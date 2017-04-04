Do safe cars cost more to ensure?

New cars loaded with high-tech crash-prevention gear are having a perverse effect on car-insurance costs: They are soaring.
Safety features such as autonomous braking and systems to prevent drivers from drifting out of their lanes are increasingly available on vehicles rolling off assembly lines. Auto companies and third-party researchers say these features help prevent crashes and are building blocks to self-driving cars. But progress comes with a price.
Enabling the safety tech are cameras, sensors, microprocessors and other hardware whose repair costs can be more than five times that of conventional parts. And the equipment is often located in bumpers, fenders and external mirrors—the very spots that tend to get hit in a crash. Insurance companies, unwilling to shoulder all the pain, are passing some of the cost off to buyers.
Here is more from Christina Rogers and Leslie Scism at the WSJ.
So not only do we lose more privacy with each tech advance, but we pay more for the privilege?
Just wait until results of “brain prosthesis” start getting pumped.
Of course, insurers see these “safety” features for what they are: sales gimmicks.
I wouldn’t call them gimmicks, but do they really increase safety, or are they convenience features? It seems plausible that reduced driver attentiveness will offset potential safety gains.
Since they are new, insurance companies probably don’t have good data on their safety.
If insurers throught they were a good idea, they would provide a discount. On rearview cameras we do have data:
“Between 2008 and 2011 – the most recent years for which data was made available by NHTSA – backup cameras more than doubled from 32% to 68% of all new cars sold. But injuries fell less than 8%, from about 13,000 down to 12,000. The improvement in safety has been very gradual from year to year.”
Almost certainly all the benefits of backup cameras are in SUVs or similar vehicles, and not smaller cars.
If they were perfect and stopped all back-up accidents, what rate would we expect back-up accidents to fall?
About 8% of cars are replaced each year. If injuries fell 8% over 3 years, and about 50% of new cars over those 3 years have backup cameras, it sounds like, rough ballpark, they are stopping maybe 2/3 of accidents.
And that’s assuming that drivers who buy backup camera equipped cars are equally likely to hit pedestrians as other drivers.
And also starting from a zero-baseline of cameras installed in cars. So my handwavey number says they’ll stop about 50% of back-up injuries.
What would we otherwise pay to stop 7000 injuries a year?
An 8% decrease is pretty good for cheap back up cameras.
Vehicles equipped with automatic braking or front-collision warning are less likely to cause a rear-end crash, according to a study released Thursday by the insurance indu33stry.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says automatic braking—which can bring the car to a stop if it senses an imminent collision—can reduce rear-end crashes by 40 percent. Front collision warning—which warns the driver but doesn’t brake—cuts the risk of a rear-end crash by 23 percent.
That’s not even counting externalities. Once a critical mass of cars on the freeway have autonomous breaking, the probability of a multi-car pileup drops dramatically.
When I was in college I had a car with “autonomous breaking”… 🙂
safety goes up, insurance goes up.
safety goes down, insurance goes down.
it’s almost as if insurance is rent seeking, now that (at least in my state) it is mandated by law.
How’s it going to work if it’s not mandated?
Home insurance is not mandated (although if you have a mortgage your lender may insist on it).
I’m trying to decide if this is serious or not. In a world in which AAA exists, the answer is obvious.
Insurance is worth buying if the cost of the premiums is less than (the cost of replacing the thing out of pocket + any additional benefits the company offers). Remember, “cost” isn’t just money–time, inconvenience, scheduling, and the like are all factors here. I can build home owner’s insurance into my budget. I can’t necessarily build buying a new water heater into it. If my lifestyle were different I wouldn’t care, because I can replace a water heater. But I travel a lot, and my wife can’t. That’s the sort of non-fiscal consideration I’m talking about.
Also bear in mind that the additional benefits are not trivial. Insurance companies hire lawyers, and pay them MUCH better than I could pay one on my own. So, for example, when someone sued me for an accident I was able to hand it off to the insurance company’s lawyers, who dealt with it. Had I had to pay for a lawyer I would not have gotten one half as good, and could have faced much more serious consequences. For me–and for many, many other people–the cost is worth it. For others, it’s not. I know Ohio has provisions for being self-insured.
