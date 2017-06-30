Why it’s so hard to raise productivity

I am rushing to the airport (Kunming), but here is my (short) debate with Noah Smith on that topic. Here is my closer:
The sad truth is that American productivity growth was, for the most part, considerably higher in the 1920s and 1930s, a time when most institutions were far worse than they are today, including of course public health. We didn’t even have a National Science Foundation back then. What we did have was a lot of technologies ripe for further exploitation, namely the combination of fossil fuels, electricity, powerful machines and a somewhat freer economy.
Let’s hope the internet and artificial intelligence can lead a new tech revolution, but so far it is looking like a long, tough slog.
Not just electricity, but also the budding electronics, which facilitated control of those machines, not to mention spawned several new industries such as the “radio music box”.
“Wireless telegraphy had been discovered in 1895 by an Italian, Guglielmo Marconi — but its future possibilities were not comprehended in 1900, when Reginald A. Fessenden first transmitted speech by wireless; or in 1904, when Sir John Ambrose Fleming produced the radio detector or Fleming valve; or in 1907, when Dr. Lee De Forest produced the audion [vacuum tube]; or in 1912, when Edwin H. Armstrong discovered the electric generator circuit by means of which the feeble impulses received by radio could be “fed back” and multiplied many times. For that matter, as late as 1915, when David Sarnoff, assistant traffic manager of the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company, proposed a “radio music box” and suggested the future possibilities of public broadcasting, he spoke to deaf ears. But the seeds of the radio and television industries had been sown.”
–‘The Big Change: America Transforms Itself 1900-1950’ (1952), Frederick Allen Lewis
Nor should we ignore that before penicillin, going to the doctor/hospital increased your chances of dying. Which, by the way, is an excellent incentive system to keep health care costs down, but with a high death rate.
How much productivity growth can you expect out of a service economy? Scary answer is not much if humans perform the services.
+1
+100
Sandia, no, think of accountants and bookkeepers; today one person can handle the accounts for many small firms, much higher productivity than in the days of paper ledgers and double-entry bookkeeping. Services are easily as eligible for productivity gains as other sectors.
Some services, not all.
CHAPTER 12
FORMERLY
HOUSE BILL NO. 92
AN ACT TO AMEND CHAPTER 23, PART III, TITLE 30 OF THE DELAWARE CODE RELATING TO THE GROSS RECEIPTS TAX; AND PROVIDING AN EXEMPTION FOR DRAYMEN OR MOVERS.
(5) Circus exhibitor, $750. “Circus exhibitor”
Why should the circus have to pay a license fee? Isn’t that an act of violence? I already pay an income tax.
Sure, but I think a lot of that has already occurred? Also the occupations you mention (and let’s throw in banking and finance) are really not productivity in the way most people would like to think of it. More like taxes on the economy. So reducing those taxes is good. Ok.
“productivity” factors involve much more than just technology improvements
consider the level of government business interventions & taxes in 1910’s/20’s/30’s versus today
All else being equal, productivity increases are good. But if you want to stimulate economic growth, and median income, is productivity best?
(I recognize that many of Noah’s policy prescriptions would benefit median income, but there might be some divergence. Certainly automation has a push-pull effect on employment and wages.)
More on the push-pull of technology from the Warren Buffett link below:
It will add “$19,000 of GDP per person, family of four, $76,000 in one generation,” says Buffett. “So, your children and your children’s children and all that, they will live far, far, far better than we live with 2 percent growth.”
And yet, many individuals are stuck. “The economy is doing well, but all Americans aren’t doing well,” says Buffett.
Part of the reason some are struggling, says the octogenarian investor, is that the automation and digitization of the U.S. labor force is happening faster than employees can be retrained.
“the automation and digitization of the U.S. labor force is happening faster than employees can be retrained.”
We hear this all the time. How about a good example? Or several? At the same time, isn’t it a responsibiltiy for businesses adopting automation and digitization to do the retraining of their labor force, just as they have put new equipment and techniques to use?
Economically, NAFTA and the growth of globalized trade have dramatically increased imports and exports that are shipped in marine International Organization for Standardization containers. Furthermore, the rise in fuel costs have limited the options for cost-cutting along the supply chain. Although drayage is a very small component (both in terms of time and distance) of the supply chain, its cost and potential problems can be disproportionately high.
