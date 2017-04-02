Shall we make life easier yet?

Frictionlessness encourages bad habits. For those who resent the time suck of 1-click ordering, Domino’s has pioneered “zero-click” pizza-buying. Simply open the app and, after ten seconds, it automatically places a pre-set order. Domino’s competitors are working on a “direct-to-mouth” drone-delivery service that will send individual slices of pizza into your home via an electronic flap. Pizza experts are seeking ways around the “chewing bottleneck”.
Payments are also subject to facile externality. Three in five Britons say they spend more with a wave of the plastic than they would with cash. Ordering goods using Alexa, a voice-activated assistant, is as easy as saying its name. Tech firms are working on gesture-controlled devices that could enable payments with just a furtive glance of desire.
That is from The Economist, and the pointer is from Tyro.
Innovative technology to separate me from my money?
Who’d of thought???
Late april fool?
I already patented a device that just orders everything you see in order to obtain venture capital funding for my new business that always loses money, we IPO next week.
The problem with cash is that the savings comes in the form of change, which can only be used in Ecuador. It also takes to long to figure out how much you spend, so they probably just gave up keeping track and reported however much they spent when they quit.
The first practical example of AI will be an app that saves you from even opening it. It will detect from subtle clues in your person and immediate environment what you want for dinner and will order without you even asking.
How beauteous mankind is! O brave new world, That has such people in’t!
And then, of course, the AI will torture you for all eternity because you didn’t not open it earlier.
Real men only eat the meat of animals they hunt…….
Of course, the bad habits are the impulse buying that frictionless ordering encourages. Amazon is in a league by itself! All it takes is one click and, viola, it’s yours. Indeed, one gets the feeling that it’s free. And with Amazon, the world is your oyster! Regulating Wall Street is a waste of time and resources. What the government needs to do is prohibit frictionless ordering. We are already too fat and too much in debt, much of it the result of frictionless ordering. If anything, buying stuff should be a pain in the ass so we would have larger bank balances instead of larger asses.
Forget “smartphones”: Tech Idiocy is the name of the game.