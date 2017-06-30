A Libertarian Universal Basic Income

Nobel prize winner Vernon Smith (our emeritus colleague at GMU) is a bold thinker. I have long proposed selling “government” land in the West but Vernon takes it a step further, privatize the highway network to create a permanent income fund. Essentially what Vernon is proposing is a libertarian method to fund a universal basic income. Can’t we all agree on that?
Even more than in the United States, there are many countries in the world today where the government holds trillions of dollars assets that are underutilized. Selling those assets to create a permanent income fund would be good for efficiency, liberty and equality.
…[T]he richly interconnected highway network really could be auctioned. Between major highway intersections there are alternative routes that could be auctioned to different bidders, assuring drivers of a choice of toll roads, along with state and local freeway alternatives. That competition would keep tolls affordable.
You should also consider auctioning off the Bureau of Land Management’s extensive grazing lands. Better incentives through ownership, or long-term leases, mean better stewardship and innovation. But neighboring farmers and ranchers won’t like the impact on their land prices.
How could you use the money from highway and land sales to benefit all Americans—and improve your own popularity? By creating a new Permanent Citizens Fund, invested in stocks, bonds and real estate world-wide. Every citizen would hold an equal share, with annual dividends paid in cash.
Better highways, more land for productive development plus a permanent fund sending checks to every citizen. A guaranteed basic income financed from public assets waiting to be monetized and put to work. You might even get the progressives’ vote. Have you ever made such a great deal?
If you think it’s pie in the sky, ask an Alaskan. The Alaska Permanent Fund, initiated in 1976 to distribute oil revenue, has a market value I estimate at $72,000 for each Alaskan citizen. Annual dividends began in 1982, when the public corporation that administers the fund cut the first checks for $1,000. Little wonder that Alaska is second among all the states in income equality.
I’m a progressive and support the idea in theory, but can imagine a lot of potential for abuse and rent seeking in privatizing highways.
Perhaps some analysis has already been done, but isn’t selling the highways just replacing dividends in the form of free highway use with dividends in the form of investment income? Whether the former or latter is larger seems to depend on the discount rate applied by private industry vs the returns achieved in a wealth fund. What if you used the proceeds of highway sales to buy the private operators of highways? Wouldn’t that effectively just be converting highways into toll roads? Do we need a private intermediary to do that? I guess the upshot is, what are the extra efficiencies to be gained by private ownership rather than public ownership? Perhaps more cost effective maintenance (less make-work and union featherbedding)? A more optimal pricing structure? Additional “fairness” achieved by allocating costs to users of roads (and their downstream beneficiaries) vs allocating benefits to society more broadly?
There is a general cognitive bias in favor of public ownership as opposed to private ownership, too. Privatizing roads is just not desirable for reasons no one can ever quite put their finger on.
“You should also consider auctioning off the Bureau of Land Management’s extensive grazing lands.”
Or you could return it to the native Americans, from whom it was taken by force. Auctioning the property off would disperse it to the same activist investor groups that are intimidating various corporations today. They would, in turn, exert similar pressures on the federal government to expand agricultural rent seeking.
That seems like it would devolve into a cable/ISP-style oligopoly pretty fast.
Investors would buy highways only if they could collect a revenue stream on the investment. And this proposal requires that the capital raised from the sale of the highways be invested in securities in order to generate income, effectively swapping one set of income producing assets (highways) for another (stocks, bonds).
This prompts a question: Why not just have the government charge the tolls on highways, segregate that revenue into a fund, and then pay some modest UBI out of that fund (net of covering maintenance expenses)? Lower transaction costs, less risk. Not all that compelling an idea on its own, but overcomplicating things by introducing a privatization layer doesn’t make it any more compelling.
“Why not just have the government charge the tolls on highways, segregate that revenue into a fund, and then pay some modest UBI out of that fund (net of covering maintenance expenses)?”
