Little Soldiers*

The author is Lenora Chu and the subtitle is An American Boy, a Chinese School, and the Global Race to Achieve. It’s about what the Shanghai public school system really is like, from an American/Chinese-American point of view. Here is one bit:
“Self-esteem” doesn’t exist in the Chinese lexicon, at least not in the way Americans use it. In China, a child’s regard for herself is rarely as important as a stark evaluation of performance. Almost as if child-rearing were an Olympic sport, the Chinese rank children on everything from work ethic to Chinese character recognition and musical skill.
Comparisons can be informal and conversational.
“He’s not as smart as his brother, but he’s a better singer,” my acquaintance Ming said to me once, nodding at one of her boys, in earshot of the less-smart brother. Sometimes the desire to rank is combined with a threat. “Does your father love your brother more?” a Chinese teacher once asked my friend Rebeca’s daughter. The question came after the girl had a bad showing on an in-class assignment.
By the way, according to the author:
Nearly half of all children outside of China’s large cities are high school dropouts.
An interesting read.
It’s weird how despite this hyper competitive spirit that Cowen/Tabarrock admire so much and a huge population China hasn’t accomplished much in the world relative to its size. A little island like Great Britain has contributed more.
Looking back vs forward.
As you said Geat Britain has “contributed “, as in past tense unfortunately
I agree but I don’t have high expectations for China quite honestly.
The contrasted approach to “self-esteem” is very American (reference the horror that someone could be discussing openly the fact that someone is less intelligent than their sibling). Which is something which, if true, the kid already has figured out, and probably doesn’t bother him that much. Paradoxically I think this horror of is related to the very competitive nature of American society (which is actually more competitive than the Chinese). People are very concerned in US about their status, and hate the idea that someone might think they are somehow inferior to others in some way. In other countries people are more accepting of hierarchy I find and so if someone is smarter than them, they don’t mind saying so.