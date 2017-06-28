Why are there no general, open seats in Chinese shopping malls?

Who is in fact the best person to know the answer? Here are a few hypotheses:
1. For purposes of prestige, the inside of the mall is supposed to mimic an open courtyard. That implies a minimum of seating, and a clean, uncluttered look.
2. Fear of outside derelicts camping out in those seats. That is the explanation that comes most naturally to the mind of an American, but I don’t see its relevance in the Chinese context. For one thing, the mall would not hesitate to drive the derelicts out as “efficiently” as might be required.
2b. A weaker version of this hypothesis is simply that the shadow value (ha-ha) of mall air conditioning is especially high in China. The mall does not wish to encourage too many non-derelict non-customers, who nonetheless will lower the prestige value of the mall.
3. The belief that sitting is a substitute for shopping. Maybe, but there is plenty of seating in American shopping malls, though I think less as the years pass.
4. The malls and the shops and brands in them don’t yet make money in China. So the incentive to attract additional mall customers with various unpriced amenities is not yet so strong.
5. Chinese shopping malls are very much the province of the young, and there are fewer elderly customers desiring seating. Furthermore parents are likely to have one child and no more, also lowering the value of a seating break.
Any other ideas? Does anyone have evidence or comparisons of relevance?
Chinese marketing: Real cheap! You buy now!
Chinese retail hospitality: No sit! You buy now!
Due to the highly competitive nature in retail,
The tenants are probably unwilling to absorb the cost of putting up the seats.
The landlord is probably unwilling to increase rent, to cover the costs of the seats, if it results in protests from the tenants.
So it remains in stasis. No one thinks beyond the bottom line, on the 2nd level benefits.
Its mostly the same in Singapore. I assumed it was to force people to sit at F&B outlets and spend, as well as to avoid people gathering as a means for social control. Its very frustrating and annoying.
TC asks for analogies, and I recall the story of the South Korean furniture chain –or was it a food chain?–that discouraged senior citizens from loitering since they used the chain not for purchases but for socializing. The same phenomena happened with teens in IKEA stores (sleeping on the beds, socializing, even trying to stay in the stores after they closed). I could Google this but I’m confident I remember correctly (my memory is very good, after all, I’m a chess player who knows hundreds of opening lines in chess).
The likely reason is crowding out of high value customers through externalities caused by low value customers and free riders.
Seats would largely be used by the lower classes in uncivilized ways, similar to train stations, with people eating, spitting, talking loudly and throwing rubbish on the ground.
This would lead to a crowding out of higher value customers and high status shops, resulting in a vicious cycle that would eventually lower the profitability of the shopping center.
For this and other cultural differences (eg queueing, personal space, comfort with bodily noises) I’d start with population – now and historical – as the ultimate driver.
Generally commons and freeriding problems will scale with population, so maybe they just don’t bother.
Also, seating in a western shopping malls is an amenity provided for a very small % of the customers. I would expect that in an historically high population society there would be a higher % cutoff for amenity provision.
This is true just about everywhere in Southeast Asia as well. The heat, humidity and intensity of the sun outside lowers the value of sitting in outdoor parks and plazas and malls are concerned that free seating inside their establishments would lead to large numbers of people such as teenagers and the elderly going there just to socialize or play on their smartphones without spending any money.
Also, malls across Southeast Asia and China have places where you can go to sit down and enjoy the air-conditioning: they are called cafes and restaurants. Free seating would compete with these places and lower the overall profitability of the mall. Malls are businesses and the well-run ones think about how to maximize profits with every square meter of floor space they have. A mall with a nice-looking indoor courtyard is going to think about leasing floor space there to food vendors or a cafe who will provide seating for their customers before they think about installing seating at their own cost.
This seems like the obvious answer. Why let customers sit for free when you can make them buy a meal or a drink?
Lack of “financial deepening” aka institutional maturity necessary to convince tenants to trust management to handle shared improvement funds well – so fewer common facilities such as seating
About derelicts camping out in Chinese cities: go to a McDonald’s or KFC at 4:00 AM in Beijing … they don’t need malls.