Tyler just believes that “Great Men” must have had something useful to say to us. Even if they were full of it.
That is the non-Straussian reading of Straussians.
The variable is asset prices, the corrective is a plunge in asset prices. That’s the Austrian “solution” to the misallocation problem. Cowen is too smart to come right out and promote what critics call “depression economics”, but some of his less politically astute colleagues are not. You want disruption? Let asset prices plunge and see what happens. Cowen frames the choice as between makers (investors) and takers (you know who they are), but the so-called makers have the most to lose when asset prices plunge. What they prefer are stable asset prices (propped up by government intervention in markets) and a plunging labor share. Bubbles are the result of too much wealth concentrated in too few makers; plunging asset prices solves both of those “problems”.