That is the standard rustbelt narrative. Sure productivity improved, but .. see Michigan per capita income indexed against the US.
http://michiganeconomy.chicagofedblogs.org/?p=52
“We hear this all the time. How about a good example? Or several? At the same time, isn’t it a responsibiltiy for businesses adopting automation and digitization to do the retraining of their labor force, just as they have put new equipment and techniques to use?”
Companies do that all the time. And the automation leads to a smaller workforce per output so they use their existing work force to expand production. Therefore their future hiring is less. Most people wouldn’t consider it a companies responsibility to “retrain” people that they never hired in the first place.
Stories about companies laying people off are written all the time, but I suspect there’s a lot more people who weren’t hired because such and such firm automated the job away years ago.
If it business’ responsibility it’s one they aren’t meeting. Generally the employees are just shown the door and that’s that.
Is the myth that you can take the average high school dropout and train him/her so that s/he has the skill set (knowledge, eye-hand competence, discipline/attention to detail/focus, interpersonal skills) to competently contribute in the service economy a talking point of the Right, as it is of the Left? Retrain? At what cost and with what success rate? We don’t talk much about that.
I’m not sure I would qualify it as coming from the Left or Right, but it certainly seems to be a dubious supposition.
“U.S. Study Says Job Retraining Is Not Effective”
http://www.nytimes.com/1993/10/15/us/us-study-says-job-retraining-is-not-effective.html
This is from 1993! Surely it’s time for economists to realize that retraining isn’t a universal solution.
The northern European economies seem to do a good job of this.
Retraining was two things: an economic assumption and a public policy.
In say 1995, a conservative might have said that workers just would find better employment. A liberal might have wanted government to help. I think nowadays pessimists are less sure of either path. Adaptation, especially later in life, proved hard.
Real per capita GDP in the USA has quadrupled since the end of WWII, from $15,000 to almost $60,000. Which means, in terms of additional purchasing power, a 1% increase today gets you as much as a 4% increase in 1946- an extra $600. Is this a simple story of diminishing marginal returns?
By the way, you definitely trounced Noah there. Good job.
Per capita anything is a poor proxy for median anything.
And of course the debate should be about the very real divergence we experienced.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:US_GDP_per_capita_vs_median_household_income.png
Thanks for the duh primer on average vs. median. We’re talking about the size of the pie here, so pack away your genius vision of redistribution for another thread.
That is a pretty crazy answer. I note that the median is what Americans experience, and you jump to the conclusion that anyone who even understands median will want “redistribution.”
Actually I was thinking of growth policies to favor the median American.
Just for fun though:
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/06/27/warren-buffett-says-the-problem-with-the-economy-is-people-like-him.html
Warren even talks about how this economy is moving the “per capita” rather than the “median.”
I understand that you want to talk about what you want to talk about, but that’s not the subject under discussion. We are talking about the size of the pie.
You realize that even if we were talking about your pet subject, your sanctimonious posturing can be easily outflanked by someone with even a bigger heart, who claims that it is, say, the 25th percentile we should be most worried about. But of course that is a separate discussion.
Well you see, I could talk to someone with other perspectives. The various outcomes among the 5 income quintiles is a common one, or a wealth based view.
I wouldn’t get emotional, go ad hominem, call people “sanctimonious” for merely having data, especially not before they endorse any particular policy position.
I did offer a general goal: “Actually I was thinking of growth policies to favor the median American.”
Is that bad?
+1 Brian.
Thank you.
…which is another way of saying that, if China currently has annual per capita GDP of $15,000 (I think it might be close to that), and they grow per capita GDP at 4% per year while the USA manages a paltry 1%, Chinese income will reach American levels by 2064, with annual per capita GDP of $95,000 (the Chinese will still be much less wealthy, of course, because income =/= wealth.) The horror!
By then I expect the Chinese will be wealthier, because their infrastructure will be less decayed.
I bet you’re wrong. I’ll be 99 then. Let’s meet back here.
… and government spending is a major factor in that big GDP-increase calculation
more unproductive government spending = bigger GDP
“By the way, you definitely trounced Noah there. Good job.”
Agreed, Noah was spouting PC rhetoric, not showing a deep understanding of the subject.