Yeah. If you believe EMH, risk-adjusted returns from investing proceeds of sale of infrastructure in markets shouldn’t be any greater than risk-adjusted returns from charging rents on the infrastructure; conversely, making the infrastructure free to use is just a way to redistribute those rents in kind.
Even if you believe in EMH this proposal doesn’t really make sense for reasons along the line Louis states. The risk would be the same, but the government would need to sell the asset at a lower price than the expected rent.
Plus the EMH is about large liquid markets like the US stock market, not giant infrastructure projects.
+1 trillion dollars, the EMH doesn’t apply to this at all.
You might want Hotelling’s Rule:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hotelling%27s_rule
It is another assumption of efficiency, but subject to some of the same anomalies as other markets:
http://www.investopedia.com/terms/w/winnerscurse.asp
How does the fund idea squares with a world with near zero or negative interest rates?
Also, 5% of the famous Norwegian fund is invested in real estate. It would be very funny to sell real estate/land to invest in…………..equities dependent on land/real estate.
I think it’s pretty clear that the government isn’t earning market rates from leases on much of its western lands. Privatizing some of these assets could make financial sense.
However, it won’t be enough to fund a UBI. We’re probably going to need to sell off this land just to cover the rising cost of Medicare and Medicaid over the next two decades.
One potential advantage is that private operators would be able to build and maintain roadways less expensively than governments do (with cronyish contracting deals and Davis Bacon prevailing wage requirements).
Given that the government extracts inadequate fees for grazing rights fro political reasons, what makes anyone think it will get a fair price for selling off the land. More likely it will be a giveaway to the Western moochers.
This, especially when you consider the Western moochers are already complain about the sub-market rates they’re currently charged to graze.
“Given that the government extracts inadequate fees for grazing rights fro political reasons…”
I’m sympathetic to the argument that the government is prone to giving out plenty of free (or heavily subsidized) stuff with other peoples money. But what is the alternate use of those grazing lands that generates higher fees?
If the government sells it, the purchasers could just charge market rates for grazing.
What are the “market rates” for grazing? It’s not like it’s a highly competitive bidding process with dozens of corporations hanging around ready to move 10’s of thousands of cattle onto the cheapest grazing spot available. There’s a lot of land available for grazing and it’s not in high demand.
What private landowners are charging for grazing? This shouldn’t be that difficult.
“If the government sells it, the purchasers could just charge market rates for grazing.”
To be clear, I don’t actually disagree with this argument. I just disagree with the silly argument that cattle ranchers are getting some huge subsidy from the government. I’m highly doubtful that private entities would be able to charge a lot more without relaxing a lot of the restrictions the Federal government currently puts on the land usage.
Mire generally, perhaps all sin/externality/pigouvian taxes should be automatically allocated to a general citizen’s rebate that also works like a de facto basic income?
(Such an automatic, broad-based allocation of this sort of tax revenue might even help check the occasional campaigns to “tax [unpopular activity] and direct all the funds to [symbolic pet project]” – as seems especially popular here in California.)
I like transportation (with all its externalities) paying out to all, but auctioning of the roads seems unnecessary: just drastically increase effective fees (taxes, whatever) based on distance and vehicle
If the Government has underutilized assets, how about putting them to work to pay off debt, rather then creating another entitlement that in the future politicians will propose be expanded past funding because the Public will always vote for a free lunch.
The idea that there is any significant free lunch to be had with private freeway ownership or auctioning off public lands that are already leased for things like grazing (the only real economic value for the land) is really stupid. Anyone who believes it just outs themselves as either not very smart or far too enamored with private ownership. There is definitely some loss here, but it is not even a small fraction of the cost of UBI.
modest UBI of $10K/year for every US person is about 100 trillion USD in assets assuming reasonable 3%/year withdrawal rate – seems rather beyond what the world’s financial system can efficiently handle today.
To make such things a reality (and make the world more fair and efficient) we need to financialize everything much more. Pay per use public services and infrastructure, trading in individual’s earning rights, many cool ideas out there.. Doubt that’s gonna happen before homo sapiens turns into/is replaced by something better, for now we can’t even have fair trading in such easy to do things as health risks.
