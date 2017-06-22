Grading Modi

There have been a number of articles recently reviewing economic reform under India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The best is this excellent report from the Economist:
FEW countries would see a tax requiring some businesses to file over 1,000 returns a year as an improvement. But India might. A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) is set to come into force on July 1st. It will replace such a tangle of national and local levies and duties that even the prospect of 37 annual filings (three a month plus an annual return) for each of India’s 29 states in which a business operates is a relief by comparison.
By replacing domestic tariffs, the new tax should rid India of checkposts at internal borders, where lorries carrying goods typically languish for hours. Less red tape, however, comes with complications. Most countries with a value-added tax settle on a single rate for many goods and services. India has opted for six, ranging from zero to 28%. Officialdom decrees, for example, that shampoo, wallpaper and fizzy water are luxuries to be taxed at 28%; eyeliner, curry paste and plain water will attract an 18% levy. Restaurants will pay 12%, unless they are small (5%) or air-conditioned (18%).
Hopes that liberalising reforms would breathe new life into India’s economy have permeated the air since Narendra Modi swept to power as prime minister in May 2014. But the GST is perhaps the most obvious example of an opportunity wasted. Economists think a simple GST, which would have ensured businesses focus on goods and services that consumers want rather than those favoured by the tax code, might have added two percentage points to GDP growth. The complicated version will probably yield less than half that and only after a painful transition.
Also demonetisation seems loco. Tight money, too
Demonetization was effectively a hard tax since many tax dodgers did not convert their bills, so the government won via seigniorage (even given money is neutral). Same thing happens in Greece (you cannot deposit “black money” earned from the “Black Market” into a Greek bank, since it will be automatically taxed under the assumption it was made from illegal activities, so people simply keep this money outside the bank in cash form). But the real lesson of India is that a rising GDP allows all kinds of mistakes to be made with impunity. India avoided a recession even with a ‘hard money’ demonetization (underscoring that money is neutral short term and long term). But even with AlexT’s ‘optimal’ tax strategy, India is still undertaxed (as is most of the developing world) relative to the developed world. Consequently infrastructure is very poor in these developing countries.
This reminds me of the debate last year in the US over the so-called tampon tax. Since I don’t use them, I don’t really care. On the other hand, I like gin, in particular gin martinis, and I’m incensed over the gin tax, which is much higher than the tampon tax. I think the tampon tax and the gin tax should be at the same rate.
Some people must use tampons or equivalent products. You don’t need alcohol. The tax on alcohol should way higher to protect society.
Serious alcoholics must use alcohol. Unlike loose menstrual blood, acute alcohol withdrawal kills more than one tenth of its untreated victims.
But never, ever, put alcohol into your body via any orifice other than your mouth (hydroxyl functional group poisoning).
I have been told Americans drink it through their eyes.
Classic vodka on a tampon article at link.
So tou want to give alcoholics money to spend on booze? I think society has other priorities. They must stop cold turkey, it is for their own good.
Actually, some web source seems to grade Modi as a fascist. I believe the source is here – http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/06/podcast-ed-luce.html – but I’ll admit to having discovered that fact from this comment –
‘Jeff R June 22, 2017 at 11:34 am
Aren’t Poland and Hungary kind of exceptions to the idea that this is an Anglo-American phenomenon? What about Modi? Your pal Edward Luce was just calling him a fascist on your podcast the other day, as I recall.’
It seems like it is fashionable to call winners of elections as fascists. One has to be a loser at the polls once in a while to be termed a democrat.
May be some are luce and fast with comments.
And as a note, a company with a presence throughout the U.S. (like Walmart or Starbucks) would be thrilled to be able to enjoy the following – ‘FEW countries would see a tax requiring some businesses to file over 1,000 returns a year as an improvement.’
Basically, the majority of municipalities in the U.S., plus states, have their own rules concerning tax categories, percentages, filing dates, archiving requirements, etc. when it comes to dealing with sales tax. There is actually a market in providing software that handles the chaos of America’s system. And no harmonization in sight, apart from the shuddering one would expect from a libertarian if such a system would be implemented in the U.S.
More work for SAP, a German company, so you should rejoice.
+1.
We tend to underestimate the complexity of not having a GST in the US.