Automation, transparency, and bad behavior

From my email:
Dear Professor Cowen,In places with weak institutions or corruption, might we want some workers to be so bad at their jobs that we can rest assured they are at least honest? Here’s my anecdote…In New York I’m frustrated that uber drivers follow google maps so literally. They go crosstown on major boulevards like 23rd Street or 34th Street like Google Maps tells them to, when everyone knows a sidestreet would be quicker. When my driver’s app was glitching out, it took me ten minutes to persuade him that we were going in the wrong direction because he trusted his phone to the death. In NYC I long for old school cabbies who had the whole grid memorized and knew all the tricks.But yesterday, I had to take an uber from a remote nontourist area of Sao Paulo to the airport, and I was thrilled that my uber driver was as clueless as I was. I don’t speak a word of Portuguese and I was bewildered by the city’s topography, and one hears about kidnappings and coerced tipping from unsavory drivers occasionally. But because this guy was hopeless without google maps, all I had to do to know I could trust him was to glance at his dashboard-mounted tablet and observe whether he was following the directions. That way, I knew very transparently that we were going to the airport not to his secret lair across town. If he was skilled enough to navigate without aid, his trustworthiness would have been, to my detriment, opaque.Can this remotely be generalized? In situations where public trust is in question, it’s optimal for some workers to be bad at their jobs if it means that they have to observably rely on external guidance? For example, maybe it’s reassuring that in an airline cockpit, the first officer is relatively inexperienced, because our imagination of the captain’s additional “mentorship” role increases our confidence that things will be done by the book, like in a classroom, as opposed to expediently, like in a normal workplace?As with my prior emails to you, I hope either that this has been interesting, or that stealing a minute of your attention is not as costly as I fear!Sincerely,Matt Grossman
The extremely Israeli app Waze constantly redirects drivers down different side streets in West Los Angeles. It drives homeowners on what had been quiet streets crazy.
It is simply determining the fastest path between two vertices given the lengths of each edge. If the residents really are unhappy about the traffic they can get the speed limit reduced (and ensure that it is enforced), the traffic will automatically re-route.
Likely they are simply upset that the efficient roads, which only they knew about, are now being used by others.
or most simply, like one of the towns near where I live, simply draw a law that prevents through traffic during certain hours of the day. Now if they would only do that for all the parents that bring their kids to the school by my house so buses were in great uses than SUVs….
In Palo Alto and Menlo Park, the cities have started declaring certain roads are “local traffic only”. Cops don’t enforce this in person, and the city doesn’t really expect them to. But when Waze directs drivers down a road that is marked local traffic only, the city complains to Waze that this route is breaking the law and has them mark it off-limits. So there are more and more places where app recommendations are in fact not the fastest way to get somewhere.
Does “local traffic” have a legal definition? What happens if I take a wrong turn, or a wrong exit from the freeway, and end up on one of these streets?
In Portugal, “local traffic” is “residents only”
That can work both ways, as Matt speculates. For example, in Vegas some cabbies combine competence and dishonesty:
http://www.newsfromme.com/2004/02/23/vegas-cheaters/
I’d guess competence is weakly correlated with honesty, but not enough so to seek out the incompetent. With the competent, you at least get competence.
Ah. That’s a good point. Framing the described phenomenon as a supplier-side problem (the cabbie part) can only go so far since the question is one of consumer preferences.
There will be people who will have homothetic preference for “not getting kidnapped.” In which case, the Mr. Magoo driver is your best bet.
But everyone is optimizing some different utility function. So, sure, there are different types of cab drivers for the same reason there are different types of cookies.
I’ll say two things:
(1) This phenomenon probably belongs in the domain of high-level location models.
(2) Anything that reduces the minimum level of acceptable competence probably makes it less likely that the industry will be highly regulated.
(A reasonable counter example to (2) might be that someone prefers a young lawyer, because they know the lawyer will look something up if she isn’t sure … and isn’t arrogant and jaded like her more experienced competitors. But that seems easily conflated with other attributes.)
@Adam: I’ve tried your example #2. Indeed the young lawyer did his best which was excellent legal work. Problem was, he’s not only lacking experience but also connections. Convincing a justice is so much tougher when he regularly goes to lunch with your opponent’s lawyer and your case is of minor public interest.
34th St is faster crosstown than any of the adjacent side streets. Clock it for yourself.
If one route from point A to point B takes 15 minutes less than another route between the two, what becomes of the “saved” 15 minutes? Does it get stuffed into a time piggy bank for use at some point in the future?
If someone mistakenly takes the longer route and “wastes” 15 minutes how long is the effect of that wastage a consideration? How long do people regret having spent an extra 15 minutes caught up in traffic or in a supermarket check-out line? An hour, a day, five years? Can there be a personal accounting at the end of one’s life of time spent productively vs. that frittered away?
Chuck: you may be correct in the greater scheme of things, but New Yorkers do not want to be delayed. Watch how pissed they get at the tourists walking four abreast on the sidewalks, gaping at the sights.
Interesting post. Possibly explains some management competence mysteries. Got to apoint people you feel you can trust, and can you trust people who know a lot more than you, even (or particularly) in specialist areas?
Interesting throughout. Self-recommending. Keep it up, Mr Grossman.
We’re just in an awkward spot between complete reliance on knowledgeable drivers and complete reliance on automated driving systems. These few years of GPS units and Google Maps combined with human drivers are just a transition period.
Waze is actually owned by Google, so I wonder how separate it is from Google Maps.
I can’t check since I deleted Uber, but…….I think the trip receipt includes a map where the route the driver actually did.
I think the driver has the incentive to follow the route Uber calculates. This is a burden of proof issue. If the driver follows the app even if the route is not optimal, the client must proof the route choice was bad. If the driver follows a great route but for whatever reason the client feels tricked, the driver gets a bad rating and must prove he did the right choice.
Cryptographer Wei Dai, whose work influenced Bitcoin, links to a couple of game-theoretic examples of “social costs of intelligence” on his home page (http://www.weidai.com/):
• Why good memory could be bad for you: game theoretic analysis of a monopolist with memory [http://www.weidai.com/monopoly-memory.txt]
• Why cleverness could be bad for you: a game where the smarter players lose [http://www.weidai.com/smart-losers.txt]
I drove a cab in NYC in the early 70’s and didn’t know the streets that well. After a few months, I got to know Manhattan pretty well and could get to the airports ok, but Brooklyn and Queens were a mystery to me.
Interesting question. Speaking of trust, Uber and Lyft drivers have always been happy to follow my suggestions for better routes to my house despite the protestations of their app. You’d think that would make *them* suspicious of me. I guess since I don’t look like trailer trash and they assume that my credit card info is on file, they can safely assume that I’m not a serial killer.
I would not feel comfortable making alternate suggestions to a cab driver who was also using an app to take me home. Why?