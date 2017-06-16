Amazon is buying Whole Foods

Matt Yglesias: “A big city daily newspaper, physical bookstores, a supermarket chain. Bezos’ futuristic vision is all coming together.”
Alex T. tweeted: “I already do 80% of my shopping at Amazon and Whole Foods. I am beginning to get worried.”
Ross Douthat: “What if Bezos intends to turn Whole Foods into a Mormon-style charitable storehouse …”
Me: “Perhaps preserving my favorite brands of Whole Foods dark chocolate is Jeff Bezos’s plan for short-run public charity.”
@JesalTV: Jeff Bezos: “Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods.” Alexa: “Sure, Jeff. Buying Whole Foods now.” Jeff Bezos: “WHA- ahh go ahead.”
Here is an earlier Conor Sen piece on Amazon acquisition strategy.
And above all else: “Dow opens down 10 points. Amazon jumps 3% after deal to buy Whole Foods. Walmart slumps 7%, Kroger plunges 16%”
Here are more retail share price declines.
Last I heard, Whole Foods was circling the drain because other, cheaper grocery stores were incorporating organic food (or other food that white people believe, often with no basis, to be healthier than regular food) into their offerings at a lower price.
Then again, I had also heard that the Washington Post was circling the drain before Bezos acquired it. Perhaps these are his charity cases.
Indeed, the people selling “organic” products got really angry that an alternative organization started with the “non-gmo” label, this one https://www.nongmoproject.org/product-verification/
You would think Johnathan Haidt would have something to say about some peoples obsession with the physical and therefore moral (at least in their heads) purity of organic food.
Not the DOJ would have held this up anyway, but owning the local paper might make this go more smoothly. If Bezos sees acquisition as the future for his company, then buying the WaPo has a whole new sinister aspect to it.
I’m not saying that’s why he did it, but my cynical side sees it that way.
Bezos we have a problem. I made a comment in the “charitable” post yesterday…this is getting beyond cornering the market. This is cornering economies, all eggs in one basket etc. etc. etc.
FAAMG needs to be put under anti-trust scrutiny at this point.
More-or-less according to Tyler Cowen and Alex Tabarrock, Monopoly Analysis doesn’t really apply to Silicon Valley businesses because the People who run them are super smart and cool and therefore beyond repproach.
According to a quick Google, Amazon has 43% market share in online sales. Doesn’t seem like monopoly territory to me–and a lot of that 43% is just other sellers using Amazon as a platform. Whole Foods is a drop in the bucket–not going to change this much.
I know that. Don’t you think I know that? I find it so funny that you think that I don’t know that. So funny.
Some day Amazon will report two consecutive profitable quarters.
Seen on Bloomberg TV yesterday afternoon: commercial real estate capitalization rates are at 2006 bubble lows: approximately 4% for multi-family and 5% for office properties. While this reflects near-zero rates everywhere, likely it is unsustainable.
Much of the post-election rally is concentrated in a small number of super-hot corporations.
From June 12, 2017 Barron’s: June 9, Friday – NAS down 1.8%. Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google/Alphabet = 56% of NAS 100 YTD gains, and 43% of aggregate value; also 40% of S&P 500 YTD gain. Google was down 3.4%; Facebook down 3.3%; Amazon down 3.2%; Microsoft down 2.3%. Before Friday sell-off, tech was up 22% YTD.
A major problem with asset bubbles is that no one knows they exist until they crash.
Amazon has continually been profitable since the beginning of 2015. It’s just a small profit compared to their market cap.
GAAP does not appropriately measure the value R&D assets. About two-thirds of Amazon’s gains over the past year have been converted to technology. It’s hard to estimate a dollar value for the technology. But GAAP essentially treats “software developed internally for R&D activities” as though it’s used once and set on fire, even though it’s clearly still valuable and we’ll probably see Amazon rent some of it out.
They now they exist. But everyone dances when the music is playing. If you are managing OP’s money, being right about the market at the wrong time is functionally still being wrong.
http://desertoftherealeconomicsanalysis.blogspot.com/2017/06/etfs-on-road-to-serpentdom.html
Not to crow. Well, to crow. If I had bought a few more Costcos puts I could write one check for that Ducati 1199 Paginale and the Lotus Evora I have been pinning for. Costco and grocery stores got pounded with the news.
“A major problem with asset bubbles is that no one knows they exist until they crash.”
I have to disagree. People, lots of them, see them all the time but can’t do anything until the cost of changing is less than the cost of staying the same. There is “motivation” cost.
We are in a major bubble right now. Lots of people can see it. Lots of people are preparing for its collapse. Lots of people are also refusing to see these things for what they are because their shares must go up up and up. Animal spirits, not enlightened self-interest.
Amazon has only 43% market share as I noted above, and they got where they are by providing groundbreaking services that are beneficial to people. There is no monopoly here, and this would be a classic case of punishing a company for success.
General Motors never exceeded 50 percent market share, but the Nixon administration was about to break up that company prior to the oil crisis.
The legal definition of monopoly is more complicated than market share.
43% of the online market is huge and Amazon is clearly stifling competition within the space causing downward pricing pressure across the online and physical spectrum. Their market cap is also ludicrous.
This is the 21st century. You can’t wait until you have a JP Morgan or Standard Oil standing in front of you for what it is. The FAAMGs are gunning to be the only game in town. Everything they do suggests it. It’s time to dust-off and perhaps review some provisions, but also put them under a microscope.
Is anyone worried that Fat Matt is becoming the new voice of the BroBos?
No. I already knew Matt Yglesias was a lapdog.
So now we are going to see Amazon robots restocking the shelves in Whole Foods?
