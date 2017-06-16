Amazon is buying Whole Foods

by on June 16, 2017 at 9:39 am in Current Affairs, Food and Drink, Web/Tech | Permalink

Matt Yglesias: “A big city daily newspaper, physical bookstores, a supermarket chain. Bezos’ futuristic vision is all coming together.”

Alex T. tweeted: “I already do 80% of my shopping at Amazon and Whole Foods. I am beginning to get worried.”

Ross Douthat: “What if Bezos intends to turn Whole Foods into a Mormon-style charitable storehouse …”

Me: “Perhaps preserving my favorite brands of Whole Foods dark chocolate is Jeff Bezos’s plan for short-run public charity.”

@JesalTV: Jeff Bezos: “Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods.” Alexa: “Sure, Jeff. Buying Whole Foods now.” Jeff Bezos: “WHA- ahh go ahead.”

Here is an earlier Conor Sen piece on Amazon acquisition strategy.

And Stratechery on Amazon.

And above all else: “Dow opens down 10 points. Amazon jumps 3% after deal to buy Whole Foods. Walmart slumps 7%, Kroger plunges 16%”

Here are more retail share price declines.

53 comments

1 Hadur June 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

Last I heard, Whole Foods was circling the drain because other, cheaper grocery stores were incorporating organic food (or other food that white people believe, often with no basis, to be healthier than regular food) into their offerings at a lower price.

Then again, I had also heard that the Washington Post was circling the drain before Bezos acquired it. Perhaps these are his charity cases.

Reply

2 Axa June 16, 2017 at 10:05 am

Indeed, the people selling “organic” products got really angry that an alternative organization started with the “non-gmo” label, this one https://www.nongmoproject.org/product-verification/

Reply

3 mskings June 16, 2017 at 10:19 am

be careful little brodillas, grocery stores are not something u get.

Pump ur breaks verily. Watch ur step. Be weary.

Reply

4 Hazel Meade June 16, 2017 at 1:11 pm

You would think Johnathan Haidt would have something to say about some peoples obsession with the physical and therefore moral (at least in their heads) purity of organic food.

Reply

5 Ted Craig June 16, 2017 at 9:47 am

“I already do 80% of my shopping at Amazon and Whole Foods. I am beginning to get worried.”

Not the DOJ would have held this up anyway, but owning the local paper might make this go more smoothly. If Bezos sees acquisition as the future for his company, then buying the WaPo has a whole new sinister aspect to it.

I’m not saying that’s why he did it, but my cynical side sees it that way.

Reply

6 EverExtruder June 16, 2017 at 9:55 am

Bezos we have a problem. I made a comment in the “charitable” post yesterday…this is getting beyond cornering the market. This is cornering economies, all eggs in one basket etc. etc. etc.

FAAMG needs to be put under anti-trust scrutiny at this point.

Reply

7 Believe it! June 16, 2017 at 10:03 am

More-or-less according to Tyler Cowen and Alex Tabarrock, Monopoly Analysis doesn’t really apply to Silicon Valley businesses because the People who run them are super smart and cool and therefore beyond repproach.

Reply

8 dan1111 June 16, 2017 at 11:19 am

According to a quick Google, Amazon has 43% market share in online sales. Doesn’t seem like monopoly territory to me–and a lot of that 43% is just other sellers using Amazon as a platform. Whole Foods is a drop in the bucket–not going to change this much.

Reply

9 Believe it! June 16, 2017 at 11:47 am

I know that. Don’t you think I know that? I find it so funny that you think that I don’t know that. So funny.

Reply

10 Dick the Butcher June 16, 2017 at 10:11 am

Some day Amazon will report two consecutive profitable quarters.

Seen on Bloomberg TV yesterday afternoon: commercial real estate capitalization rates are at 2006 bubble lows: approximately 4% for multi-family and 5% for office properties. While this reflects near-zero rates everywhere, likely it is unsustainable.

Much of the post-election rally is concentrated in a small number of super-hot corporations.

From June 12, 2017 Barron’s: June 9, Friday – NAS down 1.8%. Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google/Alphabet = 56% of NAS 100 YTD gains, and 43% of aggregate value; also 40% of S&P 500 YTD gain. Google was down 3.4%; Facebook down 3.3%; Amazon down 3.2%; Microsoft down 2.3%. Before Friday sell-off, tech was up 22% YTD.

A major problem with asset bubbles is that no one knows they exist until they crash.

Reply

11 msgkings June 16, 2017 at 12:05 pm

Amazon has continually been profitable since the beginning of 2015. It’s just a small profit compared to their market cap.

Reply

12 Ann Ominous June 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

GAAP does not appropriately measure the value R&D assets. About two-thirds of Amazon’s gains over the past year have been converted to technology. It’s hard to estimate a dollar value for the technology. But GAAP essentially treats “software developed internally for R&D activities” as though it’s used once and set on fire, even though it’s clearly still valuable and we’ll probably see Amazon rent some of it out.

