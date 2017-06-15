Germany and Nato, revisited

I’ve argued before that much of the collapse of Nato is in fact due to Germany, and not Trump. There is now an update:
Germany and Austria have castigated new American sanctions on Russia that target Moscow’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe, describing them as an illegal threat to EU energy security.
Sending a strong message to Moscow, the US Senate on Wednesday voted 97-2 to approve measures that toughen existing sanctions on Moscow and create new restrictions that target companies which support Russian “energy export pipelines”.
In a joint statement on Thursday, Berlin and Vienna said the amendment heralded a “new and very negative quality in European-American relations”.
The Senate move threatens to break a delicate transatlantic consensus on Russia sanctions orchestrated by Chancellor Angela Merkel, which has until now excluded Russia’s export pipelines precisely because they involved key German interests.
Here is the FT article. How would America have reacted to Russia’s election tampering back say in 1966? How might Germany have gone along with that response? How willing was Germany back then to accept such a high percentage of its energy supplies from Russia/USSR?
Tyler, please stop conflating:
1) USSR and Russia
2) in Qatar context, Iran and al-Qaeda
What is wrong with America? This Russia stuff is nonsense. Grow up, the era of “gentlemen don’t read each other’s mail” is long past, as Merkel well knows.
> How would America have reacted to Russia’s election tampering back say in 1966?
What tampering, exactly, are you talking about?
The party that served as tool for Russia would have had to choose between doing an internal witch hunt to prove they purged themselves of the alien influence or would itself end as a serious political party.
Exactly. Also…America? Election Tampering? 1966? What?
I think, since the collapse of the USSR and opening of Kremlin Archives, it was learned that the USSR spent $2 billion (not sure if inflation adjusted) on influencing internal US politics, the so-called peace movement, etc. All of it went to liberals and democrats.
We know that Teddy Kennedy (martyr and saint Mary Jo Kopechne of Chappaquiddick saved America from a second President Kennedy) sent a letter to the Kremlin asking for assistance in obtaining the nomination for the presidency. We know that Hillary sold Russia 20% of the US uranium stockpile and the Clinton Foundation concomitantly received several millions of dollars from Russia proxies. ETC.
The presidential election years were 1968 and 1972.
In November 1972, President Nixon won a yuge, landslide re-election victory over McGovern with almost 18 million more popular votes (46.7 million votes to 28.9 million), and 503 more Electoral votes (520 electoral votes against 17 for McGovern).
Why did the “Plumbers” break into, and place two bugs, the Watergate DNC HQ?
The whole “collusion” thing was made up immediately after the election to cover up Crooked Hillary’s humiliating defeat. The irony, which is missed by idiot liberals (redundant), is that it’s only high crimes and misdemeanors if you can fake evidence that a Republican did it.
We know that Teddy Kennedy (martyr and saint Mary Jo Kopechne of Chappaquiddick saved America from a second President Kennedy) sent a letter to the Kremlin asking for assistance in obtaining the nomination for the presidency
Please cite the text of this letter.
A little different than Dick’s claim (perhaps there is more) but related:
http://sweetness-light.com/archive/kgb-letter-details-kennedy-offer-to-ussr
TC: “How willing was Germany back then to accept such a high percentage of its energy supplies from Russia/USSR?”
It depends on how rational the German government was in 1966. If rational, they would have known that when Soviet oil or gas declines they can replace it with another source outside from outside the Soviet Union. I’m not sure why Cowen thinks like most international relations academics and pundits rather than economists who remember that their are well functioning energy markets.
Yeah, the frickin’ USSR was just another energy supplier, a fully paid up member of the capitalist economy, indistinguishable from Exxon, really.
There still isn’t a functioning European energy market today, much less in 1966.
Huh? Say the Soviets cut off West Germany in 1966. You are really saying they could not make up that percentage from sources in other countries. Also, it isn’t as if Western Germany wouldn’t have oil or gas; prices would rise until new supplies come in.
“There still isn’t a functioning European energy market today…” In what way? There are Europeans today who aren’t getting all the energy the need as long as they are willing to pay the market price?
Energy is fungible in the long term, but it can take time to switch, and you need to keep the lights on every day to avoid the mob pulling you from your house and killing you to death.
Gas lines are very fixed. You cannot just reposition it to get gas from Africa.
This problem is surely exacerbated by turning off all the nuke plants. Wait, which narrative am I pushing this time? I can’t keep them straight.
They are not that fixed. You *can* get it from Africa even if it takes more time. At the same time all that would happen is that the price of gas would go up for a fairly short period of time.
Obviously some would find it is not worth it to pay the price to keep the lights on every day. Some would find it would no longer be worth it to keep running a business, etc.
Nukes have little to do with this. Germany’s electricity mix in 2013:
Coal 45%, Nuclear 15%, Gas 10%, Wind 7%, Biomass 6%, Solar 5%, Hydro 3%.
Now if Russia blocked Germany’s sunshine and stopped the wind from blowing…
The draft bill is a textbook example of US excess by mixing US business interests (with the intent of replacing Russian gas on the European market with American LNG) with the extraterritorial reach of US law. Both, the support of US business interests by legal means and the often extraterritorial nature of US law are rather short-sighted. Not that there wouldn’t be enough historical and psychological reasoning for such acting (the pioneers’ ‘do or die’ in a harsh environment, the lack of a social safety net in the US or a debt-fueled economic model that relies on quick fixes come to mind). To curb authoritarian regimes, however, the US and Europe better work together, as there aren’t that many free democracies left to build a future with.
Not least, as Tyler correctly points out, the only (yet decisive) field where Europe depends on the US is (nuclear) defense. Once NATO has been replaced by a European nuclear triad, the US could see its soft power vanished, the country as seen from Europe reduced to a large market of consumers with the well-known resulting dependencies (as is already the case in its relations to China).
Let’s hope that the State Department takes the longer view.
I thought Germany became energy independent with their sustainable wind and solar power. Why would they need to become dependent on Russia for NG? No matter I guess it’s not as though Russia would ever use that NG as a political tool. LOL
Come on Greens, turn off that natural gas! Turn off those nukes! Live via your renewable energy! Do it! Now! Kumbaya !
Mother Earth is dying! Do your part!
Natural gas is used as a political tool not by Russia but by the US government. This is precisely what Germany is unhappy about.
So Merkel is a snake. But we knew that.
“How might Germany have gone along with that response? How willing was Germany back then to accept such a high percentage of its energy supplies from Russia/USSR?”
There were two Germanies in 1966, and the one in the East arguably had the better historical claim to being the successor to the German state established in 1871. In any case the German Democratic Republic would have had no problem accepting a high percentage of its energy supplies from the USSR:
Most of the German business class hates the sanctions and has no sympathy with Ukraine. Trump is the perfect foil for them. They can now cozy up to the Russians without shame, but still blame the Americans for selling out Eastern Europe.