You aren’t mandated to have insurance in any state other than liability insurance. Opt, if you wish, to have no coverage at all on your fancy, most expensive car that has lots of safety features…you just have to show that you can cover someone else if you damage their stuff.
Exactly.
Let’s not confuse liability insurance with collision and theft coverage. The damage you can do with your car is substantial. It’s not unreasonable for the state to insist that you make some sort of arrangement to cover it as a prerequisite to driving a car.
Or maybe it’s just price discrimination.
Yep, that is what I was thinking (in addtion to costs). Safety features are now optional and only more well-to-do will buy them.
This brings to mind a presentation a few years back by a robotics group that wanted my facility to know about their sensor manufacturing capability. The company had developed that expertise because sensors were the most expensive portion of their robotics systems.
I am also thinking about the SRS light that was lit up on my Accord for its last few years, indicating that the airbag system had malfunctioned and would no longer deploy. I never gave any thought to repairing it.
Higher rates on safe cars mean fewer safe cars will be sold. If more safe cars were sold, there would be less of a need for insurance, so by discouraging buying safe cars, the insurance companies are keeping themselves in business.
Or, they are using the extra money to save for retirement for when safe cars put them out of business.
When I read the headline, I was expecting a Peltzman Effect thing. Darn!
Insurance actuaries are the least likely of villains; they tend to be very tidy and precise. And their business is one of precision, too. If these safety devices reduced costs, rates would fall. It’s a competitive business (except for the thieves who sell “guaranteed issue” life insurance to unsuspecting seniors; these should be hanged) and customers are very sensitive to rates.
This is the Apple Effect: any technological advance is immediately embraced and adopted, the old idea of cost/benefit ratios is dead. Today’s consumers want the shiny and new and don’t question the price. Insurance is old and dull – on that, they notice the cost.
If insurance companies are so precise and methodical, why would they offer a discount for having a car alarm – a device which does nothing to prevent crime and damage, because it can only go off after damage is done, and most of the time, it’s a false alarm so we’ve all had to learn to ignore them. They’re a nuisance which society pays the cost for with it’s sanity and sleep, and insurance companies are incentivising it.
Possibly because drivers with alarms are more cautious than those without?
“New York State law requires insurers to give a discount to policyholders who have anti-theft
devices on their automobiles”
I mean, I am not going to hang my hat on this, but it was only a minute of googling.
Obama’s CAFE standards are a bigger issue. Mild steel is being replaced with specialty high strength steel, aluminum, and even carbon fiber in order to make cars lighter and more efficient.
The downside is that they are far less repairable. Even thinner steel means more crash damage, as anyone who has been in an accident in a Honda knows well.
Also, smaller, more complicated turbocharged engines have been substituted for simpler, larger engines, and transmissions with more speeds have been added. Again, more costly to repair, with lower reliability to boot. And the real world mileage improvement is questionable.
“I and other scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology estimate that the new standards will cost the economy on the whole — for the same reduction in gas use — at least six times more than a federal gas tax of roughly 45 cents per dollar of gasoline. That is because a gas tax provides immediate, direct incentives for drivers to reduce gasoline use, while the efficiency standards must squeeze the reduction out of new vehicles only. The new standards also encourage more driving, not less.”
With the evolving AI driving systems being a disruptive threat to the auto insurance business by decreasing the huge loss of life and injury on our highways, it makes sense for them to try and destroy this evolving technology. They get a percentage of all the damage done by automobiles and anything that reduces the damage, reduces their ultimate size and profits.
I will bet they don’t have any valid statistics to back up their increasing rates. This is political statistics where you assume the same, not lower, accident probabilities then claim higher costs per repair.
When you get the average annual car-insurance premium increased 14% since 2014 with insignificant market penetration of these advanced systems in the overall cars making the average, you know that it is just insurance companies games and rent seeking using all the regulations to prevent competition.
It’s a competitive market. Without some massive collusion, some insurer will start lowering their prices to gain market share. However, the smart technologies are just a few years old. There’s not that much evidence to go on at this time.
Just so. Rates have risen due to rising claims. It costs more to repair newer vehicles, as many have pointed out, and lawyer advertising has also increased the liability experience cost. Claims aren’t paid by money that grows on trees.
This seems likely to be a temporary effect and over the long term prices will fall as more cars have them and the costs fall..