Reply

13 Carlito Brigante June 16, 2017 at 12:13 pm

They now they exist. But everyone dances when the music is playing. If you are managing OP’s money, being right about the market at the wrong time is functionally still being wrong.
http://desertoftherealeconomicsanalysis.blogspot.com/2017/06/etfs-on-road-to-serpentdom.html

Not to crow. Well, to crow. If I had bought a few more Costcos puts I could write one check for that Ducati 1199 Paginale and the Lotus Evora I have been pinning for. Costco and grocery stores got pounded with the news.

Reply

14 EverExtruder June 16, 2017 at 1:35 pm

“A major problem with asset bubbles is that no one knows they exist until they crash.”

I have to disagree. People, lots of them, see them all the time but can’t do anything until the cost of changing is less than the cost of staying the same. There is “motivation” cost.

We are in a major bubble right now. Lots of people can see it. Lots of people are preparing for its collapse. Lots of people are also refusing to see these things for what they are because their shares must go up up and up. Animal spirits, not enlightened self-interest.

Reply

15 dan1111 June 16, 2017 at 11:39 am

Amazon has only 43% market share as I noted above, and they got where they are by providing groundbreaking services that are beneficial to people. There is no monopoly here, and this would be a classic case of punishing a company for success.

Reply

16 Ted Craig June 16, 2017 at 1:05 pm

General Motors never exceeded 50 percent market share, but the Nixon administration was about to break up that company prior to the oil crisis.

The legal definition of monopoly is more complicated than market share.

Reply

17 EverExtruder June 16, 2017 at 1:31 pm

43% of the online market is huge and Amazon is clearly stifling competition within the space causing downward pricing pressure across the online and physical spectrum. Their market cap is also ludicrous.

This is the 21st century. You can’t wait until you have a JP Morgan or Standard Oil standing in front of you for what it is. The FAAMGs are gunning to be the only game in town. Everything they do suggests it. It’s time to dust-off and perhaps review some provisions, but also put them under a microscope.

Reply

18 charlie June 16, 2017 at 9:56 am

Is anyone worried that Fat Matt is becoming the new voice of the BroBos?

Reply

19 Believe it! June 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

No. I already knew Matt Yglesias was a lapdog.

Reply

20 Per Kurowski June 16, 2017 at 10:03 am

So now we are going to see Amazon robots restocking the shelves in Whole Foods?

You Robots… They Tax Humans, Don’t They?

Reply

21 Carlito Brigante June 16, 2017 at 12:22 pm

The EU decided not to tax robots. http://newatlas.com/eu-robot-law-proposal-passes-parliament/47971/

The “rights and responsibilities” of Robots and AI is an interesting topic;

Reply

22 KWebb June 16, 2017 at 10:20 am

This is what Walmart has been doing, but in reverse.

Walmart sucks at online merchandising, especially in high margin areas. So they went out and bought some online merchandising experience.

Amazon doesn’t have much grocery experience, so they went out and bought some grocery experience.

Walmart, a low, but consistent, profit company is trying to improve in a high margin area.
Amazon, a no profit company is trying to improve in a razor thin margin area.

Reply

23 msgkings June 16, 2017 at 12:07 pm

Amazon is profitable, but this deal is accretive since WF is more profitable (significantly lower PE ratio). So Amazon is up, which is rare for the acquirer.

Reply

24 dan1111 June 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm

I suspect it’s more about Amazon’s expected ability to be an online grocery juggernaut, rather than Wholefoods’ current profitability.

Reply

25 msgkings June 16, 2017 at 12:20 pm

Probably both. Accretive deals are good.

Reply

26 Brett June 16, 2017 at 10:23 am

It’s fitting that Kroger stock went down. Amazon pays sales tax now, so there’s no legal reason for them to minimize a physical presence in retail anymore. They’re free to move towards being a full service retail conglomerate, with physical stores integrated into its online service and (eventually) private delivery service. Whole Foods makes sense as a purchase, too – it moves them closer to doing grocery deliveries, and allows them to charge a slightly higher premium on price for it.

Reply

27 dan1111 June 16, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Kroger is a competitor with Amazon (and Whole Foods) in the online grocery delivery service.

Reply

28 Alex June 16, 2017 at 10:35 am

I was going to say my charity idea is giving away free Jalapeno hummus.

Reply

29 Tom T. June 16, 2017 at 10:43 am

I don’t get it. Whole Foods occupies an entirely different market niche from Wal-Mart. In what sense are they competitors?

Reply

30 kevin June 16, 2017 at 11:02 am

Does Wal-mart occupy a different market niche then amazon though? I already buy plenty of crap from amazon that I could from wallmart. Now I can by bananas and save myself a trip to wall-mart’s grocery dept.

Reply

31 msgkings June 16, 2017 at 12:08 pm

Food. Walmart sells a ton of food. Different clientele though.

Reply

32 dan1111 June 16, 2017 at 12:18 pm

Wal-mart, Kroger, Amazon, and Whole Foods are all competitors in online grocery delivery.

Reply

33 Moo cow June 16, 2017 at 11:12 am

There’s already a grocery price war in the Seattle area. I imagine it will heat up.

