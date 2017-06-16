Digital to Biological Printer

In Nature Biotechnology Gibson, Venter et al. describe a biologic printer that can take instructions from the web and without human intervention “print” a variety of biologics:
…DNA templates, RNA molecules, proteins and viral particles were produced in an automated fashion from digitally transmitted DNA sequences without human intervention.
Motherboard has a good writeup:
“If you had [a DBC] hooked up to your desktop computer, we could email you insulin or a vaccine, and the device would produce it for you ready-to-go,” Venter said. “If you think about all the protein-based drugs that are out there… If you can get those by email instead of getting them from the pharmacy, is conceptually going to be a very different world.”
And what is the ultimate goal?
Right now, it prints proteins. In the far future, it could print human babies on Mars.
Do they actually have something?
This presents great challenges for recuperating pharma research as well as drug regulation. Talking about printing babies is sensationalist, stupid, and distracting.
+1. This is what’s important: this device is the pharmaceutical equivalent of the “ghost gunner”. I seriously doubt that *this* version is any better than a traditional lab. Give it ten years…
Yes, the ability to on-demand print DNA, RNA, proteins is a wee bit important. I’m not clear from a quick reading, but if they have also automated the ability to insert the DNA in capsids, then they’ve automated everything you need to start modifying you own genes.
Soon PirateBay will have biologics available, at which point you have ended the FDA’s stranglehold on pharma and innovation in genetic engineering.
This is not currently possible. This is just the synthesis and insertion a plasmid (small DNA chromosome) in E. coli for protein synthesis.
Any virus which can be fully assembled in E coli can be produced (they synthesize a bacteriophage as an example in the paper), but I’m not sure if human viruses can be fully assembled by E coli. Anyone know? However, this opens the door for very narrow range bacteriophage antibiotics, which only target a single bacterial species.
Another major application is the synthesis of virus surface proteins necessary for vaccines. This machine will prevent epidemics like the 1918 flu, for those whose can afford it!
Talking about printing babies is sensationalist, stupid, and distracting . But this is common with laypeople with no science background (read: economists). They assume inventions are exogenous to an economy, just “drop from the sky”, even the famous Nobel-winning Solow model assumes so. And they assume diminishing returns (Cobbs-Douglass production function) in a smooth fashion, and they assume general equilibrium, which makes the math easier. Their big insight is “free trade” and they think the ideal state of the world is where Marginal Cost = Marginal Revenue and we all work for Malthusian minimum wage. That’s their big insight. In the real world, you need incentive to innovate and that’s why I doubt this invention will be seen anytime soon.
> it could print human babies on Mars
Even clickbait internet newspapers call that statement a little bit sensationalist and anyone that quotes that to the media is hard to take seriously. It’s essentially printing simple proteins we could already manufacture and just automating the process chain, that’s a completely different language away from printing babies.
This has been going on forever. Nicola Tesla made the claim he would be able to split the world like an egg by driving it into resonance with his transmitter. It’s showmanship. The trick is to get into the Daily Mail without losing the New York Times. I think Venter may have hit the sweet spot with this one.
It could print DNA and maybe an egg cell, but I don’t know how you get to a human baby without an environment for it to grow in. And if you could it would probably be mentally incapacitated since human fetuses have to learn to do all sorts of things inside the womb, which a printed baby would not have learned. Fetuses are already learning how to breathe and move their arms and ledges before they are born.
What kind of “ink” does this printer take? Office printers are super cheap and PDFs allow almost any kind of document to be easily printed, but printing is still very expensive because of the ink…
The most popular use will be to print drugs to bypass patents and the law.
Stupid and simplistic. There’s no way that you can “print” a molecule.