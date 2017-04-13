What should I ask Garry Kasparov?

I will be doing a Conversations with Tyler with him, no public event, podcast only. Today by the way is his birthday, so send along some good questions as a birthday present to him, and a non-birthday present to me!
Garry’s forthcoming book Deep Thinking: Where Machine Intelligence Ends and Human Creativity Begins is just superb, and the podcast will be released around the time of book publication in early May.
Ask:
Who’s your favorite character in Game of Thrones?
Would you have beaten Bobby Fischer at his peak?
Of course, Kasparov wouldn’t know the answer to that. But it would be very interesting to see what he says. Great question.
met him before, he said he can’t know for sure, but likely yes.
Take a smart young person, maybe around age 10-12. What are the chances this person learns chess and tries to become good at it now? Is that percentage too low, given the number of other options? What would you do to change that number?
Ask Garry if he thinks ratings inflation exists in the 2700 level and above (of course he’ll say yes) based on the fact the same people playing when they were younger had lower Elos than today, which defies Father Time (unless you feel–like marathon runners–older chess players play better with time, which is not true statistically), and, as a followup, what he feels the Elo change is (i.e. +50–my best guess–more Elo points)?
Ask him if he still practices secretly online, like Bobby Fischer did.
I bunch of other questions you could ask, besides the obvious political ones, but I’d like to know the above two.
+ ask: is chess art or sport? IMO: Art!! not Sport?!
+ ask: can gambling save chess, if it’s a decentralized prediction market (like GMU professor Hansen is working on, at least from what I saw online a few months ago)? That way, you don’t need permission from a state to gamble (traditionally the central stumbling block in chess gambling, btw NY state has ruled since WWII that chess gambling in Washington Square NYC is not gambling since chess is a game of skill not luck, which is somewhat not true). Or, will such decentralized gambling actually hinder the game of chess, by encouraging cheating?
Ask him how a chess sponsor like me can make money! LOL, I want to make money off some of the players I’ve helped in the Philippines. But, like being an opera sponsor, I don’t think you do it for the money, more for the love of the game. However, it would be nice to back a young player and then have him turn into a Wesley So, and make 100x your money back!
There have been players like Botvinnik, Korchnoi and Anand who certainly aged well Elo wise and probably were not at their best when younger.
Has playing a strategic game such as chess made you (more) paranoid than you otherwise would be? In chess, and especially at the level that you played, few events on the board were due to chance. They were the result of a deliberate action by your opponent following some plan. This is perhaps not the case in the world. People make more mistakes and there is more coincidence in the world than there is in high level chess. To what extent do you think that you over-interpret events as being the consequences of some plan put into action and how do you deal with this problem? <- This question is in relation to seeing the events in St. Peterburg as a false flag event. https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/848982714212634627
Another question:
Do you think that your talent has been wasted on chess? Clearly you are a very intelligent human being. Wouldn’t you have contributed more to “society” / human welfare as say a physicist or a doctor? The marginal benefit of a slightly better chess player in terms of entertainment value are low. Certainly lower than the marginal benefit of say a physicist or a doctor. In general, how much talent do you think is “wasted” in chess? Wouldn’t the world be better off with Magnus Carlsen the innovator rather than Magnus Carlsen the chess player?
Another question:
1. In other sports we see increasingly more physical training. How important is physical fitness in chess? To what extent and at what level of chess does a lack of peak physical fitness become a hindrance to your play?
2. If you meet a smart kid who is talented at chess would you advise her to continue to practice to become a GM and eventually a contender or would you dissuade this kid from the attempt? Why yes, why no? (This is related to the question regarding the social value of chess).
3. How happy would you have been if you never became a world champion and were instead a top 10 player? How big of a difference does being the best mean to you?
4. Lawyers, so I’ve heard, tend to make bad spouses because they’re trained to spot mistakes and can become overly critical towards their spouses. To what extent do you think playing chess has made you more critical when others make mistakes?
5. What’s your best memory?
6. How far has your chess ability declined since you stopped playing competitively and aged? Do you worry that one day you will not be able to play at all?
Dictatorships tend to create a set of wrong incentives ending up promoting crooks and cronies while sidelining capable and honorable people and its legacy usually survives its historic leaders, in that sense how realistic is the idea that Putin’s removal of power will give us a vibrant and democratic Russia in the foreseeable future?
How pessimistic are you, Mr. Kasparov, about Russia’s ability to change its longstanding political/institutional trajectory, which seems to involve some kind of powerful warlord or Tsar-like ruler, a strongman in other words?
why are men’s and women’s chess in separate divisions? One can argue for separating the genders in the 100 yard daxh, but why in chess?
Very interesting question. In poker women and men play along.
In poker, it takes longer for skill differences to become apparent, so differently skilled players can have fun playing together for a while. But they’re still present. There are no women in the world top 50.
The top female chess player isn’t in the top 100 players currently, right?
Honestly, I’m not sure poker, chess, and the 100 yard dash are all that different in the extent they favor men. Different, yes, because the best female sprinter wouldn’t crack the top few hundred male times but would probably make the top 1000. I can’t easily figure that out online.
I’m a bit surprised by that.
