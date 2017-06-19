Efficient markets?

From Morgan Housel on twitter.
by Alex Tabarrok on June 19, 2017 at 9:25 pm in Economics | Permalink
From Morgan Housel on twitter.
Will the market reach equilibrium before I can buy all the new paperbacks and sell them used for a profit?
It will. As a matter of fact what we see here are ask prices. We don’t see bid prices. The arbitrage would be there if the ask price for new books was lower than the bid price for used books
Ask quotes need not be “rational”, especially in such a thin market, do they? Only thing that matters is the execution price.
+1. This is interesting, but if the prices do not represent market transactions, there is no contradiction. Just like silly Amazon items asking for $9999.99. Still, it makes you wonder why the pricing algorithm does not track the New item price. I assume they are automated and not manually changed.
Of course many “used” copies are actually new, unread copies sold by third parties. Some may be remaindered. Amazon cannot suppress these algorithmically without stepping on the price of collectible books.
The fact there are zero reviews implies markets are efficient, but if someone bought the book believing that it would prove they aren’t. Classic Catch-22 makes me want to leave by the emergency entrance.
The used books are worth more, one is autographed by one of Ang’s graduate students, and Morgan Housel jerked off into the other so you can sequence his DNA from it.
File under: ‘Speculative’
I think markets are efficient. Why would I spend $75 on a book on investing? It recommends the best brands of darts?
It’s a required textbook maybe?