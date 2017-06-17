LeBron James as local stimulus

Via Marc Canal Noguer:
Taking My Talents to South Beach (and Back)
Shoag, Daniel, and Stan Veuger. “Taking My Talents to South Beach (and Back).” HKS Faculty Research Working Paper Series RWP17-019, May 2017.
Abstract
We study the local economic spillovers generated by LeBron James’ presence on a team in the National Basketball Association. Mr. James, the first overall pick of the 2003 NBA draft, spent the first seven seasons of his career at the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then moved to the Miami Heat in 2010, only to return to Cleveland in 2014. Long considered one of the NBA’s superstars, he has received the league’s MVP award four times, won three NBA championships, and been a part of two victorious US teams at the Olympics. We trace the impact a star of Mr. James’ caliber can have on economic activity by analyzing the impact his departures and arrivals had on business activity close to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat stadiums. We find that Mr. James has a statistically and economically significant positive effect on both the number of restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments near the stadium where he is based, and on aggregate employment at those establishments. Specifically, his presence increases the number of such establishments within one mile of the stadium by about 13%, and employment by about 23.5%. These effects are very local, in that they decay rapidly as one moves farther from the stadium.
“We find that Mr. James has a statistically and economically significant positive effect on both the number of restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments near the stadium where he is based, and on aggregate employment at those establishments.”
Why does he eat and drink so much? I know professional athletes spend much energy, but still it seems hard to believe a man alone can support an entire food ecosystem.
So selling more tickets to a stadium increases sales in restaurants and bars around the stadium? And the results are statistically significant, you say? Please, tell me more.
LeBron also inspired musicians. See: Yo Gotti, https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7OhxoETH72M
But look what Steph Curry did to housing prices in the bay area.
File under “Study of Noisy Metrics with Sample Size N = 1.” Or maybe N = 2 here.
I think the sample size is 3, or maybe 5.
The effect seems plausible. the Cavs, Heat and Cavs (again) were better teams (won more) with James than without. It seems plausible that teams that win more have more restaurant activity around the stadium than do teams that win less. However, I would expect much (all?) of this increased economic activity to be displaced from elsewhere in the community. I do not think having the Cavs win more makes people in Cleveland eat out more, so much as it makes them go to restaurants near the stadium instead of other parts of the city.
What about bringing people from outside the area like the suburbs to eat there? Or even fans of other teams? Once the Cavs or Heat are hot tickets there’s probably some net uptick in business not just shuffling it around.
True. Still displacement, just displacement from farther away. But, from the perspective of the local govt. it is a gain.
Winning teams generate greater attendance and a more fervent celebratory party atmosphere, both before, and especially after, victories. Spectators tend to hit the sauce in bars and restaurants during big games and after. LeBron James himself isn’t the key, it’s the record of the team.
Clever marketing, but in no way the “effect of LeBron James.”
‘Our economy is based on LeBron James’
At least this post told which game Mr James plays.
