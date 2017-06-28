The Minimum Wage: Evidence from a Danish Discontinuity

In addition to the Seattle study, another minimum wage paper crossed my path this week and it takes a very different approach than much of the literature. In Denmark the minimum wage jumps up by 40% when a worker turns 18. Thus the authors, Kreiner, Reck and Skov, ask what happens to the employment of young people when they hit their 18th birthday? Answer: employment drops dramatically, by one-third.
A picture tells the story. On the left is measured wages by age, the jump up due to the minimum wage law is evident at age 18. On the right is the employment rate–the jump down at age 18 is also evident as is a bit of pre-loss as workers approach their 18th birthday.
The authors have administrative data covering wages, employment and hours worked for the entire workforce of Denmark so their estimates are precise.
Denmark has laws making age discrimination illegal but these do not apply when a young person turns 18 and firms may legally search for under or over-18 age workers.
A variety of restrictions mean that under-18 age workers can do less than adults (e.g. they can’t legally lift more than 25 kilos or have a driver’s license.) Thus, productivity increases at age 18, making the employment loss at this age even more dramatic.
The authors can’t tell for certain if workers are quitting or getting fired but there are few other obvious discontinuities around exactly age 18. Students are eligible for certain benefits at age 18 but the authors are able to look at sub-samples where this objection doesn’t apply and the results are robust.
In a section of the paper that adds important new evidence to the debate, the authors look at the consequence of losing a job at age 18. One year after separation only 40% of the separated workers are employed but 75% of the non-separated workers are employed. Different interpretations of this are possible. The separated workers will tend to be of lower quality than the non-separated and maybe this is correlated with less desire to have a job. Without discounting that story entirely, however, the straightforward explanation seems to me to be the most likely. Namely, the minimum wage knocks low-skill workers off the job ladder and it’s difficult to get back on until their skills improve.
Interestingly, if people around the age of 18 were a single block that just wanted to maximize average income for working and nonworking individuals, they would still want this minimum wage increase, since the workers that remained made 40% more. 140% (gain in wages) * (100%-33%) (loss in employment) = 107.8%. Overall, they make more money, it’s just less evenly distributed among 18-year olds than it is among 17-years olds.
“the minimum wage knocks low-skill workers off the job ladder and it’s difficult to get back on until their skills improve”
If the text purpose would not be criticizing the minimum wage, this would be called “a nudge” to improve worker skills. This situation begs for a lifetime analysis, what’s the optimal outcome? Young people that becomes 40 with 3 kids while still working in low skills jobs or temporary unemployment while 18 year olds are adaptable and can learn valuable skills?
There’s no minimum wage law in Denmark. This is the result of sectoral collective bargaining. The 18-year olds should take it up with their unions.
There is little economic difference between a state imposed minimum wage and a union bargained minimum wage. They have identical economic effects. Consider an alternative of a widespread voluntary minimum wage. Same effect.
Well, there’s some difference in who it covers. Far from everyone is covered by the union rules and it’s often, as in Denmark, negotiated on a sector by sector and/or firm by firm basis.
But obviously union negotiated minimum wages can have a large impact too as the data shows.
How much of this loss is attributable to the decision to attend university? Or what is the rate of college enrollment in Denmark? It seems like that can confound an 18 yo cut off and employment rates. This same questions applies to the rate of those employed one year later, too.
I was thinking the same thing:
– college
– military service
– higher opportunity with a HS diploma
I have no idea which if any apply to Denmark, but other thresholds at the same time period confound event studies.
Because 17 year olds who are going to go to college aren’t in school?
I just meant that the transition to college is often a natural breakpoint for people in terms of decision to maintain employment, especially regarding the question of maintenance of employment at one year after. As an example–if employment rate is 50% at age 17 and 90% of Danish kids (https://www.theatlantic.com/education/archive/2015/06/denmark-pushes-college-students-graduate/395666/) go to college–if you just assume that 50% percent of kids going to college (that is free, and a 1000/month living stipend is included), then the labor rate probably drops to the number we see above–
I guess some math might look something like: 250k people turning 18. So 225k will start college. 125k are working at the age of 17. I will assume the likelihood of working is equally distributed across the entire population–not necessarily true, but this is a quick calculation. So, of the 125k working at 17 (50% labor rate), 112.5k start college. If 30 percent of them decide to stop working (33.75k people) then the labor rate changes to 36%. That is at least plausible.
I am not saying the idea is correct, but in a country where 90% of people go to college that is paid for and you a stipend for expenses, I am surprised the topic was not mentioned in the paper.
Yes, but people also take gap years and/or go to college at that age – the latter of which is heavily subsidized by the government. I’d be weary of taking too much from this.
college is heavily subsidized while they’re paying their own way to go to high school? try again