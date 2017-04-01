Saturday assorted links

1. Did migration of the non-complacent to America help make Scandinavian social democracy stable? And Free Exchange on parties and pies.
2. Powers and abilities of Superman.
3. “Turns out that when you live with a federal symbol up close and personal, day in and day out, it’s a little harder to think of them as majestic. Bald eagles show up in the local police blotter alongside reports of drunk fishermen passing out in the wrong bunk or taking off in someone else’s forklift.” Link here.
4. “At 180 grams, Goslow’s egg might be the heaviest on Canadian record…The record for the heaviest chicken egg in the world was reportedly laid by a hen in New Jersey, USA in 1956. That egg was 454 grams.” Link here.
That Economist article is fantastic, starting with this selected Bannon quote – ‘And then the Republicans, it’s all this theoretical Cato Institute, Austrian economics, limited government—which just doesn’t have any depth to it. They’re not living in the real world.’
Followed by this observation- ‘Republicans are lost in theory, unburdened by empirical evidence.’
The conclusion is ‘The point is not that every American who cares about economic growth should vote for Democrats. Rather, it’s that Republicans don’t have a monopoly on policies that make more pie. They just have a monopoly on talking about them.’
I like pie.
There is something funny about that Nigerian bobsleigh team.
5. I think the Jamaican one was first.
Isn’t it suspicious that the record egg was within one gram of a pound?
As per the Guinness link it was 1 pound.
Right to be suspicious. But what do you do if it was exactly 1 pound? Report it as 15.5 or 16.5 oz?
Possibly apocryphal story about Mt Everest. The first measurements showed 29,000 ft. Thinking no one would believe the figure , they made it 29,002 ft
Is there a Straussian reading of the Powers and Abilities of Superman page?
Super-ventriloquism means that we are all puppets dancing to Superman’s tune.
And we still don’t know if he has Super Humor.