“Cowen: I wholeheartedly agree with all of your policy ideas, for reasons of liberty, justice and also efficiency. ”
Yeah, that’s the way to “trounce” someone, right there.
Did you seriously just cherry pick a quote that baldly? As in you left out the critical second sentence. Here’s the entire quote that Anonymous cherry picked.
Tyler Cowen: “I wholeheartedly agree with all of your policy ideas, for reasons of liberty, justice and also efficiency. That said, I wonder if they are more likely to give us one-time gains rather than an ongoing increase in rates of productivity growth.”
Here’s the paraphrase of the substantial rebuttal.
Noah Smith, Solar power, batteries, immigration and urban zoning will lead to higher productivity.
Tyler Cowen, We’re a service economy and the price of electricity isn’t going to drive a long term increase to productivity. The US has had high immigration for decades and growth is low. Urban re-zoning might just as likely lower the productivity of the current high productivity areas.
The trouncing was by pointing out that energy storage as a driver of productivity growth is complete bullshit argument, high skilled immigration is an extremely dubious driver of productivity growth and there are even potential downsides to productivity of increasing density in SF. It’s not that Noah has the wrong policy, it’s that he has terrible arguments for how they’re going to lead to productivity growth and Cowen made this very clear.
Maybe I am just too pragmatic. If you “wholeheartedly agree with [a set of] policy ideas, for reasons of liberty, justice and also efficiency” the rest is just decoration.
As far as what batteries will do in the next 20 years, everybody can guess. Go ahead, but if investment is the policy, that is the policy.
“wholeheartedly agree with [a set of] policy ideas, for reasons of liberty, justice and also efficiency” is just decoration.
The rest is the meat of the argument. You’re not pragmatic, you just got it backwards.
Was it not economics then, but futurist conjecture?
And “trounced” is about prediction? Meet back in 20 years?
“And “trounced” is about prediction? Meet back in 20 years?”
There’s a classic example of Nathan refusing to admit he’s wrong.
lol. The first Nathan was funny. The second funnier. Though now I want a hot dog.
Seriously though, Noah and Tyler agree on policy, other than that it looks they disagree on expectations. Which I’m not going to get excited about, became prediction is hard, especially about the future.
As always, the managerial class sees “increased productivity” as an end in itself – with no consideration of whether the impact on the knowledge and service workers or indeed society a whole will be positive or negative.
>We didn’t even have a National Science Foundation back then.
Wow. How dystopian. I’m amazed that anyone in those dark times was even able to tie their own shoes without the guidance of the National Science Foundation.
Are you sure this is true? Why didn’t everyone starve to death?
“So the illusion grows and grows, with government funding, tax dollars, swelling (and self-feeding) bureaucracies in Washington all devoted to helping birds fly better. Problems occur when people start cutting such funding— with a spate of accusations of killing birds by not helping them fly.”
–Taleb, Nassim Nicholas. Antifragile: Things That Gain from Disorder
I come here for the humor, and I am still laughing about this one.
Excellent.
The federal government did not have the NSF but there were state-run research universities as well as federally-sponsored entities such as the Smithsonian Institution which, among other things, helped fund Robert Goddard’s experiments with rockets.
Perhaps because our “pro business” culture doesn’t realize that the true goal of business is to create competitive barriers by any means possible (only one of which is being productive). We need to restore competition to capitalism.
Smith uses “human enhancement”, why not just call it what it is?
Tyler claims that, in the 1920s and 1930s, most institutions were worse than they are today. But were they, considering only the quality of the institutions and not the technological tools they have been given? Consider:
-Government spending is a much larger percentage of GDP.
-More regulation.
-Educational institutions spend a much larger percentage of their budgets on make-work administrative tasks and much less on actual education.
-Governmental and social incentives for non production are present.(Welfare, child support, ect) We went from nearly all able bodied men either working or looking for work to a large percentage idle.
The one exception I can think of are the police, who are much less corrupt thank they were in the 1920s and 1930s. Some would bring up racism, but I’m not convinced that, on a purely economic level, it was an worse than our current anti racism.
“Some would bring up racism, but I’m not convinced that, on a purely economic level, it was an worse than our current anti racism.” – LOL on a purely economic level, it was certainly not worse for one of the races, but probably worse for the others.
