What should I ask Dave Barry?

Soon I will be doing a conversation with Dave Barry, podcast only, no public event (alas). In case you somehow do not know, that is Dave Barry the humorist. So what should I ask him?
by Tyler Cowen on April 10, 2017 at 9:53 am in Books, Medicine, Philosophy | Permalink
Soon I will be doing a conversation with Dave Barry, podcast only, no public event (alas). In case you somehow do not know, that is Dave Barry the humorist. So what should I ask him?
Previous post: Today is a good day to remember the great Julian Simon
Get smart with the Thesis WordPress Theme from DIYthemes.
Ask him what sort of jokes audiences used to find funny but no longer do – especially outside the realms of political correctness. Also, are people losing their patience with longer stories?
I have read the first line and give reading the rest up. Go to the point already!!
Political jokes are frequently funny. But lately they seem more nasty, more like bullying, then humor. I’m not a fan of Trump but is my perception wrong? Are the jokes less funny, more nasty. Even the jokes directed at Nixon and LBJ seemed funnier in comparison. Is it a function of our divided times, are today’s comedians less gifted, or something else. I don’t want to censor comics, I just want them to be funny.
My eyeballs suddenly got way smaller. Should I stop taking Varvacron?
Which is better: A two handed economist or a one handed one. And, if one handed, whether left or right.
A one handed economist, left handed. Then again, I’m biased.
Does it appear to him that mainstream comedy has become nastier and meaner than during his days in the 80s and 90s? Why?
Why are most comedians who focus on policy and politics, left of center? Other than PJ O’Rourke and Drew Carey (and Dave Barry), there are very few conservative or libertarian humor writers or comedians. I’m thinking especially of the Comedy Central and late night TV variety.
I occasionally read Alexandra Petri (from the WaPo), and her take on things reminds me sometimes of Dave Barry. Does he find other writers emulating his style, does he emulate others, or do I just need to read more humor to recognize how different they are?
Or as a question for Prof. Cowen to ask – would Dave Barry appreciate one of his satirical columns being favorably mentioned by its target or not? – ‘The White House has learned a valuable lesson: read past the headline before sharing a link.
The official White House newsletter on Friday included a link encouraging readers to check out an article titled ‘Trump’s budget makes perfect sense and will fix America, and I will tell you why,’ apparently not realizing it was a piece of satire.
‘This budget will make America a lean, mean fighting machine with bulging, rippling muscles and not an ounce of fat,’ Washington Post opinion writer Alexandra Petri penned in her Thursday column.
‘All schoolchildren will be taught by an F-35 wearing a Make America Great Again hat,’ she continued.’ http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4329618/Alexandra-Petri-humor-column-fools-Trump-White-House.html
Is Dave Barry the alter ego of Carl Hiassen? On Barry’s website (or is it Hiassen’s?), there’s this quote by Hiassen: “Dave Barry remains one of the funniest writers alive.” What does that mean, Barry “remains” one of the funniest writers alive? Is the reference to Barry’s remains? Is he dead?
Ask how he enjoyed having his work made into a TV show and if he’d like to do it again.
I find him funny, I enjoyed reading his bigoted, Ugly American books on travel overseas. His line about Syrian soldiers looking like their camouflage was “fushcia” and designed to be color coordinated with interior decorations still sticks in my mind. Another line I remember is that overseas everybody is so short, in a foreign airport he would bounce a basketball and tell people he was on the American basketball team and people would believe him. True, more so in the old days. Nowadays the kids are eating more protein and catching up in height.
1. Ask him if living in Florida, or the South, gives him real-life inspiration for his jokes.
2. Ask him if he still has fanatical fans. One of the few times I got banned, on Usenet, was back in the 1990s in a forum devoted to DB, from his rabid fans when I was trolling.
I notice he had a kid at age 53, good for him, ask him if it was challenging to raise a kid at that age (just for my personal curiosity). I like old geezers having kids with younger women, as he did. His wife just made the cutoff (age 36) when it’s hard to have kids, good for her.
Wow, this is a curveball. Was very disappointed in his last book on florida. Felt like he mailed it in.
Having said that, please try and have a good portion of the conversation be about Florida and if he’s been able to figure out what the local culture is here if it even exists. Is this just a state of transplants with nothing indigenous of value?
Did he see the movie spring breakers, and is that the closest approximation we have to what Florida means culturally to the rest of the country?
I feel Florida is what the future of the US will look like, taking over the position that California used to occupy. For good and for bad.
How can an individual get more funny?
Any tips on writing good humor?
Please – Prof. Cowen is a font of hilarity just as he is.
Dave Barry’s humor seems like it is meant for 10 year olds. Has it been harder to tap into the 10 year old market when there is YouTube?
Is he Chuck Berry”s cousin?
That’s Marvin. Marvin Berry
Ask him if he’s going to step up and be the libertarian answer to Jon Oliver?