You Robots… They Tax Humans, Don’t They?
The EU decided not to tax robots. http://newatlas.com/eu-robot-law-proposal-passes-parliament/47971/
The “rights and responsibilities” of Robots and AI is an interesting topic;
This is what Walmart has been doing, but in reverse.
Walmart sucks at online merchandising, especially in high margin areas. So they went out and bought some online merchandising experience.
Amazon doesn’t have much grocery experience, so they went out and bought some grocery experience.
Walmart, a low, but consistent, profit company is trying to improve in a high margin area.
Amazon, a no profit company is trying to improve in a razor thin margin area.
Amazon is profitable, but this deal is accretive since WF is more profitable (significantly lower PE ratio). So Amazon is up, which is rare for the acquirer.
I suspect it’s more about Amazon’s expected ability to be an online grocery juggernaut, rather than Wholefoods’ current profitability.
Probably both. Accretive deals are good.
It’s fitting that Kroger stock went down. Amazon pays sales tax now, so there’s no legal reason for them to minimize a physical presence in retail anymore. They’re free to move towards being a full service retail conglomerate, with physical stores integrated into its online service and (eventually) private delivery service. Whole Foods makes sense as a purchase, too – it moves them closer to doing grocery deliveries, and allows them to charge a slightly higher premium on price for it.
Kroger is a competitor with Amazon (and Whole Foods) in the online grocery delivery service.
I was going to say my charity idea is giving away free Jalapeno hummus.
I don’t get it. Whole Foods occupies an entirely different market niche from Wal-Mart. In what sense are they competitors?
Does Wal-mart occupy a different market niche then amazon though? I already buy plenty of crap from amazon that I could from wallmart. Now I can by bananas and save myself a trip to wall-mart’s grocery dept.
Food. Walmart sells a ton of food. Different clientele though.
Wal-mart, Kroger, Amazon, and Whole Foods are all competitors in online grocery delivery.
There’s already a grocery price war in the Seattle area. I imagine it will heat up.
I like Kroger. Here thats QFC and Fred Meyer. It’s well run. But Safeway has been giving away money for months now so I’ve been shopping there.
Whole Foods was done for either way.
It’s not done for, they are even keeping Mackey in charge and not changing the branding.
For now.
Will the selection change? Will prices become more competitive? Will they sell Jiff and take coupons? Will they still be selling gross looking organic “hamburger” for $7.99 a pound?
The Whole Paycheck model was interesting for a while. But in a year, I think it will be unrecognizable.
TIL Fred Meyer and Fred Meijer were both grocery stores.
Trader Joe’s would have been a smarter move. The stores are smaller and more numerous, so a good place for synergies with the parent company, like free shipping to your nearest Trader Joe’s. I shop at both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, but I probably spend 5 times more at Trader Joe’s.
Maybe, but Trader Joe’s wasn’t for sale and Whole Foods was cheap.
Whole Foods was cheap.
First time those words have ever been spoken.
Bezos has succeeded by failing, failing to generate much in the way of profits. Amazon is a cult, enjoying an ever increasing stock price not in spite of not generating profits but because of it. The problem with companies operating in reality (Walmart, Kroger) is they are expecting to generate profits. Down is up, up is down, an ignoramus and likely traitor in the Oval Office. These are interesting times.
You’re right…….until 2014.
Have you seen the recent numbers? http://financials.morningstar.com/income-statement/is.html?t=AMZN
Net income(million USD)
2015 – 596
2016 – 2371
Profit margin
2015 – 0.55%
2016 – 1.74%
For context, Walmart had profit margin went down from 3.62 to 2.8% from 2012 to 2016 with stagnating revenues. Amazon revenue grew 122% from 2012 to 2016. Amazon stock can be considered expensive but it’s a working business anyway.
Most of the profits are generated by the cloud service; Amazon’s core business, online sales, continues to run at a loss or near break even. Operating Whole Foods at a loss not only won’t hurt Amazon’s stock price, it may increase it!
Cheap prime for recipients of govt benefits and buying Whole Paycheck- Bezoz is telling you what you already know: the only viable market segments left are ppl receiving gov’t benefits and 1%ers. The middle class is dead
Grocery is about to become brutal, particularly in the anti-science organic sector. Hardly seems like a smart move to me.
I don’t care about “anti-science” GMO’s, I just don’t want hormones and pesticides in my food (and I guess I’d like my Chickens to be able to stand up). Unfortunately, there’s no label for that, so I’m stuck overpaying for non-GMO organic too. Hopefully, someone realizes this and can segment the market appropriately based on what people actually want. Amazon has done this with other markets–here’s to hoping they can do that here.
As long as Bezoz stays away from Wegmans, I’m fine.
I don’t know about the rest of the country, but in NY the Whole Foods stores’ main problem is they can’t move people through the store quickly enough. I tried them a few times and there were always horrendous check-out lines, so I stopped trying. So the NYC stores at least seem a very good fit with the grab-and-go technology Amazon has been testing in Seattle.
Bezos must have liked my tweet yesterday: https://twitter.com/BrianHollar/status/875451275105542145
There are no such things as food deserts. There are places where people don’t want vegetables.
It’s worse than that, there are probably places where people don’t know what vegetables are:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/wonk/wp/2017/06/15/seven-percent-of-americans-think-chocolate-milk-comes-from-brown-cows-and-thats-not-even-the-scary-part/
Lizardmen constant.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2013/04/12/noisy-poll-results-and-reptilian-muslim-climatologists-from-mars/
Exactly the quality of content we’ve come to expect from WaPo. “Who cares if it’s true, we need clicks.”