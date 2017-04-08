Moving to China and how to do it

A loyal MR reader writes to me:

I’m planning on…spending the summer in China before starting the program in Beijing in September…

How much emphasis should I spend generally on language study vs. travel in China vs. reading in English about the country? For this summer, I was thinking of holing up in one city and finding tutors to do 10hrs/day of study, traveling around the country, or some combination of the two.

Here’s how one blogger described what three months of intensive gave him: “My level of Chinese is sufficient to deal with most basic necessities of living, travel, make new friends and have interesting conversations entirely in Chinese. I can also read most of simple emails, menus and signs, although my reading still lags behind my speaking ability. I’m still not at a level where I could easily understand group conversations, movies, television or read books or newspapers.”

Also, any cities in particular you’d like to spend three months in?

What type/mix of books should I be reading over the next few months in the states to prep? Any particular titles come to mind?

Ideas for Master theses in economics that would benefit from being in-country even with relatively limited language ability?