“Some would bring up racism, but I’m not convinced that, on a purely economic level, it was an worse than our current anti racism.”
Yeah, all the evidence indicates it was clearly worse. The reason the US could support a minimum wage of a nominal rate of $11 in 1968 is because large chunks of blacks and women were kept out of the legal workforce. The 1950’s and 1960’s were certainly much better for low skilled white male workers than today’s working environment, but that was at the expense of a lot of other people.
“large chunks of blacks and women were kept out of the legal workforce.”
Yeah, because in 1969 the lowest-paid jobs were restricted to White men only. LOL.
Women yes. But black people? To be sure there was enough relict segregation still in force that black men were not always able to compete with white men– but they were not relegated to unemployment either. They were in the labor force, just in a partially segregated “black jobs” portion of it. (The same is largely true of women who were in the labor force). And unless they were working entirely under the tab;e they were still being paid that minimum wage too.
Just some idle speculation:
How much of the Productivity gains of the first half of the 20th century were a result of a significant portion of the population moving from farm work to other work.
US percentage population of farmers: 1900 38%, 1910 31%, 1920 27%, 1930 21%, 1940 18%, 1950 12%, 1960 8%, 1970 5%, 1980 3%, 1990 3% (Note: that as the farming population was dropping, farming productivity was soaring). So essentially, the productivity measures got a huge tail wind as all the food was being produced by a rapidly shrinking portion of the population and the rest were producing additional goods. This tailwind disappeared around 1980 as the farming population bottomed out at around 3%.
https://goo.gl/8fuqmj
https://goo.gl/CFyEmA
Also, is this graph correct? https://goo.gl/9x7b74 Has European productivity lagged this badly over the last 20 years?
We might want to zoom in a little closer. It wasn’t necessarily that so many left the farms, but rather those with the mechanical ability, “smarts”, etc. that normally stayed on the farm were not seeking better opportunities off the farm. Today, even the poorest, remotest kid in most of the world, knows there are better opportunities and has ways to get to those opportunities.
If there is something holding kids back from better opportunities than they parents, it is their ethnic culture, such as academic achievement, even reading more than necessary, is denigrated in the African-American urban/rap culture, regardless of parental hopes. But then to a lesser extent this happens if the “brainy” kid ends up in a community that reveres sports and athletics, see the sub-plot of ‘Varsity Blues’, or plot of ‘Revenge of the Nerds’.
This is actually an area I feel optimistic about. The culture is changing, even in African-American “rap culture”, being smart and using your brain to succeed isn’t uncool anymore, after Barack Obama and Steve Jobs/Dr. Dre and so on. The Nerds have won.
Do you have any first hand experience with that culture? If not, what are you basing your optimism on?
The nerds didn’t win. They segregated themselves into a bubble with other nerds. Which would be fine, except it’s an option not available to those in grade school, and that bubble is 80% male.
I have at least as much “first hand experience” with that culture as you do, so my chat room opining is at least as valid as yours.
I’m not the one opining about any change in that culture, I think absent other evidence the default assumption should be that current trends will continue.
What’s so bad about life on the farm? Aside from the fact that most farmers are shackled to their bankers, they lead a pretty good life, living in nice homes with large lawns, driving big, expensive pick-ups and spending their winters in Florida and Arizona, enjoying federal subsidies and acquiring massive equity in their property.
In Georgia, there is .25% occupational tax on banks. In Delaware, there is a fee associated with different businesses.
People have been moving from farms to cities since the paint was fresh on the ziggurat of Ur. In fact the only way that cities maintained population or grew was by in-migration from rural areas since urban death rates generally exceeded urban birth rates right into the 19th century.
1920-1930?
Of course there was no NSF. Perhaps the US was freeriding on European scientists that fled the mess at the time. In a certain way, a peaceful Europe means less scientists/engineers.
Perhaps science can refine but it seldom innovates. Innovation comes from millions having the opportunity to try their crazy idea. Then, there is careful study which may refine the process, increase the ability to engineer, i.e., use the least materials and time, the process.
Take for examples: the steam engine, the Bessemer steel-making process, the wheel, fire, the hammer, blacksmithing, water power, the ‘Post-It’, the microwave, vacuum tube (based on the “interesting, but useless” Edison Effect, etc.
