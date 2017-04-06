Voluntary dining in hospitals

Label this not The Department of Why Not but rather The Department of Why?
The Howsers are far from the only regulars at the Castle Creek Cafe, located inside Aspen Valley Hospital. It’s a popular breakfast spot for city workers. It also feeds people on both sides of the law; police officers visit daily, and the cafe delivers to inmates at the local jail 7 days a week. The cafe makes a point of welcoming community members with no hospital affiliation. And its menus, made available to view a month at a time, include items like herbed farro pilaf, corn soufflé, and panko crusted cod. We’re a long way away from institutional slop. [TC: speak for yourself, buster!]
The Howsers discovered the cafe, which Mary calls “the best kept secret in Aspen,” after having some tests done in the hospital. She says, “Never in my wildest dreams did I think hospital food could be tasty!” The experience has even inspired them to check out restaurants at other hospitals.
One Colorado hospital restaurant that should be next on their list is Manna, within Castle Rock Adventist Hospital.
I am sorry people, but I am going to stick with theory on this one. No data will be sampled, unless you count this enthusiastic description from Tim Davis as evidence of sorts:
“Their menu has real gourmet style food you would expect from a high priced restaurant, but sold to you at a much more affordable price,” he says. One dish is maple glazed duck confit, consisting of a maple glazed duck leg served with swiss chard and spätzle, for $9. The grilled Thai cabbage steak, with marinated cabbage, spicy lime dressing, and shishito pepper, is even cheaper. Their burger buns even come adorned with a monogrammed M.
A further advantage is that the staff don’t push you out the door to leave, in addition the dining rooms are spacious and somber.
Mises was right about the a priori!
Here is the article, with further testimonials, and for the hat tip I thank Steve Rossi.
I worked across from a hospital once. I used to drop by their cafeteria for lunch since they served a lot of good food (i.e. not “healthy”). I particularly liked their burgers and fries. I recall one of the emergency room doctors once commenting that they expected to see me in their ER at some point in the future.
Since this is posted on an economics blog, it would have been nice to know if the restaurant actually turns a profit, or at least breaks even.
I would hope so; they have a pretty captive market.
Who works in hospitals? Doctors. How does one assure the attendance of doctors at a meeting? Provide free food. If one wants lawyers to attend a meeting (I know, why would one), provide free drinks. But for doctors, it’s free food. Not necessarily good food, but free food. Bon appetit.
Do they include the “rent” on the facility when calculating charges for food?
But how’s the meatloaf? You can always tell the quality of hospital food from the meatloaf (sometimes though it’s the only thing on the menu). I notice BTW that northern VA hospitals have Panera Bread shops inside their facilities, sure sign that the hospital food is not that good.
Bonus trivia: Panera Bread was sold for $7B, too much, no?! Reminds me a bit of “Parmalot” and their 12 billion USD scandal from yesteryear:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2004-01-11/how-parmalat-went-sour – how do you get rich off of commodity food? Bread, sheez, I make bread in my bread maker, and my family makes many loaves by hand, it’s easy. They don’t put enough salt in their bread and it’s too crumbly, but it’s good tasting.
This is proof of what ills our health care system.
Gourmet food? Hospitals that are being renovated to rival luxury hotels? These are signs that things are really out of whack in our health system.
15 years ago, when I had my first child, my wife had to share a room. Maybe 5 years after that, private rooms became the norm. Perhaps a couple generations ago, there would probably be wards, with no rooms whatsoever.
Which do you think is more efficient?
But at least there are no beautiful women there.
Okay, it’s Aspen. That is the obvious explanation for fine dining in the hospital. Are people in Aspen actually sick? I don’t think so. I’ve never stayed in Aspen. In Basalt many times, but not Aspen. My son and I would go to dinner in Aspen. In 1994, he insisted that we go to Mezzaluna. The food was good enough, but OJ wasn’t there.
I’m stickin’ to the
McDonalds
In the local hospital.
In the article it mentions that the hospital subsidizes the prices of the food. You would imagine every subsidy for monogrammed plates and maple glazed duck, is less money going to improving the actual delivery of healthcare services–But hey why bother with that!–the insurance companies both public and private still pay either way–why focus on pleasing the patient, because they are not the customer anyway–most direct way to confuse the patient into thinking they are being well taken care of is to feed them steak at a reduced cost! Maybe sell them a knee replacement they don’t need while they’re there.
The other big problem highlighted here is that people like hanging out in hospitals. This is alarming. America needs to wake up to the fact that we are over-medicalized and over-treated in large part because we view consuming health care interventions as improving our health–though most do not. When its the “cool” or “in the know” thing to “eat at the hospital” you know one of the major problems with healthcare spending is simply one of American culture–we just like consuming healthcare, as we like consuming all things. Fooled by marketing, misaligned incentives from Doctors, no price signaling, all fueled by a perceived free-lunch through Medicare and Medicaid and now it’s a party.
This also speaks to a very similar phenomenon to what is happening in American higher education. Colleges use big gyms and sporting facilities, and indeed high- end cafeteria food and many other amenities to lure students. It’s an arms race of amenities to signal “this is the place you should be.” Meanwhile college tuition rises as subsides for tuition keep the student applications increasing year after year–and colleges have really no incentives to lower their spending on giving out all the goodies to students. Education doesn’t really improve but that’s beside the point. But every dollar going to this kind of spending is one dollar not going to fund scholarships etc. (See Malcolm Gladwell’s recent podcast on this)