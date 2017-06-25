Canada’s “Shortage” of Marijuana

I never imagined that Canadian finance ministers would one day worry about a shortage of marijuana. Welcome to 2017.
Bloomberg: The biggest challenge for Justin Trudeau’s forthcoming legal recreational marijuana market is a shortage of pot, the finance minister of Canada’s most-populous province says.
…Finance ministers were told demand is “quite high” for marijuana already in Canada, he said. “So we want to make certain that, when we do proceed, there is sufficient supply to accommodate the activity because what we’re trying to do is curb the illicit use and organized crime that now exists around it.”
The finance ministers’ worry, however, is misplaced. Canada’s system is not as open to entry as Colorado’s, so even with new licenses being approved rapidly, demand will increase faster than supply once legalization happens and prices will increase. That much is true. But much of the new demand will come from people who were deterred from buying illegally. As far as these buyers are concerned, the total price–including the price of possibly being caught–will have fallen, even as the money price rises. Many people who were buying illegally will also prefer to buy legally, even at the higher price. In other words, even if the price of legal pot is higher than the current illegal price, the demand for illegal pot will fall putting pressure on the criminal element.
As usual, the finance ministers forgot to think at the margin.
I hope our DHS responds in kind to stop the growing degeneracy from the north from spreading here.
Considering that highly addictive medications (methadone, Suboxone, Opana, OxyContin, fentanyl, etc) have been pushed on unsuspecting patients for more than 20+ years as safe, I for one would be glad to see marijuana displace the pharmaceutical industry for pain. Having worked in a pharmacy during college, I can attest that the “degeneracy” as you call it is already here. The desperation for a fix whether it be Pittsburgh, PA, Chattanooga, TN, or rural Kentucky is all the same. You would be surprised how many functioning addicts work right next to you.
If Kentucky could ever get out of its own way, it could supply Canada with the product they desire.
Addiction studies place the percentage of people in the “Appalachian” statistical region addicted to opiodes at less than a quarter of a percentage point. Opiodes are medicines of antique origin, Cannibis is not.
Cannabis one of the oldest cultivated crops in the world – ‘Cannabis sativa is an annual herbaceous plant in the Cannabis genus. It is a member of a small, but diverse family of flowering plants of the Cannabaceae family. It has been cultivated throughout recorded history, used as a source of industrial fibre, seed oil, food, recreation, religious and spiritual moods and medicine. Each part of the plant is harvested differently, depending on the purpose of its use. The species was first classified by Carl Linnaeus in 1753.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cannabis_sativa
“Considering that highly addictive medications (methadone, Suboxone, Opana, OxyContin, fentanyl, etc) have been pushed on unsuspecting patients for more than 20+ years as safe”
You are kidding, right? I know a few states AG’s are suing drug companies but that is all about the money. Have you ever needed strong pain killers? They don’t “push” them on you and mine have 3 and 4 warning stickers on them. But you also do not become addicted to them if you use them as prescribed. When an addict gets one of the medications you named they will either grind them up to bypass the slow release factor and/or take multiple pills, sometimes 6 at a time. Hardly the fault of the doctor or the pharmaceutical companies.
We here at MR (along with such diverse operations as the NYT, WaPo, and the Huffington Post) are all in complete agreement that pharma companies have done nothing but harm to the People of Earth, and need to be bankrupted ASAP.
May be true , but then there is this:
http://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2017/06/16/533060031/doctor-who-wrote-1980-letter-on-painkillers-regrets-that-it-fed-the-opioid-crisi
All they have to do is send a truck to Colorado and label as a diplomatic pouch.
Fill and drive north.
‘Canada’s system is not as open to entry as Colorado’s, so even with new licenses being approved rapidly, demand will increase faster than supply once legalization happens and prices will increase.’
Or, in a shocking development, instead of a market growing, people will just grow the plants for themselves, bypassing both the legal and illegal markets. This is always part of the reason that marijuana tends to be considered so unfavorably – it is as close to impossible to tax as any other weed, at least among those people who simply know how to keep houseplants or a garden.
We haven’t seen that happen with tobacco. California just bumped up the already-stratospheric cigarette tax even further, but nobody is growing tobacco. Fine Nicotiana tabacum can only be grown in a narrow range of climates and soils, but the much hardier Nicotiana rustica can be grown throughout temperate climate zones, and it’s much stronger. It’s widely grown in Asia, but I’ve never heard of anybody growing it for smoking purposes in North America.
Because tobacco requires curing and then grinding – it is not as easy to create properly cured and ground tobacco as it is to roast and grind your own coffee beans. (After someone else grows the beans, of course.)
A better example might be an apple tree, which allows one to easily create alcohol – my memory is that it was Pollan that wrote that the symbol of the temperance people was an axe.
To the best of my knowledge, and leaving aside commercial reasons for doing things, you basically need to do little with cannabis except plant it, then harvest it at the approximately right time, then let it dry. You do have to wait a while for the cycle to be completed, so even someone growing their own may be a commercial customer for a while, or at intervals, of course.
“my memory is that it was Pollan that wrote that the symbol of the temperance people was an axe”
That had nothing to do with apple trees that was because of Cary Nation.
Some people familiar with cider seem to come down more on the side of Pollan, though sure, Carrie Nation was a hatchet wielding temperance advocate who enjoyed major press attention.
‘To be sure, from the outset one wing of this early temperance movement, often described as “ultras” opposed the consumption of alcohol in any form, and some embraced a strategy of using the force of law to prohibit production and sale of alcohol. By the late 1820s, stories circulated about temperance advocates chopping down their own seedling orchards, as the apples which grew on this tree were the prime source of hard cider and cider brandy. (I discuss that early war on the cider apple in this post.)
————————
After the Civil War the anti-alcohol movement gained strength, promoted by groups like the Women’s Christian Temperance Movement which adopted a campaign for legal prohibition. That movement claimed victory with the ratification of the 18th amendment in 1919. Long before that time, beer had eclipsed hard cider as the popular choice of Americans who chose to imbibe.’ https://americanorchard.wordpress.com/2014/08/31/the-fall-and-rise-of-hard-cider/
The temperance movement has a centuries long tradition in America – and long before Carrie Nation was born, tales of temperance advocates wielding hatchets were apparently in broad circulation.
They’re most panicked because likely they will not be able to tax the black market weed.
Maybe bankrupt Illinois, Puerto Rico, et al could service defaulted debt securities with tax receipts from legalized weed.
I wonder if a jurisdiction will try skipping taxation and requiring employment of combat vets, battered women, disabled, 45+ age group to soak up social churn, reduce social wage bill
“In other words, even if the price of legal pot is higher than the current illegal price, the demand for illegal pot will fall putting pressure on the criminal element.”
You are making unstated assumptions in order to arrive at this conclusion. You’re assuming that legalization will not decrease the production costs of illegal pot. Perhaps changes to law enforcement patterns will make illegal pot cheaper to grow or distribute. You’re assuming that legalization will not increase the desirability of illegal pot. Perhaps reduced enforcement against posession will make customers more willing to buy illegal pot at the same money price.
The net effect on the “criminal element” is not obvious. There are possible effects in both directions. The magnitude of those effects will be the determining factor. Merely “thinking at the margin” is insufficient to identify the new equilibrium.
It seems that legal selling + shortage would simply push the illegal buying from Mexican cartels further up the supply chain.