Tyler: ” but storing power through batteries just isn’t very efficient and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. ”
LOL, that’s quite the understatement Tyler. Storing power is always a negative efficiency. You get out less power than you put in. A 100% efficient battery (which would still add cost) is impossible with current technology.
It can be economical to store power, assuming a price differential greater than the efficiency loss, of course.
>A 100% efficient battery (which would still add cost) is impossible with current technology.
No, it’s impossible due to the laws of thermodynamics.
But Al Gore says if we give him enough money, he’ll start a PAC to get those repealed.
Ha! Sick burn, take THAT Gore!
And thermo says this is to be expected in all energy products. There is quite a bit of loss between tar sands just laying there in Canada and my local BP station.
It’s just that oil is so cheap in general, that we don’t sweat acquisition, refining, and distribution costs. (And of course since those costs have been literally buried beneath our feel, all our lives, we tend to ignore them.)
Externalities excepted, of course.
“No, it’s impossible due to the laws of thermodynamics.”
I started to say it that way but didn’t want to get into technicalities. Someone was likely to come out with the rebuttal that a 99.9% efficient battery is possible (and it is), but ignores the more salient fact that we don’t know how to build one.
Is public health an “institution”?
Maybe there are similarities to the question, Why is it so difficult to raise birth rates? The only ways I know to do that are (1) have more kids yourself and (2) join a religion with a higher-than-average birth rate.
Both Smith and Cowen work in higher education. With the explosion of knowledge and its dissemination via networked computers, perhaps they can explain to us what has kept productivity from increasing in higher education. I suspect that it is the institution.
Were I work, I can easily boost the productivity of the low status workers through fairly simple software. They understand that the software may eventually cost them their jobs, but there isn’t much they can do about it.
The high status workers productivity can also be raised through software. They also understand that that software may eventually cost them their jobs, and they can raise hell about it, halt development, or refuse to use new software. This is usually only overcome by convincing a vice president or C level executive to back the software. If it is not related to the two or three areas the CEO is focused on, it doesn’t happen.
What industry are you in?
Unlike some leftist commenters here who don’t like productivity because it doesn’t capture the median, I come from the other direction. Productivity may not correspond to the ability of a society as a whole to do things. The Soviet Union had lower productivity than the United States but punched above its weight geopolitically.
Only for a while, and mainly with smoke and mirrors. Are you suggesting we try it the Soviet way?
No but I think state capacity matters.
Good discussion, pretty much sums up my views. None of the typical pro-growth policies are actually going to lift up productivity growth. This goes for both sides of the aisle. Different versions of voodoo economics.
Unstated in this particular exchange was education…count me in the skeptic column when it comes to massive post-secondary education investment (like, say, Tennessee).
Interesting to note that the huge increase in college attendance corresponds to the decrease in productivity growth.
“…count me in the skeptic column when it comes to massive post-secondary education investment (like, say, Tennessee).”
I think you are mostly correct, but wrong about when you mention Tennessee. Currently the state ranks 41st/37th in Bachelors/Advanced degrees. So, TN has a lot of relatively lower hanging fruit to be taken with regards to higher education. And the massive investment is nearly all lottery money, so most people don’t feel as if they’re paying a particularly high price for universal community college.
CNTRL + F + “patents” and not a single hit in this thread…nor the original debate. Unreal.
In fact ‘Great Stagnation’ may be due to a misunderstanding of catchup effects… see the raw data below. I’ll try and elaborate on the Bloomberg thread.
From Maddison, “Monitoring the World Economy”, Paris, 1995
Output per head as a percentage of income per head in Western Europe (Western Europe = 100)
Region / years, snapshots: (1820, 1913, 1950, 1992)
Western Offshoots (USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand): 90%, 140%, 180%, 120%
Southern Europe: 60%, 45%, 40%, 50%
Eastern Europe: 60%, 45%, 50%, 25%
Latin America: 55%, 40%, 50%, 30%
Asia: 45%, 20%, 15%, 20%
Africa: 35%, 15%, 15%, 10%
Conclusion: catchup-growth has not occurred. From the book: “Butterfly Economics” by Paul Ormerod (1998)