A) Most cars don’t have these features yet, and they generally don’t help you avoid being hit by somebody else. This will change as the prevalence of smart cars change.
B) The price of the equipment will either fall, or at the least be stable, but the capabilities will rise as better computing and software gets upgraded every 3 model years. The hardware infrastructure is essentially a one time hike in price.
C) The insurance company will charge based upon hard evidence. It’s easy to see the cost of repairs in a given model almost immediately. It’s harder to tell how much safer a given model will be and what that will save in the long run. Over the long run, if the equipment is truly safer, then the insurance prices will fall.
Nope.
My software costs have gone up year on year. These sensors are fussy and prone to failure as well.
And the expertise required to repair these units to a factory calibrated working condition is very high and very expensive.
“My software costs have gone up year on year. ”
In inflation adjusted terms per unit used, that’s unlikely to be true for a major automobile manufacturer. They spend $1 million in year 1 for software that goes on 10K cars and then spend $2 million in year 2 for the same software that goes on 50K cars.
“These sensors are fussy and prone to failure as well. And the expertise required to repair these units to a factory calibrated working condition is very high and very expensive.”
I’ve never heard of a shop repairing them. You just replace the units involved. If the units are significantly reducing collisions then the aggregate cost of replacing them is rather minor.
The assumption here is the added cost is a permanent state of affairs. But what makes up these costs? Software, cameras, computers. These things are still on Moore’s law.
Software isn’t.
My cynical view would be that gee-whiz features (seem to) help sell the car (in the dealer’s estimation) and then those sensors are additional parts sales. Win-win.
The last time we bought a car the dealer tried to sell us an extended warranty “because there are so many sensors now, and they fail.” I said “are you actually telling me Hondas are less reliable than they used to be?” At that point, trying to sell the warranty, he basically said “yes.”
We got the same sales pitch change from Super Honda Reliability to All these New Sensors Are Crap when we transitioned from the vehicle salesman to the warranty salesman too. And the only issue we have had with the van has been a recurring but intermittent gremlin that keeps the system form properly switching between the backup camera, side camera and infotainment display.
If the sensor on my accord’s radar, camera, etc. fail; it will still be as safe as the vehicle it replaced.
Assuming you don’t back up blindly and wait for the beep to tell you if someone is there.
Time for a belated “innovation tax” on all these unhelpful tech firms foisting their stultifying technologies? Let them pay through their digital noses. (When WILL sales taxes begin to be levied against online retailers? That’s long overdue, too.)
This is a very interesting problem with ADAS systems.
Probably the most important ADAS system is Automatic Emergency Braking (which is sometimes combined with Forward Collision Warning). This feature will be mandatory on all new cars for the 2022 model year, and will save thousands of lives.
Despite the benefits, AEB is only a collision mitigation technology. In many cases, the vehicle will still be totaled after a crash.
The societal cost of car accidents of primarily in the lives lost (over 40,000 in the US last year). If these new technologies are more expensive to insure, policymakers could mandate increasing bodily injury coverage as part of auto insurance. This could help internalize the benefits of these safety features.
The BEA index of new car prices has increased; 2013=1.2%, 2014 = 1.1%, 2015 = 0.7%, and 2016 = 0.02%. This is an index of actual prices paid.
The CPI for new cars that is quality adjusted so it would exclude these new features has changed 2113 = 0.5%, 2014 = – 0..3%, 2015 = – 0.05%, and 2016 = – 0.5%.
Either way these new items are having very little impact on overall car prices. I’m sure this is largely due to only the more expensive models having these features.
Now that I have personal experience, I will not buy a car without the new technologies. A few tenths of a second before our highway head on crash 1/1/17 I saw the roof of the approaching car on my side of a double yellow line, just past the vertex of a hill. My foot never reached the brake, so we were both going 65+ at impact. With automatic braking, we might have slowed, and my wife may not have suffered near fatal injuries. No doubt the cars would still be totaled. One day we may have the technology to avoid these sorts of accidents in the future.
This post is a good example of failing to include in the measure of product quality the avoided costs of death or disability.
When you measure only property loss but exclude death or disability in your calculations you miss the whole point.
Sure, the property damage costs is more because it costs more to repair the bumper,
But,
You are Dead if you don’t have it.
Would you rather be Dead?