It’s difficult to make a road really private, for political reasons. There’s plenty of experimentation with private toll roads in Europe, and it isn’t all rosy: Companies operating roads fail too, and can leave the country in a worse state. In practice, what happens is that the successful companies that operate the highways are the very same inefficient, giant companies that are designed to overcharge governments, and who live by their ability to bribe officials, like Ferrovial.
Any movements towards privatization require major changes in how companies interact with government in the first place, to make interactions market-like, because reality is anything but.
Oh wait, you’ll first have to find a willing buyer for those assets. Government assets are normally heavily subsidized and incurring losses, which doesn’t make them very attractive to potential investors.
Currently, the roads are paid for by some fees but mostly fuel taxes. Is the government going to include the receipts to those fuel taxes in the bargain, or eliminate them completely?
How could someone possibly imagine that this plan would produce better highways? Just like every other privatization of transportation infrastructure it’s a recipe for underinvestment and rent seeking.
Wouldn’t work as the trust fund would be raided almost immediately.
Meh. Specifically to highways, how successful have Tollways been? The Indiana toll road was privatized and then went bankrupt! The Illinois tollway system went for years barely covering its cost of operation (before they DOUBLED tolls).
How about that private tollway in Texas, how is that thing doing?
This seems like a lot of magic happy talk, not economic analysis.
BTW, I totally support privatizing roads and turning them into Tollways. I just question whether they generate enough income to support a UBI.
Questions for UBI supporters:
1: How is it to be funded? The article above gives a small funding stream. Certainly not enough to do UBI the way it is envisioned (replacing all functions of the welfare state). If we gave ten grand to every citizen, that’s roughly 3.5 trillion dollars per year, or almost the entire federal budget, and even if we eliminate all welfare functions, that leaves defense, courts, law enforcement, the state department, EPA etc. that still need to be funded.
2: Any UBI small enough to be affordable is too small to replace the social safety net for the truly hard-up. The very poor/elderly/disabled won’t be getting health care coverage at ten grand a year, not and still pay rent.
3: You will always have people too devoid of skills/ability/forethought to use their UBI wisely. So what happens when someone blows their UBI in two days and their kids wind up on CNN reprising Ethiopia? How do you stop political pressure to reinstitute the welfare state after UBI is put in place? Do you really think the American public won’t vote for that?
4: Even if you figure out all this, given the above constraints, how do you stop future political pressure to constantly raise the UBI, until at some point it becomes unaffordable?
I think #3 is the least problematic of the four.
We could create a bank account through the post office for every American into which we would deposit their weekly UBI check. We could also create a law that says UBI income may not be used as collateral for debt obligations. You couldn’t sell away your future UBI income for a lump sum payment.
We wouldn’t give people a single check of $10K. We would give them 50 weekly checks of $200 or 12 monthly checks of $833.33. That way you wouldn’t have the “Daddy gambled away our UBI by January 9th” problem.
#1 is the biggest problem, IMO. You can’t raise that kind of revenue in the US at the federal level without some kind of massive VAT.
Aren’t highways example number one of “natural monopolies”?
I think this is the first time I’ve seen everybody in the MR comments agree on something, namely that this libertarian UBI proposal is bad.
“.., privatize the highway network to create a permanent income fund.”
Why wouldn’t you include Amtrak in this? Otherwise, you are subsidizing one group of citizens and taxing another.
last week’s Economist had something on this: “I have long proposed selling “government” land in the West but Vernon takes it a step further, privatize the highway network to create a permanent income fund” – not V. Smith’s idea but the fact that in the USA there’s very little privatized infrastructure, compared to the EU and elsewhere.
This would be opposed by a lopsided majority of the public on the (quite sensible) grounds that the highways were mostly built with public funds raised from the taxpayers, some toll roads excepted, and should not be turned over to private businesses to profit from.
I’m not in favor of this proposal but they wouldn’t be “turning over” the assets, they would be selling them at market prices.