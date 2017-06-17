Bleg for Dalian, China

After my trip to Shenyang, I’ll be in Dalian for the World Economic Forum. Nonetheless I will get there a day early and have time to look around — what do you all recommend?
by Tyler Cowen on June 17, 2017 at 8:32 pm in Food and Drink, Travel | Permalink
Leaving. There is nothing to see in a country where freedom is non-existent, red fascism rules and people is enlasved by their Communist masters.