At one point, the backgammon engine, Snowie, was able to comfortably beat professionals in standard positions, and had good evaluations of its winning chances, so did well in the ‘doubling dice’ wagering element of game. However, human players discovered one position that it totally misevaluated and were able to win money against it by steering it into this situation and wagering heavily that they would win [1]. Are there analogies for other fields adopting narrow machine intelligence? I am watching a lot of just eat takeaway delivery drones being tested in my borough of London, and can see them being terrorised by kids leaving school as soon as the observers aren’t following 100 yards behind. I’ve also seen plenty of colleagues gleefully screwing with transparent productivity measures. I also observe commuters happily scamming ticket barriers and self-checkouts when they would be noticed/feel shame when dealing with people.
How can issues this be addressed? Increased randomness, or opaqueness of engines? Human supervision? Different procedures/governance rules?
http://www.bkgm.com/articles/Robertie/Forum-6/index.html
Also, does he think there could be a role for computers to generate sharp and human-like middle games for professionals to finish, negating opening preparation and making professional chess more interesting?
My proposed question: How does your (Kasparov’s) unpublished ‘The Blueprint’ collaboration with Peter Thiel & Max Levchin intersect with Tyler’s themes in ‘The Great Stagnation’, ‘Average is Over’ & ‘The Complacent Class’?
Is the human mind best thought of as algorithmic? Is creativity algorithmic? Does he have thoughts on David Cope’s algorithmic music? I ask as I find results from algorithmic music to be informative of the creative process.
Has he participated in building AI or algorithms for creative tasks? Any insights from the process?
Does he ever regret his commitment to chess given the opportunity cost of his intelligence?
Or is the opposite true — did his intelligence come from playing chess?
Does he see a realistic path to democracy for Russia? Putin’s bloodless exit, rise of serious (not Navalny-like) opposition, etc.? Or should we expect a christian (unless Chechnya, where s/christian/muslim/g) fundamentalist dictatorship taking hold there for the foreseeable future?
Several years ago I had dinner with Garry and he argued that if the price of oil dropped below $100 for a sustained period of time, Putin would not be able to hold on to power. So, what happened?
How much does he feel Chess is based intuitive skills and not learned efforts ? It would certainly be one field where 10,000 hours wouldn’t guarantee you will get a GM norm.
I tend to feel it is 33% inspiration ; 67% perspiration. And without both elements you don’t reach the 99% level.
I always wonder . I am a significantly below average player ; when I was sixteen I drew a game against a player in a low-level college tournament. A year later that guy was in the top 20 in the country , could it have been by effort alone or did he have some innate skills that I didn’t realize he had ?
Regarding AI:
“A couple of people talked about how the quest for “optimal Go” wasn’t just about one game, but about grading human communities. Here we have this group of brilliant people who have been competing against each other for centuries, gradually refining their techniques. Did they come pretty close to doing as well as merely human minds could manage? Or did non-intellectual factors – politics, conformity, getting trapped at local maxima – cause them to ignore big parts of possibility-space? Right now it’s very preliminarily looking like the latter, which would be a really interesting result – especially if it gets replicated once AIs take over other human fields.”
Can Kasparov grade the chess community here? What high-level lessons have been learned from Computer Chess? How well did humans do at solving chess? Are there any glaring and consistent inaccuracies that have only been corrected by computer analysis?
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/06/notes-from-the-asilomar-conference-on-beneficial-ai/
I endorse this question and would love to hear his thoughts. I am curious to see how this turned out for chess.
To add to Halting Thoughts’ Go anecdote: AlphaGo plays the game to maximize the likelihood of a win, while the majority of professionals are playing to maximize their score. AlphaGo is content to win by 0.5 points and will begin to simplify the board, even at the loss of points, in order to allow for no chance of a loss. It makes for an (apparently?) unbeatable opponent and amazing beginning game but a less useful/entertaining endgame.
I am immensely curious if something similar happened in chess.
When did chess die? Closer to 1996 or 2005?
Sorry guys, but it’s dead.
How has chess changed since computer evaluation? How can it draw in more spectators? What’s the best time control?
Could chess be a realistic way to improve academic achievement in previously academically under-performing areas and countries?
https://en.chessbase.com/post/60-minutes-chess-in-the-bible-belt-2
Ask him why he considers himself relevant when no other Russian opposition leaders do. Ask him why he has no skin in the game when it comes to his activism. Ask him how it feels to be part of the complacent class.
What does he think of the chance of former Soviet republics and satellite states in the EU staying democracies for the next 30 years?
Who are his favourite contemporary Russian novelists?
When you study how computers play, do you think “Oh, that’s so obvious, I should have thought of that!” or do you have to forcefully apply your mind to see the logic? And are there ever moves that you just can’t appreciate even with the benefit of study?
How do Go players compared to Chess players? What about Poker?
Does or will machine intelligence have the capacity or inclination for desire?
When is his best tip for a beginner at chess.
What car do you drive?
Fernand Gobet has been publishing research for many decades on the possible educational benefits to playing chess. Along with some co-authors he has a paper out in 2017 on the pervasive and extensive methodological issues that trouble the research in this area. Given that traditionally the research has been looking for benefits in areas such as better grades in mathematics classes, are there any areas where you think chess provides benefits that should be looked at more carefully, like say perhaps epistemic humility, or possibly de-biasing benefits such as learning to play against the opponent’s rating instead of their physical appearance?