I like Kroger. Here thats QFC and Fred Meyer. It’s well run. But Safeway has been giving away money for months now so I’ve been shopping there.

Whole Foods was done for either way.

Reply

34 msgkings June 16, 2017 at 12:09 pm

It’s not done for, they are even keeping Mackey in charge and not changing the branding.

Reply

35 mskings June 16, 2017 at 12:13 pm

Be careful brophelia, long island is not a place u understand.

Reply

36 Moo cow June 16, 2017 at 12:20 pm

For now.

Will the selection change? Will prices become more competitive? Will they sell Jiff and take coupons? Will they still be selling gross looking organic “hamburger” for $7.99 a pound?

The Whole Paycheck model was interesting for a while. But in a year, I think it will be unrecognizable.

Reply

37 Daniel Weber June 16, 2017 at 1:05 pm

TIL Fred Meyer and Fred Meijer were both grocery stores.

Reply

38 Mark Thorson June 16, 2017 at 11:24 am

Trader Joe’s would have been a smarter move. The stores are smaller and more numerous, so a good place for synergies with the parent company, like free shipping to your nearest Trader Joe’s. I shop at both Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, but I probably spend 5 times more at Trader Joe’s.

Reply

39 Daniel June 16, 2017 at 12:00 pm

Maybe, but Trader Joe’s wasn’t for sale and Whole Foods was cheap.

Reply

40 Daniel Weber June 16, 2017 at 1:06 pm

Whole Foods was cheap.

First time those words have ever been spoken.

Reply

41 rayward June 16, 2017 at 11:31 am

Bezos has succeeded by failing, failing to generate much in the way of profits. Amazon is a cult, enjoying an ever increasing stock price not in spite of not generating profits but because of it. The problem with companies operating in reality (Walmart, Kroger) is they are expecting to generate profits. Down is up, up is down, an ignoramus and likely traitor in the Oval Office. These are interesting times.

Reply

42 Axa June 16, 2017 at 12:18 pm

You’re right…….until 2014.

Have you seen the recent numbers? http://financials.morningstar.com/income-statement/is.html?t=AMZN

Net income(million USD)
2015 – 596
2016 – 2371

Profit margin
2015 – 0.55%
2016 – 1.74%

For context, Walmart had profit margin went down from 3.62 to 2.8% from 2012 to 2016 with stagnating revenues. Amazon revenue grew 122% from 2012 to 2016. Amazon stock can be considered expensive but it’s a working business anyway.

Reply

43 rayward June 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

Most of the profits are generated by the cloud service; Amazon’s core business, online sales, continues to run at a loss or near break even. Operating Whole Foods at a loss not only won’t hurt Amazon’s stock price, it may increase it!

Reply

44 oo-ee-oo-ah-ah-ting-tang-walla-walla-bing-bang June 16, 2017 at 11:33 am

Cheap prime for recipients of govt benefits and buying Whole Paycheck- Bezoz is telling you what you already know: the only viable market segments left are ppl receiving gov’t benefits and 1%ers. The middle class is dead

Reply

45 A Definite Beta Guy June 16, 2017 at 11:44 am

Grocery is about to become brutal, particularly in the anti-science organic sector. Hardly seems like a smart move to me.

Reply

46 kevin June 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

I don’t care about “anti-science” GMO’s, I just don’t want hormones and pesticides in my food (and I guess I’d like my Chickens to be able to stand up). Unfortunately, there’s no label for that, so I’m stuck overpaying for non-GMO organic too. Hopefully, someone realizes this and can segment the market appropriately based on what people actually want. Amazon has done this with other markets–here’s to hoping they can do that here.

Reply

47 mikeInThe716 June 16, 2017 at 12:24 pm

As long as Bezoz stays away from Wegmans, I’m fine.

Reply

48 Tom Warner June 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

I don’t know about the rest of the country, but in NY the Whole Foods stores’ main problem is they can’t move people through the store quickly enough. I tried them a few times and there were always horrendous check-out lines, so I stopped trying. So the NYC stores at least seem a very good fit with the grab-and-go technology Amazon has been testing in Seattle.

Reply

49 Brian Hollar June 16, 2017 at 12:48 pm

Bezos must have liked my tweet yesterday: https://twitter.com/BrianHollar/status/875451275105542145

Reply

50 Daniel Weber June 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

There are no such things as food deserts. There are places where people don’t want vegetables.

Reply

51 clamence June 16, 2017 at 1:17 pm

It’s worse than that, there are probably places where people don’t know what vegetables are:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/wonk/wp/2017/06/15/seven-percent-of-americans-think-chocolate-milk-comes-from-brown-cows-and-thats-not-even-the-scary-part/

Reply

52 Milo Minderbinder June 16, 2017 at 2:10 pm

Lizardmen constant.

http://slatestarcodex.com/2013/04/12/noisy-poll-results-and-reptilian-muslim-climatologists-from-mars/

Reply

53 Daniel Weber June 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

Exactly the quality of content we’ve come to expect from WaPo. “Who cares if it’s true, we need clicks.”

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: