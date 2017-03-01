Wesley So, talent extraordinaire

This 23-year-old Filipino-American should be starring in a Malcolm Gladwell column. A few years ago, he was an up-and-coming aggressive, tactical chess prodigy, presumably lacking in the strategic niceties of the game at its highest levels. I recall John Nye, my Filipino-American colleague (and chess player) coming into my office to discuss the astonishing fact that So had risen to number 9 in the world rankings. I suggested that a bit of regression to the mean was in order, and So would not be returning to the top ten anytime soon.
Since that time, So has won four top tournaments in a row, besting Magnus Carlsen, and has had a 56-game non-losing streak, against very high caliber players, and recently he was selected best chess player of the last year. Arguably he is the second best player in the world, and the one most likely to dethrone Carlsen from the world championship.
A turning point for So came in 2014 when he left university and moved to Minnetonka, Minnnesota to live with his adoptive parents, Lotis Key and Renato Kabigting, Key being a former Filipino movie star and now Vice President of the Minnesota Christian Writers Guild. She serves as So’s manager and insisted he not check on-line NBA scores when doing his chess training. Later, So turned away from the internet more fundamentally to focus on chess.
One Filipino international master remarked: “He cannot afford decent training given by well known GM-coaches and has to rely on his pure talent.” Last month he brought on Vladimir Tukmakov as a coach, but he’s had less formal training than any top player in recent memory.
So hopes to learn how to drive a car, and he enjoys playing in Las Vegas: “I like Las Vegas,” So said, laughing. “People are usually drunk. Makes them easier to beat. Just keep drinking.”
So’s style now has evolved to the point where…he doesn’t seem to have a style. He is renowned for his calm and he simply limits the number of mistakes. At the top, top levels, a player without a real style is a player who is hard to train for and hard to beat.
So is religious, and he is considered mild-mannered and humble. The story of Wesley So is not over. Yet Wesley So is an American, and an American hero, and he has received virtually no mainstream media attention.
Is chess an heroic application of a prodigious IQ?
Is there a single WASP in the top 10 for US chess players ? Sad !
Do WASPs even play chess? I’ve never heard of it being a major WASP hobby.
There are some jobs Americans just won’t do…
My understanding is that while he has moved permanently to the US and has transferred to the US Chess Federation (for very solid reasons, as the chess federation in the Philippines is inept), and can thus represent the US in international tournaments, he has not yet changed his citizenship and remains a Filipino.
“I changed federation for the same reason the Philippines has millions of OFWs (overseas Filipino workers). I was poor and not related to anyone powerful so I had to take my chances elsewhere. Where would I be if I hadn’t left? Ask Hari Das Pascua, who is still waiting for game results from 2016 to be submitted to FIDE.
Will I change citizenship? That is years away from happening if ever,”
http://thestandard.com.ph/sports/sports-headlines/227403/gm-wesley-so-still-a-filipino.html
It is only a rumor that So is the love child of Ray Lopez.
On a sort of tangent, I’d be interested to know whether professional, competitive chess (and Go, I guess) players are at all discouraged by the high possibility that they will never be able to beat AI like Deep Blue and AlphaGo.
I’m not saying that they *should* be discouraged – there’s plenty of art and beauty and creativity in these games, and one can enjoy them separately from consideration of winning and losing. I suppose the existence of nigh-unbeatable godlike opponent could be a driver of continuous striving for improvement, for a certain type of competitive person.
Competitive cyclists have no chance of bearing a motorcycle, but that hasn’t diminished the sport.
Is that equivalent, or is there some fundamental difference here because chess is a mental pursuit?
Aw, you beat me to that metaphor!
Actually, I suppose we don’t really know whether cycling is diminished, since faster powered transport already existed at the time the sport developed.
Maybe (probably?) cycle racing would be much more prominent if it were the greatest speed humans could attain.
My guess is that top players don’t even view computers as competition anymore. Human vs. computer chess games are basically as competitive as cyclist vs. motorcycle races.
I think the problem with having computers used so much in chess is that it really cuts down on the possibility of new ideas being employed. Back before computers, when someone sprung a new opening variation or something, there was always some doubt as to whether it was really sound (or refuted the opening!) and so forth. Now we can just get the computer’s opinion – they’re not always right, but still I find it less exciting.
While So is phenomenally good, my money is on Caruana to be the one to beat Carlsen. I don’t think most others have much of a chance… the old guard – especially Aronian and Kramnik – used to be good bets but I think they are well past their peak, and Nakamura is good but has an absolutely dismal personal record vs. Magnus. Wei Yi is a possibility but has yet to prove himself.
Strangely, the US has three players in the top 10 (So, Caruana, Nakamura)… and then the next strongest players are clustered more than 100 elo points below. Still makes us probably the strongest chess nation nowadays, which is strange when you think of the reputation Russia has (they have a lot of very strong players, but their top-calibre group is behind ours now – especially with Kramnik not playing so much these days).
When I go online, I find that Filipinos are very often the most enthusiastic chess players / fans… even back when So had not proved himself, I saw more online support for him (mainly from Filipinos) than anyone else (except of course Magnus himself).
